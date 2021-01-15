Markets
Hong Kong stocks start on back foot
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.36 percent, or 102.49 points, to 28,394.37.
15 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday as traders gave a shrug to Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, which observers said had already been largely priced into the market.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.36 percent, or 102.49 points, to 28,394.37.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.38 points to 3,566.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.25 percent, or 5.96 points, to 2,354.44.
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
Hong Kong stocks start on back foot
Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement
'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official
China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll
LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence
Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs
CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan
Step towards resolution of water disputes taken
US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, CNOOC
Xi pens letter to Starbucks tycoon to promote trade
Read more stories
Comments