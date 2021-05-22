State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (May 21, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 153.4432 Pound Sterling 216.5084 Euro 186.9859 Japanese Yen 1.4084 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021