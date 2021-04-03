Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
03 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 2, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,726.94
High: 4,757.64
Low: 4,708.88
Net Change: (-) 10.86
Volume ('000): 228,623
Value ('000): 12,743,779
Makt Cap 1,330,100,878,102
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,923.57
NET CH. (+) 39.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,549.84
NET CH. (-) 6.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,514.69
NET CH. (-) 19.3
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,949.09
NET CH. (-) 21.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,482.32
NET CH. (-) 79.95
------------------------------------
As on: 2 April-2021
====================================
