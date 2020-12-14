Sharp increase in prices of essential food items

PESHAWAR: A steep increase in prices of essential food commodities, including vegetable, chicken meat, farm eggs, pulses, except sugar and flour was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of ginger has touched new heights as available at Rs1000 per kg, while the rates of garlic have also become costlier, which are being available at Rs200-250 and Rs300 per kg in the local market, the survey noticed.

It was witnessed that once again price of tomato has increased, which was decreased for quit few days, as available at Rs120-100 against the price of Rs90-100 per kg in the previous week. One kg onion is being sold at Rs60-70 and Rs80 per kg.

New seasonal potatoes are being sold at Rs100 per kg while others available within range of Rs80-90 per kg, it was noticed, adding that peas are being sold at Rs200 per kg, arvi at Rs120 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs150 per kg, capsicum at Rs150 per kg, kado at Rs60 per kg, tinda at Rs70 per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg, cauliflower at Rs70 per kg, cabbage at Rs80 per kg.

According to survey, carrots are being sold at Rs60-70 per kg. Lemon was available at Rs120 per kg. Green Chili is being sold at Rs200 per kg, turnip at Rs40 per kg, reddish at Rs20 per bundle and cucumber is being sold at Rs70 per kg. Live chicken is being sold at Rs226 per kg, while a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs170-180 and Rs190. Cow meat is being sold at Rs450-500 per kg. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs120-130 per litre, while yogurt at Rs130 per kg, according to the survey.

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/food grains have also remained high-side in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs150-160 per kg, toota rice at Rs70-80 per kg, white big-size channa at Rs140-150 per kg, red bean at Rs160-200 per kg, moong at Rs200 per kg.

Dal mash was being sold at Rs270 per kg, while price of dhoti dal also touched new peak as available at Rs230-240 per kg. Green dal chilka was available at Rs160 per kg, whereas the black dal chilka is being sold at Rs180 per kg. White lobiya is being sold at Rs160 per kg, dal masoor at Rs140 per kg, the survey noticed.

It added that all brands and quality of cooking oil and ghee were available at high side, the survey said. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs130-140 per litre, while yogurt was available at Rs120 per kg. Fresh milk was available at Rs120-140 per litre, while yogurt was sold at Rs130 per kg.

Fruits as staple food were also completely out of the purchasing power of the common man. Apples are being sold at Rs150 per kg, persimmons at Rs80 per kg, guava at Rs90-100 per kg, grapes are being sold at Rs150 per kg, pomegranate at Rs150 per kg, dozen of bananas are being sold at Rs50-60 and Rs70.

