41 more deaths due to Covid reported over last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 41 more deaths and 4,525 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll in the country due to pandemic has reached 14,256 and 598,197 patients stand recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, registration for vaccination of senior citizens aged 50 to 59 will begin tomorrow (Tuesday). Eligible citizens can send CNIC number through SMS to 1166 for registration.