Plots allotment case: AC defers indictment of Mandviwalla and others

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Tuesday deferred the indictment of former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and others in illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case till April 8.

The Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case as the administrative judge Muhammad Bashir has recently been retired. Mandviwalla and other co-accused appeared before the court which adjourned the case till April 8 without any proceeding.

The other accused of the case include Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Aijaz Haroon former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abdul Qadir Shiwani private persons, Tariq Mehmood Benamidar of Mandviwalla, Abdul Qayyum private person and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed of Omni group in OCHSL (Kidney Hill) case.

NAB had filed the corruption reference against Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case on January 13.

Talking to media after appearing before the court, Mandviwalla said that demanding resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) and all the four members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was totally wrong and government ministers should not make such demands. He believed that whether the ECP decides right or wrong, there were appropriate forums available for appeal against ECP decision. About Senate Chairman elections, he said that Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani won the election as he secured 49 votes and one vote was rejected as the voter put the stamp on both the boxes. The presiding officer Muzaffar Hussain rejected seven correct votes, which is beyond comprehension as voters had affixed the stamp on the name of Gillani and it was correct.

