ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (12.98%)
JSCL 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.16%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.73%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By ▲ 12.18 (0.25%)
BR30 24,358 Increased By ▲ 151.39 (0.63%)
KSE100 45,747 Increased By ▲ 92.62 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,163 Increased By ▲ 39.49 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

  • That accident -- and another in Ethiopia -- saw Boeing hit with $2.5 billion in fines over claims it defrauded regulators overseeing the 737 MAX model, which was grounded worldwide following the accidents.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian divers searched waters off Jakarta Monday in a hunt for black boxes from the passenger jet with 62 people aboard that crashed at the weekend, as investigators took up the grim task of identifying victims' mangled remains.

Finding the boxes -- cockpit voice and flight data recorders -- could offer crucial clues as to why the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged some 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea.

Investigators have so far offered little to explain why the plane crashed about four minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, but said Sunday they had pinpointed the location of the black boxes.

Some of the 2,600 personnel working in the recovery effort involving dozens of boats and helicopters are hauling body parts, twisted piece of wreckage and passengers' clothing from shallow waters about 23 metres (75 feet) deep.

Underwater photos supplied by Indonesia's navy showed a sea floor littered with wreckage.

Body bags filled with human remains were sprayed with disinfectant at Jakarta's main port before being taken to a police hospital where investigators hope to identify victims by matching DNA from their remains to living relatives.

All 62 passengers and crew aboard the half-full flight were Indonesian. The count included 10 children.

"Today we're expanding the search area... and collecting anything we can retrieve, debris or the victims," Rasman MS, head of the search and rescue agency's crash operations, told reporters Monday.

"It's going to be an around-the-clock operation -- 24 hours. There will be no breaks. The sooner we can find victims, the better."

Latest disaster

The probe into the crash -- the latest in a string of disasters for Indonesia's aviation sector -- is likely to take months.

Aviation analysts said flight-tracking data showed the plane sharply deviated from its intended course before it went into a steep dive, with bad weather, pilot error and mechanical malfunction among the potential factors.

Stephen Wright, professor of aircraft systems at Finland's Tampere University, said the aircraft's relatively slow air speed was a red flag.

"Something quite dramatic has happened after takeoff," he added.

Sriwijaya Air, which operates flights to destinations in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has said little about the 26-year-old plane, which was previously flown by US-based Continental Airlines and United Airlines.

The Indonesian carrier has not recorded a fatal crash since it started operations in 2003.

In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed near Jakarta.

That accident -- and another in Ethiopia -- saw Boeing hit with $2.5 billion in fines over claims it defrauded regulators overseeing the 737 MAX model, which was grounded worldwide following the accidents.

The 737 model that went down Saturday was first produced decades ago and was not a MAX variant.

In 2014, an AirAsia plane headed from Surabaya to Singapore crashed with the loss of 162 lives.

A year later more than 140 people, including scores on the ground, were killed when a military plane crashed shortly after take-off in Medan on Sumatra island.

United Airlines Finland Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 500 Indonesian divers Rasman MS Tampere University 737 MAX model

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters