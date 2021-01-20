Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
20 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,855.30
High: 4,863.88
Low: 4,816.45
Net Change: (+) 18.93
Volume ('000): 423,802
Value ('000): 16,768,179
Makt Cap 1,383,304,460,965
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,560.44
NET CH. (-) 42.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,231.29
NET CH. (-) 8.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,509.40
NET CH. (-) 9.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,855.15
NET CH. (+) 161.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,240.68
NET CH. (+) 44.79
------------------------------------
As on: 19-January-2021
====================================
