KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 2, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,726.94 High: 4,757.64 Low: 4,708.88 Net Change: (-) 10.86 Volume ('000): 228,623 Value ('000): 12,743,779 Makt Cap 1,330,100,878,102 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,923.57 NET CH. (+) 39.01 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,549.84 NET CH. (-) 6.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,514.69 NET CH. (-) 19.3 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,949.09 NET CH. (-) 21.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,482.32 NET CH. (-) 79.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 2 April-2021 ====================================

