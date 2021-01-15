ANL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.91%)
Hong Kong stocks start on back foot

  • The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.36 percent, or 102.49 points, to 28,394.37.
AFP 15 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday as traders gave a shrug to Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, which observers said had already been largely priced into the market.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.36 percent, or 102.49 points, to 28,394.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.38 points to 3,566.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.25 percent, or 5.96 points, to 2,354.44.

