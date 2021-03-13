ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Mar 13, 2021
THE RUPEE: PKR down vs USD

BR Research 13 Mar 2021

KARACHI: On Friday after market close, PKR went down against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however remained unchanged against Euro and AED in Pakistan open market. According to reports, dollar steadied in global currency markets on Friday while riskier currencies drew support from calmer market sentiments.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157.10 and 157.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 157.10 and 157.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.70 and 42.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.70 and 41.90 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.10
Open Offer     Rs 157.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 157.10
Offer Rate     Rs 157.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback lost 10 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 157.10 against the opening rate of Rs 157.00 whereas it firmly closed for selling at Rs 158.40.

Furthermore, the national currency showed strength as it appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates declined from Thursday's closing of Rs 218.20 and Rs 219.80 to Rs 217.80 and Rs 219.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling) against last rate of Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling).

It closed at 157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

