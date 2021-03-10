ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.21%)
Brent oil may test resistance at $67.94

  • On the daily chart, the current fall is considered as an accumulation for breaking a resistance at $71.75, the Jan. 8, 2020 high.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $67.94 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $69.26.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which may end around $67.12, or extend to $65.75. Regardless of its ending point, this wave may pause around $67.12, which is regarded as a strong support.

The support is strengthened by another one at $66.88, the 50% retracement of the a five-wave cycle from $62.38. A break below $66.88 could signal the extension of the wave c towards $65.75.

On the daily chart, the current fall is considered as an accumulation for breaking a resistance at $71.75, the Jan. 8, 2020 high.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave C from $35.74, which is likely to extend its gains into a range of $77.96-$85.17, as it has surged above $66.29, the 100% projection level.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

