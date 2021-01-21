CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.74-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a resistance at $6.74-3/4 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain into $6.79 to $6.84-1/4 range.

The downtrend from the Jan. 15 high of $6.93 or its first leg may have completed. Wheat is expected to rise towards this high again.

A realistic target would be $6.79 or $6.84-1/4, respectively the 61.8% and $76.4% retracements of the fall from $6.93. Support is at $6.65, a break below which could cause a fall into $6.59 to $6.61-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer forming on Wednesday indicates the current drop is against the short trend from the Jan. 11 low of $6.28-3/4.

Wheat is expected to rise towards $6.80-3/4 on Thursday.

