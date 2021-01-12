ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Novartis, once wary of Chinese M&A, dives into BeiGene's cancer immunotherapy

  • Novartis's China foray follows Pfizer deal in September.
  • Swiss drugmaker playing catch-up on cancer immunotherapy.
  • Novartis CEO was previously tepid on Chinese assets.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

Swiss drugmaker Novartis paid $650 million to snag an immuno-oncology drug from BeiGene Ltd , the latest Western drugmaker turning to China for must-have assets to fill holes in their cancer portfolios.

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan's move, which could bring $1.55 billion in milestone payments and royalties for BeiGene, is also an about-face from comments two years ago when he raised data quality and innovation worries as barriers to Big Pharma's Chinese M&A dreams.

Novartis will co-develop BeiGene's tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody similar to Keytruda from Merck and Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb which help the immune system attack cancer and which have reaped billions of dollars in sales.

Pfizer's $200 million investment in China's CStone Pharmaceuticals in September, also targeting an immuno-oncology asset, is another such a deal.

Like Pfizer, Novartis has been tardy in developing cancer immunotherapy assets, with home-grown spartalizumab failing in a trial against skin cancer last year. That boosted urgency to scoop up BeiGene's asset that Novartis hopes to pair with other medicines.

Susanne Schaffert, Novartis's cancer area head, pledged to use tislelizumab "to develop transformative combination therapies for patients", she said.

BeiGene's drug has long been coveted by Western drugmakers: Celgene bought tislelizumab rights in 2017 for $263 million, but returned them when the US company was bought by Bristol-Myers Squibb for $74 billion in 2019.

"DATA QUALITY"

In May 2019, Novartis's Narasimhan struck a dour tone about Chinese M&A targets, telling investors "you don't see real fundamental new target discovery leading to novel drugs" and that "data quality needs to go up".

With gaps to fill, however, Narasimhan is now adding BeiGen's tislelizumab, also because the drug may have properties that could overcome problems that compromise other immuno-oncology drugs' anti-tumour activity.

Novartis will promote tislelizumab in North America, the European Union and Japan.

Tislelizumab is approved in China for lymphoma and bladder cancer.

drugmaker cancer drug Swiss drugmaker BeiGene Ltd China's CStone Pharmaceuticals

Novartis, once wary of Chinese M&A, dives into BeiGene's cancer immunotherapy

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters