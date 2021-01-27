Master Motors suspends bookings for Alsvin following an overwhelming response

Master Changan Motors has suspended bookings for its recently launched Alsvin sedan after an overwhelming response from the customers in Pakistan.

The development was confirmed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Daniel Malik, after they received 1000 pre-bookings in just two days.

Car enthusiasts have to wait for months to get their hands on new vehicles, especially the popular models, as they are not readily available. A buyer has to wait for as much as six months in some cases after the booking.

To curb the circulation of black money, the company is only letting an individual book only one car on their CNIC, its CEO told Samaa.

It stopped booking more cars as the delivery period would exceed four months, which the buyers don’t like and investors start investing thereon.

Earlier, there was a pre-booking of 1000 customers who won the lucky draw, between January 11th and 13th.

The government’s plan to impose up to Rs200,000 withholding tax on the sale of a new car would help curtail the own-money issue, said Shabbiruddin, the sales and marketing director of Master Changan Motors.

The FBR will charge Rs50,000 for cars up to 1,000cc, Rs100,000 for cars between 1,000cc and 2,000cc, and Rs200,000 for vehicles above 2,000cc.