Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 19, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:              (+) 4,855.30
High:                       4,863.88
Low:                        4,816.45
Net Change:                (+) 18.93
Volume ('000):               423,802
Value ('000):             16,768,179
Makt Cap           1,383,304,460,965
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,560.44
NET CH.                    (-) 42.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,231.29
NET CH.                     (-) 8.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,509.40
NET CH.                     (-) 9.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,855.15
NET CH.                   (+) 161.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,240.68
NET CH.                    (+) 44.79
------------------------------------
As on:               19-January-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

