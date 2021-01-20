KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,855.30 High: 4,863.88 Low: 4,816.45 Net Change: (+) 18.93 Volume ('000): 423,802 Value ('000): 16,768,179 Makt Cap 1,383,304,460,965 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,560.44 NET CH. (-) 42.00 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,231.29 NET CH. (-) 8.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,509.40 NET CH. (-) 9.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,855.15 NET CH. (+) 161.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,240.68 NET CH. (+) 44.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-January-2021 ====================================

