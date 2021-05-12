Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico industrial output rises in March on utilities, manufacturing

  • Consumption of electricity, water and gas through pipelines rose 4.9% and manufacturing was up by 3%, the national statistics agency said. Mining activity, however, dipped by 3.1%.
  • Compared with the same month a year earlier, industrial output was 1.7% higher, driven by manufacturing.
Reuters 12 May 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican industrial output rose 0.7% in March from February, the tenth consecutive monthly increase, boosted by a pickup in utilities consumption and manufacturing, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumption of electricity, water and gas through pipelines rose 4.9% and manufacturing was up by 3%, the national statistics agency said. Mining activity, however, dipped by 3.1%.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, industrial output was 1.7% higher, driven by manufacturing.

Year-on-year growth in March beat expectations, according to a Reuters poll that had predicted a 0.9% increase.

The "impressive" uptick in manufacturing "more than reversed the decline in production in February caused by power outages," Capital Economics said in a note.

"The latest survey data suggest that activity held up well in April too," the firm said.

industrial output Mexico's economy Mexico GDP Mexico inflation Mexico industrial output

Mexico industrial output rises in March on utilities, manufacturing

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters