In the midst of a heated Presidential Election, President Trump's interference and consistent disregard for the political process could be potentially damaging for U.S. national security, according to Trump's former Chief of Staff John Kelly.
In an exclusive interview to POLITICO, Kelly stated that "You lose a lot if the transition is delayed because the new people are not allowed to get their head in the game", adding that "The president, with all due respect, does not have to concede. But it’s about the nation. It hurts our national security".
Kelly is a retired four-star Marine Corps general, and served as President Trump's Chief of Staff - a partnership that proved to be unsatisfactory for the President, and led to Kelly's eventual dismissal in January 2019. When asked about the importance of the transitional process, Kelly stated that "the transition, in the national security realm in particular and the homeland security realm, is just so important that every day that the transition is delayed, really kind of handicaps the new team".
During his time with the Trump Administration, Gen. Kelly repeatedly locked horns with the President, especially on more procedural issues, and stated that "I think it’s crazy not to [start the transition], I know Mr. Trump better than most people do. I know that he’ll never accept defeat and, in fact, he doesn’t have to accept defeat here. He just has to do what’s best for the country and in the country’s interest".
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's supporters will take to the streets on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Trump has made little headway in the courts with his lawsuits and for the first time on Friday he began to sound doubtful about his prospects, telling reporters "time will tell" who occupies the White House from Jan. 20.
There have been other pro-Trump protests around the country since Biden was projected the winner on Nov. 7, but they have been small and unfolded with few incidents.
The pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington and other cities are scheduled to feature a mix of the president's backers, far-right personalities and members of the Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys in a public display of support for his effort to stay in power.
Organizers have given the rallies various names, including the Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal. MAGA is an acronym for the Trump campaign slogan "Make America Great Again." Trump has tweeted his support.
Some left-wing groups are planning counter-demonstrations in Washington and other cities.
Biden further solidified his victory on Friday as results from Edison Research showed him winning Georgia, giving him a final tally of 306 Electoral College votes, far more than the 270 needed to be elected president and above Trump's 232.
The 306 votes was equal to what Trump won in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, which he then called a "landslide."
Trump briefly appeared close to acknowledging the likelihood he will be leaving the White House in January during remarks at a White House event.
"This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, uh, whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell," Trump said in his first public remarks since Biden was projected as the election's winner a week ago.
With the election outcome becoming clearer, Trump has discussed with advisers possible media ventures and appearances that would keep him in the spotlight ahead of a possible 2024 White House bid, aides said.
He is considering starting a television channel or social media company to compete with those he felt betrayed him and stifled his ability to communicate directly with Americans, according to several advisers.
In the near term, Trump is expected to campaign for Republican candidates in Georgia ahead of two Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which party controls the US Senate.
FAILING IN COURT
Trump has refused to concede to Biden and claims without evidence that he was cheated by widespread election fraud. State election officials report no serious irregularities, and several of his legal challenges have failed in court.
A Michigan state court on Friday rejected a request by Trump's supporters to block the certification of votes in Detroit, which went heavily in favor of Biden. And lawyers for Trump's campaign dropped a lawsuit in Arizona after the final vote count there rendered it moot.
Federal election security officials have found no evidence that any voting system deleted, lost or changed votes, "or was in any way compromised," two security groups said in a statement released on Thursday by the lead US cybersecurity agency.
To win a second term, Trump would need to overturn Biden's lead in at least three states, but he has so far failed to produce evidence that he could do so in any of them.
States face a Dec. 8 deadline to certify their elections and choose electors for the Electoral College, which will officially select the new president on Dec. 14.
Trump's refusal to accept defeat has stalled the official transition. The federal agency that releases funding to an incoming president-elect, the General Services Administration, has yet to recognize Biden's victory, denying him access to federal office space and resources.
But Biden, who will meet with advisers about the transition on Saturday in his home state of Delaware, has pressed ahead with the process, identifying legislative priorities, reviewing federal agency policies and preparing to fill thousands of jobs in the new administration.
"We're charging ahead with the transition," Jen Psaki, a senior adviser to Biden's transition team, said while stressing Biden still needs "real-time information" from the Trump administration to deal with the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and national security threats.
Although the national popular vote does not determine the election outcome, Biden was ahead by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points. His share of the popular vote, at 50.8%, was slightly higher than Ronald Reagan's in 1980 when he defeated incumbent Jimmy Carter.
President-elect Joe Biden, while being repeatedly held back from initiating a formal government transition, has been making efforts to fill essential cabinet positions - reportedly considering Angus King to serve as Director of National Intelligence in his new administration.
A senator from Maine, King is an independent was frequently aligns with Democrats, who served as a prominent member of the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees; as his selection would provide a reputable voice, known in both the government and the intelligence community. However, this appointment could potentially vacate a Democratic Senate seat, in a state in which there is overwhelming Republican support, as would require a carefully fielded candidate.
During the Trump Administration, Senator King was an outspoken critic of what he termed as Trump's politicization of the intelligence community, especially through the appointment of loyal allies with limited intelligence experience.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Senator King stated that "You want intelligence to be truthful and unvarnished and as straightforward as possible - not what you want to hear, not what supports your policy positions [...] because if you don’t get that kind of information, you’re liable to make catastrophic mistakes".
Former Secretary of Defense William Cohen, a Republican from Maine who previously served under President Bill Clinton, described Senator King as "a diligent and thoughtful member of the Senate Intelligence Committee for eight years, and in that role has provided effective oversight of the intelligence community", stating that he would be an ideal candidate for the role.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was launched in 2005, and specifically tasked to oversee the nation's rapidly expanding intelligence infrastructure, and to coordinate among the numerous agencies.
President Trump was a hardened sceptic of the intelligence community, especially considering the ongoing investigation of his campaign's ties to Russia, and attempted to actively scale back on the role of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as a whole. Dan Coats and Joseph Maguire, President Trump's first two intelligence chiefs were forced out for not complying with the party-narrative, as the President often used intelligence to draw inaccurate conclusions that served his own interests.
In contrast, President-elect Biden aims to place individuals who are familiar to the intelligence community into these roles, with Cohen stating that "[Biden] knows this world well and will appoint serious and credible professionals to restore the morale in the intelligence community which has been badly harmed by the recent appointment of unqualified political appointees to senior positions".
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his election victory on Friday by winning the state of Georgia, and President Donald Trump said “time will tell” if another administration takes over soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging Biden could succeed him.
Edison Research, which made the Georgia call, also projected that North Carolina, the only other battleground state with an outstanding vote count, would go to Trump, finalizing the electoral vote tally at 306 for Biden to 232 for Trump.
The numbers gave Biden, a Democrat, a resounding defeat of Trump in the Electoral College, equal to the 306 votes that Trump, a Republican, won to defeat Hillary Clinton in a 2016 victory Trump called a “landslide.”
At a White House event where he predicted a coronavirus vaccine would be available for the whole population by April, Trump edged closer to acknowledging he might leave the White House in January but stopped short.
“This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, uh, whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell,” Trump said in his first public remarks since Biden was projected as the election’s winner on Nov. 7.
Trump did not take questions after the event.
Trump, a Republican, has claimed without evidence that he was cheated by widespread election fraud and has refused to concede. State election officials report no serious irregularities, and several of his legal challenges have failed in court.
While Trump had yet to concede, Biden officials reiterated they were moving ahead with transition efforts regardless.
Although the national popular vote does not determine the election outcome, Biden was ahead by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points. His share of the popular vote, at 50.8%, was slightly higher than Ronald Reagan’s share of the vote in 1980 when he defeated Jimmy Carter. To win a second term, Trump would need to overturn Biden’s lead in at least three states, but he has so far failed to produce evidence that he could do so in any of them. States face a Dec. 8 “safe harbor” deadline to certify their elections and choose electors for the Electoral College, which will officially select the new president on Dec. 14.
Biden’s legal team in Georgia said on Friday they do not expect a hand recount of votes in the state to change the results there. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told Fox News the campaign has “great confidence” it can prevail in the Georgia recount.
A Michigan state court rejected on Friday a request by Trump’s supporters to block the certification of votes in Detroit, which went heavily in favor of Biden. And lawyers for Trump’s campaign dropped a lawsuit in Arizona after the final vote count rendered it moot.
Federal election security officials have found no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, “or was in any way compromised,” two security groups said in a statement released on Thursday by the lead U.S. cybersecurity agency.
Transition talk
Biden officials said on Friday they would press forward with the transition, identifying legislative priorities, reviewing federal agency policies and preparing to fill thousands of jobs in the new administration.
“We’re charging ahead with the transition,” Jen Psaki, a senior adviser to Biden’s transition team, said on a conference call while stressing that Biden still needs “real-time information” from the Trump administration to deal with the resurgent pandemic and national security threats.
Psaki urged Trump’s White House to allow Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to receive daily intelligence briefings on potential threats around the world. “With every day that passes on, it becomes more concerning that our national security team and the president-elect and the vice president-elect don’t have access to those threat assessments, intelligence briefings, real-time information about our engagements around the world,” Psaki said. “Because, you know, you don’t know what you don’t know.”
Biden will be briefed by his own group of national-security experts next week, she said. He met with transition advisers again on Friday at his Delaware beach house where he is mapping out his approach to the pandemic and prepares to name his top appointees, including Cabinet members.
Trump’s refusal to accept defeat has stalled the official transition. The federal agency that releases funding to an incoming president-elect, the General Services Administration, has yet to recognize Biden’s victory, denying him access to federal office space and resources.
Trump has discussed with advisers media ventures and appearances to keep him in the spotlight ahead of a possible 2024 White House bid. In the near term, he is expected to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which party controls the chamber, aides said.
He also is considering starting a new television channel or social media company to compete with those he felt betrayed him and stifled his ability to communicate directly with Americans, according to several advisers.
Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera, a Trump confidant, said he had spoken to the president by phone on Friday and Trump gave him the impression he would follow the U.S. Constitution and surrender his office after every vote was counted.
“He told me he’s a realist. He told me he would do the right thing,” Rivera said in an interview with Fox. “I got no impression that he was plotting the overthrow of the elected government. He just wants a fair fight.”
BEIJING: China congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday nearly a week after he was declared winner of the American election, saying it respects "the choice of the American people".
US-China ties have grown increasingly strained in recent years under the administration of incumbent Donald Trump, and relations are as icy as at any time since formal ties were established four decades ago.
"We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing, referring to incoming vice president Kamala Harris.
China was previously among a handful of major countries including Russia and Mexico that had not congratulated the president-elect, with Beijing commenting earlier this week simply that it had "noticed Mr Biden declared he is the winner". Since US media called the presidential race, Trump has not conceded to Biden as is traditional practice once a winner is projected.
Biden, who leads by more than five million in the popular vote, cemented his victory late Thursday by winning Arizona, US networks said. President Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election has been hindered by fraud, and Thursday retweeted a baseless claim that an election equipment maker "deleted" 2.7 million votes for him nationwide.
US election officials said there is no evidence of compromised ballots or corrupt voting systems in the US election.
US-CHINA TENSIONS
Trump's four years in the White House have been marked by soaring tensions as Trump portrayed China as the greatest threat to the United States and global democracy and the two sides sparred over topics from blame for the Covid-19 pandemic to technology, and China's human rights record.
The two clashed in a bruising trade war over US demands, including greater access to China's markets, broad reform of a business playing field that heavily favours Chinese firms, and a loosening of heavy state control by Beijing.
In January a deal was signed between the two -- bringing a partial truce that obliged Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years, ranging from cars to machinery and oil to farm products. Trump has also turned its gun on Chinese tech firms it says poses security threats, including video-sharing app TikTok -- owned by Chinese parent company Bytedance -- and mobile giant Huawei.
But it is far from certain that relations will improve under a Biden administration, with the Democrat outspoken during his campaign on China's dismal human rights record.
During a Democratic Party primary debate in February, Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "thug".
His presidential campaign has also referred to the crackdown on the Muslim Uighur minority in China's Xinjiang as a "genocide" -- a campaign Beijing defends as vocational training to counter the threat of terrorism.
WASHINGTON: There is no evidence of compromised ballots or corrupt voting systems in the US election, officials said Thursday, as a top Democrat accused Republicans who refuse to accept President-elect Joe Biden's win of "poisoning" democracy. Their messages came hours after President Donald Trump once again cried foul, retweeting a baseless claim that an election equipment maker "deleted" 2.7 million votes for him nationwide.
Biden, who leads by more than five million in the popular vote, cemented his victory late Thursday by winning Arizona, US networks said, flipping the state Democratic for the first time since 1996. Arizona gives Biden a 290-217 lead over Trump in the Electoral College, with 270 needed to win the White House.
With most Republican lawmakers having yet to acknowledge Biden's win, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, accused them Thursday of "denying reality" and "auditioning for profiles in cowardice."
"Instead of working to pull the country back together so that we can fight our common enemy Covid-19, Republicans in Congress are spreading conspiracy theories, denying reality and poisoning the well of our democracy," he said.
Senior US federal and state election officials meanwhile in a statement rejected Trump's claims of fraud, saying that "the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history."
The statement was issued by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council, a public-private umbrella group under the primary federal election security body, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," they said.
"While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," the statement said.
It was signed by the heads of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State -- the officials who manage elections at the state level -- and by the chairman of the US Election Assistance Commission.
'Absurd circus'
The statement came just hours after Trump's retweet, which in addition to claiming 2.7 million "deleted" votes also said hundreds of thousand had been switched from him to Biden in Pennsylvania and other states. It was the latest in a series of bogus assertions Trump and Republicans have put forth in order to reject Biden's victory.
Republican lawmakers such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have stood firm with Trump by supporting his refusal to concede and backing his legal challenges. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in Thursday to demand Republicans stop what she called an "absurd circus" and turn to combatting the pandemic.
"Now that the people have expressed their views, Joe Biden has won (and) Kamala Harris will be the first woman vice president of the United States," Pelosi said.
Political experts believe Republicans may be invoking such a strategy as a way to rile up Trump's base before two US Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the chamber.
A total of 161 former national security officials, including some who worked with Trump, additionally warned the current administration's continued delay in recognizing Biden's victory is posing "a serious risk to national security."
In a letter, the group including ex-Pentagon chief Chuck Hagel and Trump's former National Security Council senior counterterrorism director Javed Ali urged General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy to recognize Biden as the apparent president-elect. Without a GSA signoff, transition funds and other resources including access to intelligence briefings cannot flow to Biden and his team, but Murphy has refused to budge.
In the aftermath of a divisive Presidential Election, an unprecedented torrent of misinformation has flooded the internet, specifically based on unfounded allegations of electoral fraud - pushing the American democratic system to the brink.
President-elect Biden may have claimed the popular vote and the electoral college, but incumbent President Trump has not only outrightly refused to accept the results of the election - a move many have termed as dictatorial in nature - but his loyalists in the public sphere have blocked access to essential intelligence, or even inhibited the transitional process for the upcoming administration.
However, President Trump's stance in the dying embers of his administration has been emboldened by politically-driven misinformation, which has led to an uncomfortable deadlock - not just between the incumbent and intended presidential administrations, but also for the United States' allies around the world; many of which have resorted to reaching out to the Biden campaign through alternative diplomatic channels.
According to a poll conducted by YouGov and The Economist, conducted amongst registered voters, a whopping 82 percent of Republicans responded that they did not believe that Joe Biden had legitimately won the Presidential Election. Another YouGov poll found that 79 percent of Republican voters believed (albeit falsely) that widespread voter fraud had occurred and that it impacted the outcome of the election; as it can be seen that due to a combination of an unhinged presidency, a deepening partisan divide and rhetoric-driven Conservative media behemoths (such as Fox News) have rendered Republican voters as some of the most misinformed in the country.
Unfortunately, after the 2016 Presidential Election, which many have claimed was impacted by the unprecedented rise of online misinformation, this election was not going to be much different. Experts have advised journalists and media outlets that "prepare for uncertainty of results on election day, [...] know the conspiracies around shifts in vote shares, look to statements from election officials, and avoid sharing premature results from candidates or armchair data scientists"; as major media organisations carefully tip-toed around any premature estimates or results, especially in the early hours of Election Day.
However, the sort of disinformation perpetuating on online spaces was expected - as an array of factors have not only primed the American public to be more receptive to falsified information about the election, in which partisan bias certainly has a role to play, but also has allowed such information to be disseminated to a massive audience. Even before he was President, Donald Trump was alleging widespread voter fraud during the 2016 Election, claiming that it was "rigged" in favour of Clinton, and adding that millions of "undocumented" immigrants also voted, all of which set the stage for this strategy to be employed once again.
The onset of the Trump Administration prompted numerous media outlets to routinely employ fact-checking, especially when dealing with President Trump's barrage of misinformed extempore speeches - the impact of which was dulled by the relative inability of major social media platforms (such as Facebook and Twitter) to curb misinformation on a massive scale.
While the Trump Administration has signalled its plan to involve the Supreme Court in order to push for a potential recount in key battleground states - the likelihood for a late turn in the election remains slim, and the efficacy of this strategy remains doubtful.
Perhaps President Trump's term is finally coming to an end, but he will have left an indelible mark on American politics, the consequences of which could continue to reverberate for decades.
President-elect Joe Biden cemented his US electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but the official transition to his administration remains stalled as President Donald Trump refuses to accept defeat.
Biden was projected to win Arizona after more than a week of vote counting from the Nov. 3 election, Edison Research said. He becomes only the second Democratic presidential candidate in seven decades to win the traditionally Republican state.
Biden's win in Arizona gives him 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner.
Biden had already cleared the 270 vote threshold to win the election, setting him on course to be sworn in on Jan. 20. Arizona's 11 additional electoral votes put any longshot challenge by Trump even further out of reach.
Biden also holds a lead of more than 14,000 votes in the uncalled state of Georgia, nearly certain to survive a manual recount. Nationally, Biden is winning the popular vote by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.
Trump, a Republican, has claimed without evidence that he was cheated by widespread election fraud, but his legal challenges have failed in court and state election officials report no serious irregularities.
In order to stay in office for a second term, Trump would need to overturn Biden's lead in at least three states, having failed to find evidence that could do so in any of them. States face a Dec. 8 "safe harbor" deadline to certify their elections and choose electors for the Electoral College, which will officially select the new president on Dec. 14.
Trump's refusal to accept defeat has stalled the process of transitioning to a new administration. The federal agency that releases funding to an incoming president-elect, the General Services Administration, has not yet recognized Biden's victory.
Biden's pick for White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, told MSNBC on Thursday that starting the transition is particularly crucial now, as the Biden administration will inherit a coronavirus vaccination campaign as soon as he takes office.
"The sooner we can get our transition experts into meetings with the folks who are planning a vaccination campaign, the more seamless the transition to a Biden presidency from a Trump presidency can be," Klain said.
Regardless of the impediments, Biden will sign a "stack" of executive orders and send high-priority legislation to Congress his first day in office, Klain said.
"He is going to have a very, very busy Day One," Klain said, citing a return the to Paris accord on climate change, immigration reform, strengthening the "Obamacare" healthcare law and environmental protection as issues Biden would address on Jan. 20.
REPUBLICANS DIVIDED
Biden was set to meet with transition advisers again on Friday as he maps out his approach to the pandemic and prepares to name his top appointees, including cabinet members.
Most Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump's right to pursue court challenges and declined to recognize Biden as the winner. But more signs of dissension began emerging on Thursday.
Party figures such as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Karl Rove, a top adviser to former President George W. Bush, said Biden should be treated as the president-elect.
Meanwhile, a number of Republican senators said the Trump administration should allow Biden to receive classified intelligence briefings, though they stopped short of explicitly calling him the winner.
The incoming commander-in-chief is typically given the briefings to ensure national security is not compromised during the transition.
"I don't see it as a high-risk proposition. I just think it's part of the transition. And, if in fact he does win in the end, I think they need to be able to hit the ground running," Senator John Cornyn told reporters.
The top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, opposed the idea, suggesting Trump could still prevail.
"He's not president right now," McCarthy said of Biden. "I don't know if he'll be president January 20th."
Democrats have assailed Trump, and the Republicans giving him cover, for undermining the country's institutions. In an interview that will air on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, former President Barack Obama said Republicans were walking a "dangerous path" by endorsing Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.
Biden has taken a measured approach, saying this week he viewed Trump's claims as "embarrassing" but insisting he was not worried about the impact on his transition to the White House. His legal advisers have dismissed the Trump lawsuits as political theater.
According to experts, President Trump's unrepentant efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 Election could potentially damage the fabric of the nation's democracy and set a dangerous political precedent, even if the strategy is unlikely to succeed.
According to Professor Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University who controversially predicted President Trump's ascension to the White House in 2016, "what we have witnessed since the election is the worst moment in presidential history", adding that "no losing president - indeed no losing candidate - has so falsely and dangerously undermined the integrity of our democracy and our elections".
President Trump has maintained a steady stance in the aftermath of the Presidential Elections, blaming voter fraud through a strategically positioned campaign against mail-in votes for his unceremonious electoral loss. While any substantive evidence to support the President's claims have yet to emerge, misinformation has played a disturbingly large part in the dissemination of alleged claims of voter fraud, which in turn inflamed President Trump's largely conservative voter demographic.
According to the New York Times, which contacted election officials in every single state, "none reported any major voting issues", and the fact that most Republicans have not vigorously backed the President's dangerous stance, gives a clear indication of where this political crisis is going.
President Trump has yet to concede, as his rabid political supporters in the White House, State Department and Pentagon have refused to allow President-elect Biden to begin the transitional process; which could lead to a long-lasting stalemate that may not end in victory for President Trump, but could likely set a dangerous precedent for the elections to come.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, amidst sweeping changes in the national security sphere by the Trump Administration, stated at an event on Wednesday that his allegiance does not lie with a President or a tyrant, but solely with the constitution.
While standing besides the newly appointed acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller at the opening of the U.S. Army Museum, Gen. Milley stated that "We are unique among militaries. We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or a dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual. No, we do not take an oath to a country, a tribe or religion. We take an oath to the Constitution".
Gen. Milley has repeatedly referenced the military's oath to uphold the Constitution, especially when President Trump contemplated the deployment of the National Guard and the Armed Forces during the Black Lives Matter protests across the country, and he chose to reinforce this message in the aftermath of an exhausting Presidential election.
Following a dramatic reshuffling of the senior civilian leadership in the Pentagon, in the aftermath of the Esper's dismissal by the President, the Trump Administration has funnelled a series of political lobbyists and conspiracy-theorists into the country's intelligence and national security spheres; with many speculating that Gen. Milley could potentially be on the chopping-block as well.
These controversial appointments include Douglas MacGregor, who once advocated using lethal force to dissuade illegal immigrants from crossing the border, and Anthony Tata who once called President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader".
While the military as an institution prides itself as being a non-partisan and non-ideological entity, the institution is embroiled in a precarious situation between the Trump Administration and the incoming Biden Administration; as the country is coming no closer to any transitional phase.
The U.S. State Department has been preventing President-elect Joe Biden from accessing messages from foreign leaders, highlighting the Trump Administration's blatant unwillingness to facilitate the transition process.
As reported by CNN, Biden has been unable to receive dozens of official messages from world leaders through the State Department, which supports all formal communication for the Office of the President-elect; which is a blatant violation of established norms, as President Trump refuses to concede.
President-elect Biden has communicated with several world leaders since his historic electoral victory, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; albeit without the logistical and diplomatic support from the State Department, which has been consistently impeding the transition process.
It has also been reported that in an effort to bypass this roadblock, foreign leaders have reached out to former Obama-era diplomats to get in touch with President-elect Biden's team; once it was inferred that the State Department was not facilitating the new Administration.
President Trump has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Biden's victory, pursuing legal action in key swing states, and peddling a narrative that perpetuates issues pertaining to voter fraud and deliberate miscounting. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when inquired about the transitional process, stated that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration", adding more fuel to the fire as to whether the Administration will be cooperative in the process.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has refused to share Presidential intelligence briefings with Biden, while the Administrator of the General Services Administration has refused to issue the President-elect a letter of "ascertainment" which would allow the transfer of power to begin - thereby posing multiple roadblocks for the incoming Biden Administration.
WASHINGTON: Pope Francis spoke with Joe Biden by telephone Thursday to offer “blessings and congratulations” to the US president-elect on his victory, the Democrat’s transition team said in a statement.
“The president-elect thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world,” according to a readout of the call provided by Biden’s office.
Biden, 77, is only the second Catholic elected to the US presidency, after John F Kennedy in 1960.—AFP
WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden pressed ahead with his transition Wednesday despite Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge defeat, naming a seasoned Democratic operative as chief of staff in his first public White House personnel choice. Biden’s inauguration is on January 20.
Biden tapped longtime aide Ron Klain, who previously served as his first chief of staff while vice president, acknowledging the two had a long road ahead in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as well as healing a deeply divided nation.
“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,” Biden said.
He made the announcement after visiting the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia earlier in the day for a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to mark Veterans Day in the US.
President Trump attended a separate, simultaneous ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, in what should have been a moment of national unity but instead highlighted the Republican’s refusal to acknowledge election defeat.
The president made no public remarks during the somber wreath-laying ceremony, his first official appearance since the November 3 vote. Since media called the race four days ago Trump has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter and a written statement released to mark Veterans Day, and has not conceded to Biden, as is traditional once a winner is projected in a US vote. Early Wednesday he was tweeting fresh evidence-free claims of election wins and ballot tampering, despite the consensus from international observers, world leaders, local election officials and US media that the vote was free and fair.—AFP
LONDON/NEW YORK: President Donald Trump's challenge of the US election result in the courts has emboldened some to bet he can still win, even as most bookies have settled bets by accepting that President-elect Joe Biden will succeed him.
Trump still has a 10% chance of remaining in the White House for a second term, according to Betfair, an online betting exchange that matches opposing wagers by punters. That is up from 3% late last week.
Democrat Biden is currently projected to win 279 electoral college votes, more than the 270 he needs to become president. He is ahead of his Republican rival Trump in the voting count in states that would bring his electoral vote total to 306, according to Edison Research.
All major U.S news organizations have called the Nov. 3 election for Biden based on preliminary voting tallies.
Major bookmakers, such as Paddy Power, Ladbrokes and William Hill, have paid out bets on the basis that Biden won, but many online exchanges such as Betfair have not settled bets and remain open for election wagers.
The discrepancy shows how some punters are backing Trump's long-shot bid to overturn the election outcome in the courts, based on unproven claims of extensive voting fraud and irregularities.
"I'm a loyal Trump supporter and I put my money where my mouth is," said Chris French, a 53-year-old mortgage broker from West Sussex in Britain. After losing a 50 pounds ($66) bet on Trump with a bookie that settled bids once TV networks called the presidency for Biden, French placed a new 10 pounds bet on Trump this week with an online exchange that still accepted wagers.
"Trump was so far ahead on the election day. I believe things will turn once fraud is uncovered," French added.
Despite a flurry of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in the last few days, legal experts say the litigation has scant chance of changing the outcome.
A Trump campaign spokesman said: "With every action we take, we are moving closer to the goal of re-electing President Trump. More than 70.5 million Americans voted for the President and he owes it to them - and everyone who voted for Joe Biden as well - to ensure that the election was fair and secure."
The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize Biden as the winner of the presidential election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published this week.
Prominent Republican lawmakers and other Trump allies have defended Trump's refusal to concede, arguing he has the legal right to contest the results.
Betting exchanges such as Betfair and Predictit that are still taking bets on the election said they needed more certainty to call the outcome, and declined to specify when they would follow the lead of the bookies. A Predictit spokeswoman said the company was "seeking clarity in light of ongoing vote counts, potential recounts and any legal challenges."
Not all betting exchanges remain open to election bets. Smarkets settled bets on Saturday after US TV networks called the election for Biden. "It appeared clear that Biden's leads in the key swing states was unassailable," a spokesman for the firm said.
Those who are still bullish on Trump's odds remain defiant. "I think the betting odds show that there are some smart people that are realizing this is not over," said Nathan Lands, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and Trump supporter.
President Trump has reportedly revealed privately that he wants to start a digital media company to "clobber" Fox News, and undermine the country's largest conservative oriented media network.
What is the strategy at play? As reported by Axios, some Trump advisers believe that Fox News made a mistake with an early call of President-elect Biden's electoral win in Arizona, which allegedly enraged President Trump and gave him a tangible reason to attack a network that has effectively served as a mouthpiece for the Trump Administration since the past four years.
"He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it", said a source with detailed knowledge of President Trump's intentions on this matter, adding that rather than a costly and conventional cable-based network, Trump is considering harnessing digital media to stream online; which would be notably cheaper, and could potentially reach a wider audience.
Furthermore, President Trump's digital platform would aim to specifically target his throngs of conservative supporters, many of which have been subscribed to Fox News, with the source adding that the network would spend "a lot of time slamming Fox".
Despite Fox News' consistent support of the Trump Administration, with many political commentators arguing that there was a constant "feedback loop" between the numerous pundits on the network and the President himself, Trump has vocally criticised the network, stating that "Fox has changed a lot - somebody said: What's the biggest difference between this and four years ago? And I say Fox."
On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden named his longtime adviser Ron Klain as the White House Chief of Staff, as his first major appointment in building his administration; regardless of whether President Trump formally concedes.
Biden has worked with Klain for decades, hiring him as an adviser during his earlier Presidential campaigns, and eventually appointing him as his Chief of Staff under the Obama Administration.
Seen as a trusted and competent political aide, Klain has also worked with Vice President Al Gore under the Bill Clinton Administration, and was appointed as President Obama's Ebola national response coordinator.
As Biden's Chief of Staff under the Obama Administration, Klain also helped to oversee the implementation of a $787 billion Recovery Act to boost the American economy after the global financial crisis in 2007/08.
In a statement, President-elect Biden mentioned that “Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014".
Biden added that "His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again". Klain described his appointment as the “honor of a lifetime”.
As President-elect Biden moves forward with the transition, President Trump has outrightly refused to concede, as his campaign has continued its legal efforts to overturn the results in key states.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden attended separate Veterans Day events Wednesday in a stark illustration of the chasm between the incoming and outgoing administrations.
Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony in rainy weather at Arlington National Cemetery across the Potomac River from Washington.
He made no public remarks. In a written statement released earlier in the day he said: “We enjoy the privileges of peace, prosperity, and freedom because of our veterans, and we are forever indebted to them beyond measure.”
Biden attended an event at a Korean War memorial in Philadelphia.
He also released a statement in which he also noted the debt owed to the armed forces, and said the nation’s “one truly sacred obligation” was “to prepare and equip our troops we send into harm’s way, and to care for them and their families when they return home.”
Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election won by Biden, and is also refusing to cooperate in the transition to a new administration in January.—AFP
Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election after most media organizations called the race for the Democrat based on his leads in critical battleground states, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Biden - who needed 270 Electoral College votes to win - had 279 of those votes to 214 for Trump with results in three states not yet complete, according to Edison Research. In the popular vote, Biden got 76.3 million, or 50.7% of the total, to 71.6 million, or 47.6%, for Trump.
The Reuters/Ipsos national opinion survey, which ran from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday, found that 79% of U.S. adults believe Biden won the White House. Another 13% said the election has not yet been decided, 3% said Trump won and 5% said they do not know.
The results were somewhat split along party lines: about six in 10 Republicans and almost every Democrat said Biden won.
Edison Research, which conducts exit polling for Reuters and major media outlets, called the race for Biden on Saturday after he expanded his lead over Trump in Pennsylvania and appeared well on his way to amassing 270 electoral votes.
Trump has yet to recognize the result of the race. He prematurely declared victory well before the votes had been counted and has repeatedly complained without evidence that he is the victim of widespread voter fraud.
His claims have been echoed by members of Trump’s cabinet. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal investigations of “substantial” allegations of voting irregularities, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said he foresees “a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was part of a broader survey that was conducted Friday to Tuesday and included responses before the presidential race was called.
It showed that 70% of Americans, including 83% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans, trust their local election officials to “do their job honestly.”
The poll also found that 72% think the loser of the election must concede defeat, and 60% think there will be a peaceful transition of power when Trump’s term ends in January.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,363 U.S. adults in all, including 469 respondents who took the poll between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 5 percentage points.
With President-elect Joe Biden slated to formally take up office in the White House in the year ahead, the upcoming U.N. Summit on Climate Change may have been given a boost by this change of administration, as the United States could be expected to find themselves back in the fold of the Paris Agreement.
The U.S. Presidential Election precedes an unprecedented period of collective international climate action, in which China, the European Union, Japan and many others have agreed to commit to long-term targets on controlling greenhouse gas emissions to meet their targets for the Paris Climate Agreement.
The United States' reintegration into the fold of the Paris Agreement, along with Biden's proposals for a "green economy" in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, could mark a historic period in which the world's largest contributors of greenhouse gases would be committed to a collective goal of reducing emissions drastically.
President-elect Biden has vowed to return the United States to the Paris Agreement, from which President Donald Trump unceremoniously withdrew in June 2017; setting a goal of reaching "net zero emissions" by 2050.
Furthermore, it can also be observed that President Biden, upon his formal return to the White House, could seek to reverse many of President Trump's unprecedented policy decisions, especially pertaining to the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the Iran Nuclear Deal (or the JCPOA).
According to sources familiar with President Trump, he is being "bombarded with book and TV deals" that could be worth a staggering $100 million, after his tumultuous term in office.
The President has also been courted by numerous conservative and far-right outlets, all of whom aim to translate over 70 million votes into potential viewers, adding that "all the anti-Trump books have made big bucks, so this from Donald is a surefire hit".
According to Dana Canedy, the publisher for Simon and Schuster - a publishing house with which the President previously published his book "Crippled America" - "Everyone who leaves the White House has one or more books in them and that becomes part of public history. I think that would be not only appropriate but important.”
Interestingly, Simon and Schuster are Hillary Clinton's long-time publishers, and also published Bob Woodward's previous two books on the outgoing President, not to mention scathing memoirs by John Bolton and Mary L. Trump.
It is not uncommon for Presidents to land lucrative publishing deals after their tenures in the White House, and President Trump could very likely remain a part of popular culture and political rhetoric for years to come.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, while President Donald Trump pursued lawsuits in several states in a long-shot bid to hold on to power.
Trump’s campaign said it would file a lawsuit to stop Michigan from officially certifying Biden as the winner there until the state could verify that votes were cast lawfully, the latest in a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states to try to back up Trump’s unsupported claims of widespread fraud.
Legal experts have said Trump’s litigation has little chance of changing the outcome, and state officials have said there were no significant irregularities in the Nov. 3 election.
Meanwhile, Trump supporters faced a possible setback in Pennsylvania. A witness who had raised accusations of ballot tampering recanted his allegations, according to Democrats in Congress who were briefed on the investigation.
Trump’s accusations of fraud did not appear to be gaining traction with the public. Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize Biden as the winner, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Top Republicans in Congress, including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, said Trump had a right to challenge Biden’s victory, and others echoed the president’s unfounded accusations of widespread fraud. Privately, some aides said Trump would need to produce credible evidence soon to retain their support.
Biden secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to take the presidency by winning Pennsylvania on Saturday after four tense days of counting, which was delayed by a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden said in a speech in Delaware that his team was pushing ahead with forming a new administration to take over on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021, no matter what.
“We’re going to be going, moving along, in a consistent manner, putting together our administration, the White House, and reviewing who we’re going to pick for the Cabinet positions, and nothing’s going to stop that,” he said on Tuesday. Biden said it was an “embarrassment” that Trump has not conceded the election.
Taking questions from the media for the first time since his victory, Biden was asked what he would say if Trump were watching. He said: “Mr. President, I look forward to speaking with you.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo predicted a “second Trump administration,” in comments at odds with congratulatory phone calls from the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Ireland to Biden.
Trump installed loyalists in top positions at the Pentagon, one day after firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper, which could potentially make it easier to use U.S. troops to respond to domestic protests.
The Biden transition team has been unable to move into federal government office space or tap funds to hire staff because a Trump appointee who heads the federal office charged with recognizing election results has not yet done so.
WASHINGTON: A week after losing the US election, President Donald Trump remained shut up in the White House on Tuesday, pushing an alternate reality that he is about to win, while Democrat Joe Biden ignored him and acted like a leader in waiting by taking a string of calls from foreign capitals.
Biden is increasingly moving toward the moment in 71 days when he will take the oath of office.
In his latest exchanges with international leaders, he talked Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's prime minister, Micheal Martin, and was due to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron later.
But the formal process of Biden's transition is being blocked by Trump while he attempts to overturn the election results in court on the basis of so far flimsy fraud allegations.
"WE WILL WIN!" the Republican president tweeted early Tuesday. "WATCH FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE."
Trump's attempt to hold on to power has become all consuming for the man who often makes a point of publicly mocking rivals as "losers."
Emphasizing the atmosphere of intransigence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a testy news conference that he was preparing for "a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."
Since Election Day on November 3, Trump has made few public appearances and seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.
His only known activities outside the White House have been to play golf twice over the weekend, after the results came in.
Normally routine secret presidential intelligence briefings have been off the daily schedule. He has made no mention of the dramatic rebound in the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.
And his once near daily press conferences, interviews with Fox News or impromptu question-and-answer sessions with White House journalists have dried up.
In place of that, Trump has spent much of his time tweeting, mostly about what he claims is the stolen election.
Trump's only significant presidential action has been the abrupt firing of defense secretary Mark Esper on Monday, which he announced on Twitter.
Transition blocked
Exactly four years ago Tuesday, Trump had just scored his surprise victory against Hillary Clinton and toured the White House for the first time as a guest of Barack Obama.
That courtesy to a presidents-elect is an old tradition, highlighting the nation's near sacred respect for the peaceful transfer of power.
Trump has not only failed to invite Biden for a chat in the Oval Office, he is blocking the Democrat from access to facilities, funding and expertise that usually come in a ready made package to help the incoming leader.
Release of this transition aid is controlled by the General Services Administration head Emily Murphy, who was appointed by Trump.
Biden, who won with a record number of votes but acknowledges that nearly half the electorate nevertheless backed Trump, is apparently choosing to ignore the chaos.
Rarely even mentioning Trump, Biden has set up a coronavirus task force and on Tuesday was delivering his latest policy speech -- this time on the fate of the Obamacare health care plan which Trump wants the Supreme Court to dismantle.
The latest major foreign leader to reach out with congratulations, ignoring Trump's claim that he won last Tuesday, was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who referred to Biden's "election success."
Republicans back Trump
Washington is buzzing with speculation over who, if anyone, in Trump's inner circle will finally persuade him to go.
Former President George W. Bush, the only living Republican ex-president, congratulated Biden on his victory, but he is an outlier in a party dominated by the still hugely popular Trump.
On Monday, the Republican leader in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell, said Trump was "100 percent within his rights" to challenge the election in court.
None of the lawsuits appears to have the potential to change the result of votes and even a planned recount of Biden's paper-thin victory in Georgia, or anywhere else, would be unlikely to change the fundamental math.
But Trump added a potential new weapon to his crusade against the results on Monday when his attorney general, Bill Barr, agreed to authorize probes into "specific allegations" of fraud.
Barr added a caveat that "specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries."
However, Barr's unusual intervention in the dispute prompted worries that Trump will go even further in his efforts. The Justice Department's top election crimes prosecutor, Richard Pilger, resigned in protest.
WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON: President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with longshot legal challenges to his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in last week's election, as Republican officials at the state and federal level lined up behind him.
Pennsylvania Republican state lawmakers plan to call for an audit of the results in the state that gave Biden enough electoral votes to win, the day after US Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into "substantial" allegations of irregularities.
Trump for months before the election made repeated claims without providing evidence that results would be marred by fraud and has kept up those unfounded allegations over the past week. Judges have tossed out lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia, and experts say Trump's legal efforts have little chance of changing the election result.
But Congress's top Republican, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Monday lined up behind Trump, saying that he was "100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities," without citing any evidence.
The dispute is slowing Biden's work in preparing for the work of governing, as a Trump appointee who heads the office charged with recognizing election results has not yet done so.
Biden on Saturday secured the more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to win the presidency. He also led Trump in the popular vote by 4.6 million votes on Tuesday morning as states continued to count the remaining ballots.
BARR MOVE PROMPTS RESIGNATION
Barr's directive to prosecutors prompted the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest.
Barr told prosecutors on Monday that "fanciful or far-fetched claims" should not be a basis for investigation and his letter did not indicate the Justice Department had uncovered voting irregularities affecting the outcome of the election.
But he did say he was authorizing prosecutors to "pursue substantial allegations" of irregularities of voting and the counting of ballots.
Richard Pilger, who for years has served as director of the Election Crimes Branch, said in an internal email he was resigning from his post after he read "the new policy and its ramifications".
The previous Justice Department policy, designed to avoid interjecting the federal government into election campaigns, had discouraged overt investigations "until the election in question has been concluded, its results certified, and all recounts and election contests concluded."
Biden's campaign said Barr was fueling Trump's far-fetched allegations of fraud.
"Those are the very kind of claims that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, as their lawsuits are laughed out of one court after another," said Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Biden.
One of Barr's predecessors as attorney general, Republican Alberto Gonzales, told CNN on Tuesday the timing of Barr's memo was "very, very unfortunate" because it contributes to the perception that the Justice Department was being used for political purposes.
"If you're asking me do I think there have I seen evidence of widespread fraud, to a level that would overturn the results of this election? No, I have not," said Gonzales, who served under former President George W. Bush.
REPUBLICANS REMAIN LOYAL
Although a few Republicans have urged Trump to concede, the president still held the support of prominent party leaders who had yet to congratulate Biden.
Trump's campaign on Monday filed a lawsuit to block Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden's victory in the battleground state, where Biden led by more than 45,000 votes.
It alleged the state's mail-in voting system violated the US Constitution by creating "an illegal two-tiered voting system" where voting in person was subject to more oversight than voting by mail.
It was filed against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the boards of elections in Democratic-leaning counties that include Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Boockvar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The Trump campaign's latest filing is another attempt to throw out legal votes," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on Twitter.
Pennsylvania state Representative Dawn Keefer on Tuesday planned to call for a legislative audit of the state's election results.
Biden, who has begun work on his transition to the White House, will give a speech on Tuesday defending the Affordable Care Act, the landmark healthcare law popularly known as Obamacare, as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on a lawsuit backed by the Trump administration to invalidate it.
Trump and Republicans have repeatedly tried to do away with the 2010 law passed under President Barack Obama, with Biden as his vice president.
The Supreme Court fended off previous challenges in 2012 and 2015. The court now has a 6-3 conservative majority after Trump's third appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, was confirmed last month.
As Biden begins work on his transition, his team is considering legal action over a federal agency's delay in recognizing his victory over Trump.
The General Services Administration normally recognizes a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won so a transition of power can begin.
But that has not yet happened and the law does not spell out when the GSA must act. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, appointed by Trump in 2017, has not yet determined that "a winner is clear," a spokeswoman said.
WASHINGTON: US monetary policy won't be a top-of-mind concern for President-elect Joe Biden as he prepares to take office in January, with the Federal Reserve's economic arsenal already deployed against an ongoing recession and decisions about federal spending more pressing for the next administration.
But over his first year in office Biden will have to decide how deep an imprint he wants to put on the US central bank, and particularly whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell's push this year to refocus it on job growth has earned enough credibility among Democrats to be reappointed.
Among the considerations the incoming Democratic president will have to weigh are likely calls from progressives for more extensive change at the Fed, given that the party's platform included reforms to make the Fed more attentive to issues like racial wealth inequality, and whether Powell is the right figure to pursue that.
Opposition to Powell may also arise from those who want tougher financial regulation. Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren, now a key voice on financial regulatory issues, opposed his nomination in 2018.
As he balances the varying demands of those who brought him to office, Biden may want to put his own stamp on the central bank when Powell's term as Fed chief ends in Feb. 2022, said Vincent Reinhart, a former Fed official who is now Mellon's chief economist, noting the Democrats' extensive cadre of economic policy experts.
Among them, current Fed Governor Lael Brainard has been mentioned as a possibility to replace Powell or become the next US Treasury secretary; Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, the first Black to run one of the Fed's regional branches, has become an influential voice within the Fed system on issues of economic fairness, and during Biden's years as vice president was an assistant secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
NOMINEE OF LEAST RESISTANCE
Still, Powell won't be without strengths when the issue of his future comes up. He has been a steadying hand at the central bank who not only managed a forceful Fed response to the coronavirus pandemic, but survived a tumultuous relationship with Republican President Donald Trump in part by building support among both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.
If Republicans keep control of the Senate, and thus over confirmation of Biden's appointees, those alliances could be an asset for Powell, a 67-year-old Republican cut from the same moderate, bipartisan cloth as the president-elect, and a well-known figure in institutional Washington. Two run-off elections in Georgia in January will determine which party controls the Senate.
Powell "would be the nominee of least resistance," if Republicans do maintain control of the Senate, Cornerstone Macro analyst Roberto Perli wrote recently.
Even beyond those dynamics, Powell has delivered what is arguably one of the most significant reforms to US monetary policy since former Fed chief Paul Volcker redirected the central bank in the late 1970s and early 1980s to fight inflation. In Powell's case, it involved recasting the Fed as a job promoter first and an inflation fighter second.
The rollout of the Fed's new framework drew praise from progressive economists, union officials and others over the summer, including top Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein, who called the new approach "music to my ears."
VICE CHAIR APPOINTMENTS
Terms for the Fed's two vice chairs, Richard Clarida and Randal Quarles, will also expire during Biden's first year. Clarida is a respected economist who managed the shift in Fed policy during a nearly two-year review. Quarles, as the Fed's vice chair for supervision, may be the least likely of the three to be asked to stay on if the Biden administration pursues the tougher oversight sought by Warren and others.
Trump has two appointments to the Fed's seven-member board of governors pending before the Senate, but it is not clear whether they will be confirmed in the lame-duck session that will end in early January when a new Congress convenes. If not, then Biden would have those openings to fill as well.
Beyond personnel, Biden will face choices over whether and how to have the Fed build criteria such as racial wealth and employment outcomes into its analysis, something Powell and other policymakers like Bostic have moved towards on their own.
In an email supporting the Fed's new framework, Bernstein said he still felt changes to the Federal Reserve Act were warranted "for when someone with Powell's sensibility isn't leading the show."
Changes to the Fed's governing statute would be less likely with a Republican-controlled Senate, a constraint that may bind many of Biden's ambitions.
EMERGENCY PROGRAMS
And there may be one short-term hitch with the Fed for Biden to address.
Many of the emergency lending facilities the central bank established this year to fight the current crisis are due to expire on Dec. 31, and any reauthorization would require the approval of the outgoing Trump administration.
Fed officials feel those programs have helped markets operate normally through a historic downturn, and if Trump refuses to approve their extension it could be a source of trouble at least for the weeks until Biden takes office.
At a press conference last week held before Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election became clear, Powell said the Fed was "just turning to this issue now and we have not made any decisions" about whether the economy is ready to do without the emergency measures credited with stopping a full-blown financial crisis last spring.
BRUSSELS: "One election" in the United States will not reverse the shift in EU-US ties that began under President Donald Trump, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.
"It is time for a new trans-Atlantic agenda," she told EU ambassadors in a videolink conference.
Von der Leyen emphasised that the Western alliance built on US-European cooperation still endured, "based on shared values and history".
And she offered warm congratulations to US president-elect Jose Biden and his vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris.
But, alluding to the impact Europe felt under Trump -- which included tariffs and threats of a trade war, the US withdrawal from international accords and organisations, and questions over the US defence umbrella -- von der Leyen said things could not go back to the way they were before.
"Some shifts in priorities and perceptions run much deeper than one politician or administration. And they will not disappear because of one election," she said.
"We cannot turn the clock back," she said. "And we cannot go back to the exact same agenda we had five years ago."
The new agenda, she said, "should cover everything from security to sustainability, from tech regulation to trade, from levelling the global economic playing field to strengthening global institutions."
Von der Leyen said she looked forward to Biden making good on his promise to have the US rejoin the Paris climate accord, which Trump abandoned.
"Our focus should be on providing joint leadership to address the global challenges of today, without being nostalgic for the world of yesterday," she said.
In a possible point of transatlantic friction, she reiterated Europe's intention to rein in internet behemoths -- most of them American, such as Google, Amazon and Facebook -- to ensure fair competition in the EU, and make them pay "appropriate taxes".
"It cannot be that commercial giants benefit enormously from our single market but fail to pay taxes where they should," she said.
She added that the EU would give talks at the level of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development until a previously set deadline of mid-2021 to work out a tax regime, otherwise the European Commission "will come forward with our own proposal".
(Wilmington) President-elect Joe Biden's transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency's delay in recognizing the Democrat's victory over President Donald Trump in last week's election, a Biden official said.
The General Services Administration (GSA) normally recognizes a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won an election so that a transition of power can begin.
That has not yet happened despite U.S. television and news networks declaring Biden the winner on Saturday after he secured enough electoral votes to secure the presidency.
The law does not clearly spell out when the GSA must act, but Biden transition officials say their victory is clear and a delay is not justified, even as Trump refuses to concede defeat.
Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that there was widespread voting fraud and has filed a raft of lawsuits to challenge the results.
Election officials across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud, and legal experts say Trump's efforts are unlikely to succeed.
GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, appointed by Trump in 2017, has not yet determined that “a winner is clear,” a spokeswoman said.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of his defeat to Joe Biden, has "fired" Defense Secretary Mark Esper, further fuelling the controversy around his refusal to concede defeat in the election.
The move came with a meagre 10 weeks left in President Trump's tumultuous tenure in the White House, highlighting his unstable relationship with the intelligence and security community, especially if they did not effectively serve his own political ambitions.
President Trump and Esper collided repeatedly over pressure from the White House to deploy federal troops to quash civil unrest, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the President's plan to abruptly withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan; putting the national security establishment's plans under jeopardy.
Democrats lambasted the President's decision to relieve the Defense Secretary of his duties, with Nancy Pelosi adding that Esper's firing was "disturbing evidence that President Trump is intent on using his final days in office to sow chaos in our American Democracy and around the world", stating that "again and again, Trump's recklessness endangers our national security".
Trump has named Christopher Miller, head of the National Counterterrorism Center as acting Secretary of Defense, who not only served as a White House counterterrorism advisor, but also as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for "special operations".
BEIJING: China, which has held off on congratulating US presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.
Democrat Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency but incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded and is making legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
"We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing. "We understand that the U.S. presidential election result will be determined following US law and procedures."
In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Trump on Nov. 9, a day after the election.
Relations between China and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus, and the Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of sanctions against Beijing.
While Biden is expected to maintain a tough stance on China -- he has called President Xi Jinping a "thug" and vowed to lead a campaign to "pressure, isolate and punish China" -- he is likely to take a more measured and multilateral approach.
"We always believe that China and the United States should enhance communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit and promote sound and stable development of bilateral relations," Wang told the briefing.
Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, said in a tweet: "China hasn't congratulated Biden on his victory as quickly as Western countries did."
"I think it's because China needs to keep larger distance from the US presidential election to avoid getting entangled in its controversy. This actually shows that China respects the US as a whole," he added.
Earlier on Monday, Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone in editorials, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability, starting with trade.
While acknowledging that Washington was unlikely to ease pressure on China over issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Global Times said Beijing should work to communicate with Biden's team.
"It's in the common interests of people from both countries and of the international community that China-U.S. relations become eased and controllable," it said.
The China Daily said it was "obvious" improving ties with China could start from trade, and reviving trade talks was critical to restoring some understanding and trust.
Wang Huiyao, head of the Center for China and Globalization and an advisor to the government in Beijing, said he expects more dialogue under a Biden administration.
"Biden's election means an opportunity to re-establish relations with the U.S. as he is more likely to uphold multilateralism. That means China and the U.S. can start discussing issues including climate change, pandemic control and trade," Wang told Reuters.
On China's Twitter-like Weibo, top trending items included the hashtags "#BidenSpeaksToTheWholeCountry#", viewed 1.21 billion times, and "#Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January#".
UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency -- and the American people for a "vibrant exercise of democracy."
Biden was projected as the winner of the bitterly contested November 3 election on Saturday by US media, though President Donald Trump has yet to concede.
"The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country's elections last week," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
"He congratulates the President-elect and Vice President-elect and reaffirms that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today."
Dujarric did not explain why Guterres waited two days to offer his congratulations to Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.
From Saturday, dozens of world leaders and heads of international organizations offered their well wishes to the Democratic duo.
Diplomats who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said Guterres, whose term ends at the end of 2021, was not planning to ask for a second term if Trump were reelected.
WARSAW: A faithful ally of Donald Trump, Poland's populist government is struggling to digest his defeat and is worried the president-elect will be far more critical of its domestic policies, experts said Monday.
While much of the world hailed Joe Biden's win on Saturday, Polish President Andrzej Duda issued a curiously-worded tweet congratulating him for his "successful presidential campaign".
Duda also failed to mention Biden in a speech for the ratification of a US-Poland defence co-operation pact, referring instead to "a very heated time indeed" in US political life.
Four years ago, Duda had rushed to send his "warmest congratulations" to Trump very soon after the candidate's victory was confirmed.
Poland's state broadcaster TVP has also been reticent over Biden's victory, describing him as a politician "referred to by some US media as the winner of the presidential election".
Over the weekend, TVP quoted Trump and Russian media talking about possible election fraud.
"TVP is more engaged than Fox News," political scientist Marcin Zaborowski told AFP.
Zaborowski said the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party "are very unhappy about losing such a powerful ally on the international scene".
"Isolated within the European Union, the PiS had the comfort of being supported on the other side of the Atlantic thanks to Trump," he said.
Ties between Trump and Poland's ruling party, which has been in power since 2015, have been particularly close.
In June, just days from a presidential election in Poland, Duda visited Trump during his campaign and received a strong endorsement from the US leader.
Duda was the first foreign leader to visit the White House since it first eased coronavirus restrictions.
'Poland will lose its status'
The new president-elect, who is highly knowledgeable about the Central Europe region, will doubtlessly be a more difficult partner.
During a town hall meeting last month, candidate Biden made some critical remarks on the region.
"You see what's happened in everything from Belarus to Poland to Hungary, and the rise of totalitarian regimes in the world," he said.
He has also criticised homophobic comments made by leaders in Poland, where several regions have declared themselves "free" from "LGBT ideology".
"LGBTQ+ rights are human rights - and 'LGBT-free zones' have no place in the European Union or anywhere in the world," he said on Twitter.
"Poland will lose its status of privileged partner and both the PiS and President Duda are worried," said Ryszard Schnepf, Poland's former ambassador to the US.
"They do not know how they are going to be treated by the new administration," he said.
But Zaborowski said that, while he was critical of Poland, Biden has no intention of undermining strategic relations between the two countries.
"These relations can remain strong -- and even become stronger," he said, referring in particular to a shared scepticism of Russia.
"In areas such as politics in the post-Soviet space, Warsaw has more in common with a Biden White House than with Trump," he said.
MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that his decision to wait for an official US election result before congratulating Joe Biden does not mean he believes there was fraud.
"Waiting doesn't mean that we're going to endorse (claims) that there was fraud. We don't know that," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.
"We want to act prudently. Let's wait for the authorities to resolve it. Then we will speak out," he said.
Lopez Obrador said Saturday that he would wait for "all legal issues" in the US presidential election to be settled before offering any congratulations, even as such messages poured in from many other world leaders.
Trump has launched a slew of legal challenges, complained of vote fraud without offering evidence, and refused to concede after the major US television networks announced Biden's win.
Before coming to power in 2018, Lopez Obrador himself twice alleged he was the victim of vote fraud after losing the 2006 and 2012 presidential races.
Trump sparked anger during his 2016, election campaign when he branded Mexican migrants "rapists" and drug dealers, and vowed to build a wall along the southern US border.
But Lopez Obrador managed to maintain cordial relations with the Republican leader -- and even visited him in July on his first foreign trip since taking office.
The left-wing populist said that whatever the official election result, he would seek solid ties with Washington.
"In no case, with Joe Biden or with Donald Trump, will there be a bad relationship between Mexico and the United States," Lopez Obrador said.
BEIJING/MOSCOW: China and Russia held off congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, with Bejing saying it would follow usual custom in its response and the Kremlin noting incumbent Donald Trump's vow to pursue legal challenges.
Democrat Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency on Saturday and has begun making plans for when he takes office on Jan. 20. Trump has not conceded defeat and plans rallies to build support for legal challenges.
Some of the United States' biggest and closest allies in Europe, the Middle East and Asia quickly congratulated Biden over the weekend despite Trump's refusal to concede, as did some Trump allies, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for the European Union and United States to work "side by side", holding up Biden as an experienced leader who knows Germany and Europe well and stressing the NATO allies' shared values and interests.
Beijing and Moscow were cautious.
"We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing. "We understand that the US presidential election result will be determined following US law and procedures."
In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Trump on Nov. 9, a day after the election.
Relations between China and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus, and the Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of sanctions against Beijing.
While Biden is expected to maintain a tough stance on China -- he has called Xi a "thug" and vowed to lead a campaign to "pressure, isolate and punish China" -- he is likely to take a more measured and multilateral approach.
Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone in editorials, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability, starting with trade.
KREMLIN NOTES TRUMP'S LAW SUITS
The Kremlin said it would wait for the official results of the election before commenting, and that it had noted Trump's announcement of legal challenges.
President Vladimir Putin has remained silent since Biden's victory. In the run-up to the vote, Putin had appeared to hedge his bets, frowning on Biden's anti-Russian rhetoric but welcoming his comments on nuclear arms control. Putin had also defended Biden's son, Hunter, against criticism from Trump.
"We think it appropriate to wait for the official vote count," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
Biden cleared the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House on Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election. He beat Trump by more than 4 million votes nationwide, making Trump the first president since 1992 to lose re-election.
Asked why, in 2016, Putin had congratulated Trump soon after he had won the Electoral College and beaten Democrat Hillary Clinton, Peskov said there was an obvious difference.
"You can see that there are certain legal procedures that have been announced by the current president. That is why the situations are different and we therefore think it appropriate to wait for an official announcement," he said.
Peskov noted that Putin had repeatedly said he was ready to work with any US leader and that Russia hoped it could establish dialogue with a new US administration and find a way to normalise troubled bilateral relations.
Moscow's ties with Washington sank to post-Cold War lows in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Biden was serving as vice president under President Barack Obama at the time.
Relations soured further over US allegations that Moscow had meddled in the 2016 US presidential election to try to tilt the vote in Trump's favour, something the Kremlin denied.
BRUSSELS: The European Union will wait for US president-elect Joe Biden to take office before commenting on future cooperation with Washington, the 27-nation bloc's executive Commission said on Monday.
"I think we should take things one step at a time," spokesman Eric Mamer told a news briefing. "We have had now a process in the United States ... ongoing for a while and has now led to us welcoming the victory in the election of Joe Biden."
"It is still very, very early days and therefore at the moment ... the EU is waiting for the new president-elect to take office before starting to comment on what this will imply when it comes to our relationship."
WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in January, while President Donald Trump pursues several long-shot gambits to hold on to his job.
Biden is due to meet with an advisory board co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University Associate Professor Marcella Nunez-Smith to examine how best to tame a pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans.
The Democratic former vice president will then give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plans for tackling COVID-19 and rebuilding the economy.
"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said in a statement on Monday.
Even as Trump declines to concede and some of his closest allies encourage him to exhaust every recourse for hanging onto power, the Biden-appointed scientists and experts will liaise with local and state officials on the pandemic response. They will consider how to safely reopen schools and businesses and tackle racial disparities.
The Biden panel includes Rick Bright, a whistleblower who says he was removed from his Trump administration post for raising concerns about coronavirus preparedness, and Luciana Borio, who specializes in complex public health emergencies.
Trump has frequently clashed with top health officials over the pandemic. Vice President Mike Pence is due to meet with the White House coronavirus task force on Monday for the first time since Oct. 20.
Biden cleared the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House on Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election. He beat Trump by more than 4 million votes nationwide, making Trump the first president since 1992 to lose re-election.
But Trump has not acknowledged defeat and has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud for which he has produced no evidence. State officials say they are not aware of any significant irregularities.
"The Biden selection by the Crooked Media is based on unlawful votes in PA, Mich, GA, Wisc, Nevada et al. We will prove it all," Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor, said on Twitter early Monday.
Trump has no public events scheduled for Monday, and has not spoken in public since Thursday. He plans to hold rallies to build support for his challenge to the election results, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.
TRANSITION IMPEDED
Biden's advisers are moving ahead and considering candidates for top Cabinet posts. But the transition cannot shift into high gear until the US General Services Administration, which oversees federal property, certifies the winner.
Emily Murphy, the Trump appointee who runs the agency, has not yet done so and a GSA spokeswoman gave no timetable for the decision.
Until then, the GSA can continue providing Biden's team with offices, computers and background checks for security clearances, but they cannot yet enter federal agencies or access federal funds set aside for the transition.
The Biden campaign on Sunday pressed the agency to move ahead.
"America's national security and economic interests depend on the federal government signaling clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power," the campaign said in a statement.
Trump, however, has shown no signs he will engage in a transition.
Murtaugh said Trump will hold a series of rallies to build support for the legal fights challenging the outcome, though Murtaugh did not say when and where they would take place.
Trump will seek to back up his as yet unsubstantiated accusations of voting fraud by highlighting obituaries of dead people the campaign said voted in the election, Murtaugh said.
Trump also announced teams to pursue recounts in several states. Experts said that effort, like his lawsuits, are unlikely to meet with success.
"The chances of a recount flipping tens of thousands of votes across multiple states in his favor are outside anything we have seen in American history," William Antholis, director of the University of Virginia's Miller Center think tank, wrote in an essay on Sunday.
Leaders from across the globe have congratulated Biden, including some Trump allies, but many of Trump's fellow Republicans have yet to recognize the Democrat's victory.
Republican attorneys general from Louisiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma said they will take legal action on Monday to help the Trump campaign challenge how Pennsylvania has handled mail ballots, a popular option this year for voters seeking to avoid coronavirus exposure at crowded polling locations. It was not clear how they would help Trump's legal team, which is headed by David Bossie, a seasoned political activist but not a lawyer.
(Karachi) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate the newly-elected US President Joe Biden on his victory until all legal challenges are resolved, Spectator Index reported.
President Donald Trump had said his campaign would begin challenging US election results in court after media outlets declared Joe Biden victorious in the US presidential election. Trump said that the election is far from over.
Addressing media persons on Monday, Peskov stated that Kremlin will wait for official results of the US presidential election to be announced before commenting on its outcome.
Putin has kept mum over the matter since Biden claimed the presidency on November 7, by securing 290 of the least 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow will wait for the official vote count to be announced.
In an interview back in 2019, President Vladimir Putin said that ties between Russia and the United States were getting worse and worse as the US administration had imposed dozens of sanctions on Russia.
“They (our relations) are going downhill, they are getting worse and worse,” Putin had stated.
Moscow’s ties with Washington sank to post-Cold War lows in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Biden was serving as vice president under President Barack Obama at the time. Relations soured further over US allegations that Moscow had meddled in the 2016 US presidential election to try to tilt the vote in Trump’s favour, something the Kremlin denied.
WASHINGTON: Georgia Democratic activist Stacey Abrams said on Sunday that her party would pour unprecedented resources into two runoff Senate races in the traditionally Republican-leaning state that will determine control of the top U.S. legislative chamber.
Abrams, who narrowly lost a race for governor in 2018, has been credited with boosting Democratic hopes in the state, where President-elect Joe Biden is currently leading by around 10,000 votes with the race there yet to be called.
Democratic candidates businessman Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock face uphill battles in their Jan. 5 runoffs against incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in runoff elections.
The election will likely decide whether Democrats can win seats they need to gain control of the Senate. Republicans are currently on course to win 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber while Democrats have 48. If the chamber has a 50-50 tie, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would have the deciding vote.
"I want to push back against this anachronistic notion that we can't win in Georgia," Abrams said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We will have the investment and resources that have never followed a runoff in Georgia for Democrats."
Georgia law requires runoffs in races unless a candidate wins a majority of the vote. Perdue leads Ossoff 49.8%-47.9%, and secured more votes than either President Donald Trump or Biden did.
Warnock topped Loeffler with 32.9% of the vote to 25.9%, though the incumbent's results were hurt by a challenge by fellow Republican Representative Doug Collins, who won 20% of the vote in a 21-candidate field.
She said Ossoff and Warnock are working together "to make certain voters come back" for an election in which lower turnout would be expected as presidential contenders will no longer be on the ballot.
After losing the governor's race, Abrams focused on leading to effort to register more people to vote in a state with rapidly changing demographics, including an increase in the nonwhite population.
That control of the Senate rests on the outcome should also drive Democrats to the polls, Abrams said.
"This is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to healthcare and access to justice in the United States. Those are two issues that will make certain that people turn out," she said.
Republicans are equally confident that their voters will be motivated too even without Trump on the ballot, largely because wins in just one of the races would ensure they can block many Biden legislative goals.
"I cannot overstate how important to the country both those seats are," Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Fox News.
He said that with Democrats in control of the Senate, they would seek to add seats to the Supreme Court to wipe out its conservative majority, raise taxes and pass sweeping climate change legislation
"If you want a check on Joe Biden, if you don't want to go over the edge to the socialist abyss, Georgia is the big enchilada," he added.
RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden in a statement that indicated he will drop his three-year political boycott of the White House. Abbas had ended all political dealings with President Donald Trump's administration after the US leader's 2017 decisions to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to move the US Embassy there.
"I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President of the United States of America for the coming period," Abbas said in a statement issued from his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
"I look forward to working with the President-elect and his administration to strengthen the Palestinian-American relations and to achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for our people," the statement continued.
Trump's moves, which broke with decades of US policy, had delighted Israel but infuriated the Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as a future capital and considered Trump's backing for Israel as undermining their own goal of statehood. Abbas's boycott was popular among Palestinians, who celebrated Trump's defeat on Sunday on the streets.
But, even as security contacts with Washington continued behind the scenes, the Palestinian leadership felt increasingly isolated, especially after Israel signed agreements with Gulf Arab states to normalise ties.
In the days before the election Abbas's inner circle met to discuss whether they should resume political contacts with the White House if Biden won, a Palestinian official told Reuters.
Bassam Al-Salhe, a senior member of the Abbas-led Palestine Liberation Organization, said on Sunday the boycott was primarily linked to what he called "the hostile policy" of Trump's administration.
"When Biden announces that this is going to change - and he announced that during his election campaign - there will be no reason for the boycott," he said.
BIDEN HOPES
Biden has said he would restore funding to the West Bank and Gaza that Trump had cut, including assistance delivered through the US Agency for International Development and U.N. agencies.
He has also in the past opposed Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, and voiced support for a two-state solution to the conflict, a formula that would see a future state of Palestine co-existing alongside Israel.
But he is not likely to reverse the Jerusalem and embassy decisions and Biden has welcomed Israel's rapprochements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, even as Palestinians condemned those moves.
Among the Palestinians hit hardest by Trump were refugees, following his 2018 decision to cut off all US funding - more than $300 million annually - to UNRWA, the United Nations agency.
"Trump's losing is a gain for us, for the Palestinian people, because he had sold out the Palestinian cause," said Anwar Abu Amira, 38, a refugee in Gaza's Beach Camp.
"Since he took office until he lost, he has been trying to wipe out the Palestinian identity," Abu Amira said.
Gaza political analyst Hani Habib said the Biden win would encourage Abbas to re-engage in negotiations with Israel, a move the international community has long called for.
He said this might complicate Abbas's efforts to reconcile with his principal domestic rivals, the Islamist movement Hamas, although Habib said Biden would not address the issue soon.
"When it comes to foreign policy, Biden has far more important and immediate issues than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict such as Iran, NATO and the alliance with Europe."
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In a tweet on Sunday, the president said we are looking forward to an improving US role towards world peace especially in Afghanistan, as well as the entire region.
The president said Pakistan looks forward to our continued long-term friendship and a dignified relationship. Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue to work with the United States for peace in Afghanistan and in the region.
In a tweet, the prime minister felicitated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election. Imran Khan said he looks forward to President-elect Joe Biden's Global Summit on Democracy and working with him to end illegal tax havens and stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders.
WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden took the first steps on Sunday towards taking over the White House 73 days from now but Donald Trump showed no signs of being ready to admit defeat and continued to sow doubt about the election results.
As congratulations poured in from world leaders and supporters nursed hangovers after a day of raucous celebrations, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris launched a transition website, BuildBackBetter.com, and a Twitter feed, @Transition46.
While Trump is refusing to concede Tuesday's election and most Republican lawmakers are adopting a studied silence, former president George W. Bush said the "outcome is clear."
Bush, 74, the only living Republican ex-president, said he had called "President-elect" Biden and Harris to extend his "warm congratulations."
While Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, Bush said "the American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear."
"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," Bush said in a statement. "We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future."
The transition website lists four priorities for an administration led by Barack Obama's former vice president: Covid-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.
"The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One," it said in a reference to January 20, 2021, when Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, is the oldest person ever elected to the White House. Harris, 56, the junior senator from California, is the first woman and first Black person to be elected vice president.
Biden plans to name a task force on Monday to tackle the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 237,000 people dead in the United States and is surging across the country.
He has also announced plans to rejoin the Paris climate accord and will reportedly issue an executive order on his first day reversing Trump's the travel ban on mostly Muslim countries.
Biden has vowed to name a cabinet that reflects the diversity of the country although he may have some trouble gaining Senate approval for more progressive appointees if Republicans retain control of the Senate -- an outcome that will depend on two runoff races in Georgia in January.
Biden, after John F. Kennedy just the second Catholic to be elected US president, attended church Sunday morning in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and visited the graves of his son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, and his first wife and daughter, who died in a 1972 car accident.
Trump, 74, was playing golf on Sunday at his course near Washington, the same place where he was on Saturday when the US television networks delivered the news that Biden had secured enough Electoral College votes for victory.
"Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?" Trump complained in a tweet on Sunday.
First Lady Melania Trump also chipped in, tweeting: "The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal -- not illegal -- vote should be counted."
The Trump campaign has mounted legal challenges to the results in several states but no evidence has emerged so far of any widespread irregularities that would impact the results.
Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Symone Sanders, a senior advisor to Biden, dismissed the court challenges as "baseless legal strategies."
Biden received nearly 74.6 million votes to Trump's 70.4 million nationwide and has a 279-214 lead in the Electoral College that determines the presidency.
Biden also leads in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, and Georgia, which has 16, and if he wins both he would finish with 306 electoral votes -- the same total won by Trump in 2016 when he upset Hillary Clinton.
Only two Republicans senators, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski, have congratulated Biden and Democratic Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina said the Republican Party has a "responsibility" to help convince Trump it is time to give up.
Romney, who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial, said the president will eventually "accept the inevitable."
The Utah senator added that he "would prefer to see the world watching a more graceful departure, but that's just not in the nature of the man."
But Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the president should keep fighting.
"We will work with Biden if he wins, but Trump has not lost," Graham said on the Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures." "Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard."
Another Trump ally, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, told the same show it was too early to call the election.
"What we need in the presidential race is to make sure every legal vote is counted, every recount is completed, and every legal challenge should be heard," McCarthy said.
In a victory speech on Saturday, Biden promised to unify the bitterly divided nation and reached out to Trump supporters, saying "they're not our enemies, they're Americans."
"Let's give each other a chance," he said. "Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end, here and now."
While only a handful of Republican lawmakers have congratulated Biden, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and other European countries have done so along with Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan and South Korea.
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, hailing a strong alliance that could be burdened by differences over policy on Iran and the Palestinians.
"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we've had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel," Netanyahu said on his Twitter account, which still carries a photograph of him and incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump at its head.
Having been in lockstep with Trump for four years, Netanyahu will likely be challenged by any departure by Biden from Trump's tough policy on Iran and toward the Palestinians. Biden has pledged to restore U.S. involvement in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal - which Trump had pulled out of - and a likely opposition by the White House to Israeli settlement of occupied land where Palestinians seek statehood.
Netanyahu thanked Trump in a subsequent tweet:
"Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights."
Netanyahu's message came hours after many world leaders had already congratulated Democrat Biden, even as Trump refused to concede and pressed ahead with legal fights against the outcome.
A spokesman for Netanyahu did not respond to a request for comment on the relative delay. Dani Dayan, Israel's former consul to New York said Netanyahu's slowed response was a precautionary move.
"There is a president in the White House who has not yet acknowledged his defeat and whose whims definitely play a major role in his decision making process and he will be sitting in the White House for another two and a half months," Dayan told Army Radio.
The right-wing Netanyahu's particularly close ties with Trump followed an acrimonious relationship with his predecessor Barack Obama, which some critics have said had alienated Democrats and compromised U.S. bipartisan support for Israel.
Michael Oren, Netanyahu's ambassador to Washington when Obama was president, predicted warm ties with Biden. "They will have disagreements over the peace process. They will have disagreements certainly over the Iran nuclear deal but I think their friendship is solid."
Israel's stock market responded positively to Biden's win. Both the blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index and the broader TA-125 were up about 0.3% in morning trade.
Still, among Israelis, Trump has won overwhelming popularity and many may be sad to see him go.
"I think the problem is that Biden will not be as tough or as strong as Donald Trump," said Aaron Morali, a student from Tel Aviv. "He made it hard for the Iranian people to have a nuclear plan but I think with Biden they have someone very easy and I am very, very scared of what will happen."
PARIS: Media outlets worldwide hailed Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in the US presidential election, but attention quickly turned to the consequences for US policy.
The international press also focused on the feat of Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate who will become the United States' first female, and first Black, vice president.
"A new dawn for America", read the headline of The Independent in Britain, showing a photo of Biden standing next to Harris and noting her historic achievement.
The Sunday Times went with a picture of a Black woman draped in the US flag and the headline: "Sleepy Joe wakes up America", taunting Trump with his own derogatory nickname for Biden.
And the left-leaning Observer went simply with "It's Joe" over an image of the smiling Democrat.
Germany's mass-market Bild newspaper carried a photo of Trump with the headline: "Exit without decency".
"What a liberation, what a relief", said the left-leaning Sueddeutsche Zeitung broadsheet.
But it noted that Biden "inherits a heavy burden" like nothing faced by his predecessors, and warned that Trump accepting defeat was "unthinkable".
In Australia, the Daily Telegraph tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch's media empire also focused on Trump's expected defiance against "a foe he perceived to be feeble and barely worth turning up to fight".
Iran's ultraconservative papers celebrated the downfall of Trump, a leader who has applied "maximum pressure" and punishing sanctions since his 2018 withdrawal from a landmark nuclear agreement.
Still, they reserved little warmth for Biden. "The maskless enemy left, the masked enemy arrived," warned conservative publication Resalat.
Another theme was the false claim of voter fraud with the ultraconservative Vatan-e Emrooz, seemingly before the Biden win was announced, headlined on "The graveyard of democracy", and focused on false allegations.
Similarly, Egypt's government daily al-Akhbar used a long editorial to zero in on the -- unfounded -- "violations" of fraudulent voting, and said that "it is time for the United States to stop giving us lessons in democracy".
In Saudi Arabia, the only Gulf country yet to comment on the result, pro-government online newspaper Okaz wondered if Biden would persist with Trump's close ties to the kingdom.
The kingdom's pan-Arab Asharq al-Awsat paper urged Biden to continue a "period of economic prosperity and stability in security" for the Middle East.
Turkey's mainstream dailies were muted. Major paper Hurriyet ran a small frontpage news story on the result, along with a piece titled: "Trump went golfing".
One pro-government newspaper, Sabah, did not even report on Biden's victory until page 10, with an opposition daily also running one small front-page election story.
Brazil's leading media outlets reported Trump's defeat in the context of its own populist leader, Jair Bolsonaro, who has similarly sought to diminish democratic institutions and reject science-based facts.
"Trump's defeat punishes the attacks against civilisation, it is a lesson for Bolsonaro," wrote Folha de Sao Paulo, one of Brazil's major daily newspapers.
"May Brazil's leaders seize the spirit of the times -- or die, like Trump."
Spain's centre-right El Mundo newspaper said Biden's win was a goodbye to Trump's populism, and described Harris as a "symbol of renewal".
Sweden's biggest daily, Dagens Nyheter, headlined its opinion-editorial piece: "Bittersweet victory -- Biden will struggle to heal the US".
It described Biden's vow of a return to normalcy as "mission impossible" in a "deeply divided country".
Conservative Svenska Dagbladet daily warned of the dangers posed by the millions of Americans who will continue to believe Trump's rhetoric of a stolen election.
"Election is over -- but conflict continues," read its headline.
On a lighter note, the Ayrshire Daily News, whose patch covers the Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland, took a more local look at the result.
"South Ayrshire golf club owner loses 2020 presidential election," read its headline.
(Karachi) Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed has said that the newly elected US President Joe Bidden should play his role in the settlement of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute, Radio Pakistan reported.
Felicitating the Joe Bidden and his team on winning the US elections, Ali Raza said urged the US President not to ignore security issues in South Asia, especially the Kashmir dispute because it is related to peace in the region.
He maintained that people of Kashmir have a lot of expectations from Biden who has already emphasized on restoration of their rights. He said the new US President should use his good offices and influence for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris on winning the elections.
In a tweet, the PM said He said he looked forward to President-elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy.
Jo Biden secured 290 electoral votes more than he needed. To secure the win, Biden faced unprecedented challenges. These included Republican-led efforts to limit mail-in voting at a time when a record number of people were due to vote by mail because of the pandemic, which has killed more than 235,000 people in the United States.
(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris on winning the elections, Radio Pakistan has reported.
In a tweet soon after confirmed reports announced both Democrats have won, the PM said He said he looked forward to President-elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy.
He stated, "Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders." He added, "We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region."
Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden’s promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.
Trump immediately accused Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.” “This election is far from over,” he said in a statement.
Biden’s projected victory came after four days of nail-biting suspense over the outcome of Tuesday’s election, with the counting of votes in a handful of battleground states still going on thanks to a flood of mail-in ballots.
WASHINGTON: Before Saturday, Biden had at least 253 electoral votes, meaning the win in the Keystone State put him at 273. He later claimed victory in Nevada, boosting his total to 279. Some US media outlets have also declared him the winner in Arizona, which would put him at 290. Biden has captured 24 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital. The former vice president has flipped four states won by Trump in 2016 -- Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and, according to two news organizations, Arizona. US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016. As it stands, there are three states still left uncalled -- Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina. But Biden's lead is now insurmountable.
In the case of Arizona, Fox News and the Associated Press have already called the race in Biden's favor. But other networks including CNN and NBC News have held back thus far, as the race remains tight. Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two candidates -- four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but he seized only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last allocated to Trump.
WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.
Winning the battleground state of Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes gave the former vice president more than the 270 he needed to triumph, prompting all major TV networks to declare him victor came after four days of nail-biting suspense following Tuesday's election.
"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said on Twitter. Congratulations poured in from leaders around the world, including conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, making it hard for Trump to push his repeated claims, without evidence, that the election was rigged against him.
Trump, who was golfing when the networks made their calls for his rival, immediately accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner." "This election is far from over," he said in a statement. State elections officials across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud. As the news broke, loud cheers erupted in the halls of the hotel where Biden aides were staying and around the country. "Worth every minute," of the wait, a Biden aide said, as campaign staff exchanged elbow bumps and air hugs in the lobby. Biden's running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, tweeted a video of her congratulating Biden: "We did it Joe!" Harris will be the first woman, the first Black American and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice president, the country's No. 2 office. Cheers and applause was heard in neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. In one community, people emerged onto balconies, yelling, waving and banging pots. The wave of noise built as more people learned of the news. Some were in tears. Music began to play, "We are the Champions" blared.
In the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, people clapped, honked car horns and erupted in screams of joy as the news spread of Biden's victory. Some residents danced on a building's fire escape, cheering while others screamed "yes!" as they passed by.
In a reminder of the divided state of the country, however, pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" demonstrators gathered at state capitol buildings in Lansing, Michigan, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The networks' declaration that Biden had won came amid internal concerns within Trump's team about the strategy going forward and pressure on him to pick a more professional legal team to outline where they believe voter fraud took place and show evidence pointing toward it.
One Trump loyalist said Trump simply was not ready to admit defeat even though there would not be enough ballots thrown out in a recount to change the outcome. "There's a mathematical certainty that he's going to lose," the loyalist said.
Biden was expected to address the nation after 8 p.m. on Saturday (1 a.m. Sunday GMT) from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, according to a campaign aide.
DIFFICULT TASK AHEAD
When Biden enters the White House on Jan. 20, the oldest person to assume the office at age 78, he likely will face a difficult task governing in a deeply polarized Washington, underscored by a record nationwide voter turnout.
The former vice president had a 273 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, having won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes to put him over the 270 he needed to secure the presidency, according to Edison Research.
To secure the win, Biden faced unprecedented challenges. These included Republican-led efforts to limit mail-in voting at a time when a record number of people were due to vote by mail because of the pandemic, which has killed more than 235,000 people in the United States.
Both sides characterized the 2020 election as one of the most crucial in US history, as important as votes during the 1860s Civil War and the 1930s Great Depression.
For months, officials on both sides raised the spectre of the United States not being able to pull off a fair vote. In the end, however, voting at the polls proceeded with limited disruption. Thousands of election monitors from both parties worked for four days to ensure the votes were being counted.
Biden's victory was driven by strong support from groups including women, African Americans, white voters with college degrees and city-dwellers. He was more than four million votes ahead of Trump in the nationwide popular vote count.
Biden, who has spent half a century in public life as a US senator and then vice president under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, will inherit a nation in turmoil over the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic slowdown as well as disruptive protests against racism and police brutality.
Biden has said his first priority will be developing a plan to contain and recover from the pandemic, promising to improve access to testing and, unlike Trump, to heed the advice of leading public health officials and scientists.
He also has pledged to restore a sense of normalcy to the White House after a presidency in which Trump praised authoritarian foreign leaders, disdained longstanding global alliances, refused to disavow white supremacists and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the US election system.
Despite his victory, Biden will have failed to deliver the sweeping repudiation to Trump that Democrats had hoped for, reflecting the deep support the president enjoys despite his tumultuous four years in office.
This could complicate Biden's campaign promises to reverse key parts of Trump's legacy. These include deep Trump tax cuts that especially benefited corporations and the wealthy, hardline immigration policies, efforts to dismantle the 2010 Obamacare healthcare law and Trump's abandonment of such international agreements as the Paris climate accord and Iran nuclear deal.
Should Republicans keep control of the US Senate, they would likely block large parts of his legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change. That prospect could depend on the outcome of four undecided Senate races, including two in Georgia.
Investors said on Saturday the market's focus was likely to turn on the Senate, which would determine how much a Biden administration is able to do in terms of policy.
"Trump is going to fight for a few weeks. That's going to be a little unsettling for markets," said Jim Awad, senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors in New York. "But most commentators believe Biden will prevail, that the election is over, and the Senate is going to have to compromise."
'TRYING TO STEAL AN ELECTION'
For Trump, 74, it was an unsettling end after an astonishing political rise. The real estate developer who established a nationwide brand as a reality TV personality upset Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency in 2016 in his first run for elected office. Four years later, he becomes the first US president to lose a re-election bid since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Despite his draconian immigration curbs, Trump made surprising inroads with Latino voters. He also won battleground states such as Florida, where his pledge to prioritize the economy even if it increased the threat of the coronavirus appeared to have resonated.
In the end, though, Trump failed to significantly widen his appeal beyond a committed core of rural and working-class white voters who embraced his right-wing populism and "America First" nationalism.
Prior to the election, Trump had refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost to Biden - and he stuck to that approach. He falsely declared victory long before counting was complete.
Before Biden's victory projection and with Trump's re-election chances fading as more votes were counted, the president launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being stolen from him.
Offering no evidence, Trump assailed election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes pushed Biden nearer to victory.
"This is a case where they're trying to steal an election," Trump said on Thursday.
Urging patience as votes were counted, Biden responded on Twitter: "No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever."- Reuters
(Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging U.S. election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying “this election is far from over.”
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” he said in a statement. “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”
Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election.
By winning Pennsylvania, Democrat Joe Biden has won the vote to become the next president, pending any legal challenges.
He was poised for victory in the U.S. presidential election as vote counts in key states leaned his way, while President Donald Trump showed no sign of conceding despite his increasingly bleak chances.
With Americans were increasingly anxious for a result four days after Tuesday’s election, Biden has the math largely on his side with a 273-to-214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research.
On Friday he took the lead in Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes would put him over the 270 threshold needed for victory.
Pennsylvania was enough to get Biden over that halfway line. With leads in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, he may well end up winning far more than needed - taking those three states would give him a total of 306.
“The counts are ongoing, but there isn’t any good news for the president’s campaign anywhere in the pockets of votes that remain,” the Democrat told CNN on Saturday.
Trump, 74, has been defiant as his chances fade for securing a second four-year term. He has made repeated and unfounded claims of electoral fraud, while his campaign pursues lawsuits that legal experts say are unlikely to alter the election outcome.
The Republican president continued his unsubstantiated allegations on Saturday morning, alleging on Twitter that tens of thousands of votes were illegally received at 8 p.m. on Election Day, “totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states.”
WILMINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden predicted victory in the US presidential election as vote counts leaned his way in key states, while President Donald Trump showed no sign of being ready to concede in a contest that has dragged on for days.
Biden maintained his advantage going into Saturday, but television networks held off from declaring a winner because the margins are still close in the four states that will determine the election winner and votes are still being counted.
Americans have been waiting longer than in any presidential election since 2000 to learn the winner, with counting slowed by a record number of mail-in ballots. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many to avoid voting in person on Tuesday's Election Day.
"The numbers tell us ... it's a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race," Biden said late on Friday from his home state of Delaware, adding that he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepared to start their administration on Jan. 20.
Trump, 74, has been defiant as his chances fade for securing a second four-year term. He has made repeated and unfounded claims of electoral fraud, including from the White House briefing room on Thursday night, while his campaign pursues lawsuits that legal experts say are unlikely to alter the election outcome.
Former Vice President Biden, 77, has a 253-to-214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research. He edged closer to victory when he took the lead on Friday in Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes would put him over the 270 needed for victory.
In the early hours of Saturday, Biden's slim lead widened in Georgia, a typically Republican-leaning state, to put him ahead by 7,248 votes with the count 99% complete.
In Pennsylvania, he led by 27,130 votes with 96% of the vote complete, while in Nevada he led by 22,657 votes with 93% of the count complete.
In Arizona, Biden's lead narrowed to 29,861 votes with 97% of the tally completed. Trump's campaign has been optimistic that Arizona will end up in the president's column.
With thousands of votes still to count, it was not clear when the contest would conclude, though further updates were expected on Saturday.
Biden backers danced in Philadelphia's streets, while armed Trump supporters in Phoenix and Detroit said the election was being stolen, despite there being no evidence of widespread irregularities. Under the banner of "Stop the Steal," Trump supporters planned dozens of rallies for Saturday.
NO VICTORY SPEECH YET
Biden's speech was originally planned as a victory celebration, but he changed his approach in the absence of a call on the result from television networks and other election forecasters.
Trump kept out of view in the White House on Friday and had nothing on his public schedule for Saturday. He said in a statement issued by his campaign that "all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted," while accusing Democrats of resisting that call.
Election officials say there has been no evidence of fraud.
Although the popular vote does not determine the outcome, Biden leads Trump by 4.18 million votes nationwide out of a record 147 million cast. He said on Friday Americans had given him a mandate to tackle the pandemic, the struggling economy, climate change and systemic racism.
"They made it clear they want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart," said Biden, making his third bid for the White House in a political career spanning five decades.
Biden, who said he hoped to address Americans again on Saturday, said Trump's demands to stop the count would not work.
"Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen," Biden said.
Trump gave no indication he was ready to give up.
"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" he wrote on Twitter.
A Trump adviser described the campaign's litigation strategy as chaotic and disorganized. Another Republican official said it was doubtful the lawsuits would yield a Trump victory.
"This race is over, and the only person who doesn't see it is Donald Trump," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Republicans aimed to raise at least $60 million for legal costs, although the fine print on solicitations indicates that more than half the money raised would go to paying down the campaign's debts.
In one potential bright spot for Trump, US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ordered county election boards in Pennsylvania to follow a state directive to separate mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day from other ballots. However, Pennsylvania's chief elections official, Kathy Boockvar, has said late-arriving ballots are a tiny proportion of the overall vote in the state.
In a blow to the president, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Meadows, who frequently appears at public events without a mask, is the latest person within Trump's circle to contract the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 people in the United States and is still sweeping the country. He has been a key adviser to Trump on policy as well as the election.
(Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden said Friday that he was going to win the U.S. presidency as his lead grew over President Donald Trump in battleground states, although television networks held off from declaring him the victor as officials continued to count votes.
“The numbers tell us ... it’s a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” Biden said, adding that he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepare for the White House.
Biden’s speech was originally planned as a victory celebration, but he changed his approach in the absence of an official call from television networks and other election forecasters.
Still, it amounted to a blunt challenge to Trump. The Republican incumbent kept out of view in the White House on Friday as Biden’s lead grew in the four states that will decide the outcome: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
Leading Trump by 4.1 million votes nationwide out of a record 147 million cast, Biden said Americans had given him the mandate to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy, climate change, and systemic racism.
“They made it clear they want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart,” Biden said.
He said he hoped to address Americans again on Saturday.
Trump has remained defiant, vowing to press unfounded claims of fraud as his Republicans sought to raise $60 million to fund lawsuits challenging the results. But some in his camp described the legal effort as disorganized, and so far they have not found success in the courts.
On the fourth day of vote counting, former Vice President Biden had a 253-to-214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research. Democrats grew increasingly frustrated that networks had not yet called a winner.
Securing Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes would put Biden over the 270 he needs to win the presidency after a political career stretching back nearly five decades.
Biden would also win if he prevails in two of the three other key states. Like Pennsylvania, all three were still processing ballots on Friday.
As officials count a deluge of mail-in ballots, Biden has held on to narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona and earlier on Friday overtook Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
“In Arizona, Biden led by 29,861 votes with 97% of the tally completed. In Nevada, he led by 22,657 votes with 93% of the count complete.”
“In Georgia, he led by a mere 4,289 votes with the count 99% complete, while in Pennsylvania he led by 27,130 votes with 96% of the vote complete.”
Biden said Trump’s demands to stop the count would not work.
“Your vote will be counted. I don’t care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen,” Biden said.
Trump showed no sign he was ready to concede, as his campaign pursued a series of lawsuits that legal experts said were unlikely to alter the election outcome.
“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!” he wrote on Twitter.
A Trump adviser described the campaign’s litigation strategy thus far as chaotic and disorganized. Another Republican official said it was doubtful the lawsuits would yield a Trump victory. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a source familiar with the situation.
“This race is over, and the only person who doesn’t see it is Donald Trump,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
WASHINGTON: The outcome of the US presidential election remained in the balance Friday as a handful of battleground states complete their vote counts, but Joe Biden was edging toward victory -- barring a surprise.
The Democrat has racked up at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes that he needs, according to US network projections, and has taken the lead in Pennsylvania, which would put him over the top.
Donald Trump has amassed 214 electoral votes so far, and while the Republican incumbent was still in contention in several states that could afford him a path to reelection, that path was narrowing.
In addition to Pennsylvania, Biden has pulled ahead in the southeastern state of Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, but it remains too close to call.
There is some uncertainty surrounding Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes.
Fox News and The Associated Press have called Arizona in Biden's favor, but other media have been more cautious.
With Arizona, Biden would currently have 264 electoral votes.
Much of the delay in key states has resulted from a flood of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and those votes have tended to favor Democrats.
Here is a look at the situation in the key states that are still up for grabs:
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is the biggest prize remaining, with 20 electoral votes. Trump had been ahead, but Biden overtook him on Friday morning and, as of 2000 GMT, leads by nearly 14,000 votes -- out of more than 6.6 million cast.
The majority of votes left to be counted are in Democratic-leaning areas such as greater Philadelphia.
With some 95 percent of the ballots counted, Biden had 49.53 percent of the total compared to Trump's 49.33, according to state election data.
Georgia
In Georgia, Trump's initial lead over Biden steadily slipped away as vote counting continued in heavily Democratic areas, and the former vice president is now slightly ahead.
Biden's lead is 1,585 votes as of 2000 GMT. More than 98 percent of the ballots have been counted.
Georgia has not chosen a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1992. Its 16 electoral votes would put Biden just under 270 -- or over the top if he holds Arizona.
Nevada
Biden had been favored to win Nevada, and its six electoral votes could put him precisely at the number needed to win if he keeps Arizona.
With about 92 percent of the vote counted, Biden was leading by more than 20,000 votes in the Western state -- an increase from earlier in the day.
North Carolina
In North Carolina, which has 15 electoral votes, Trump had a lead of around 76,700 votes with 95 percent of the ballots tabulated. He had around 50 percent of the total compared to Biden's 48.6 percent.
Trump is favored to win the southeastern state, but mail-in ballots sent on or before election day in North Carolina can be counted until November 12.
Arizona
Biden had a lead of about 41,000 votes with about 93 percent of the ballots counted -- a slight drop in his lead from earlier in the day. He holds about 50 percent of the total compared to Trump's 48.6.
If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he does not need to hold on to Arizona.
WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes.
Biden has a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to most major television networks. Winning Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would put the former vice president over the 270 he needs to secure the presidency, while taking just Georgia's 16 electoral votes would put him on the cusp of victory.
In Pennsylvania, Biden moved ahead of Trump by 5,500 votes on Friday morning, while in Georgia, he had opened up a 1,097-vote lead.
Biden, 77, would become the next president by winning Pennsylvania, or by winning two out of the trio of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Trump's likeliest path appears narrower - he needs to hang onto both Pennsylvania and Georgia and also to overtake Biden in either Nevada or Arizona.
Biden moved ahead of Trump by 1,097 votes in Georgia, where counting continued early on Friday.
The shift in Georgia came hours after Trump appeared at the White House to falsely claim the election was being "stolen" from him. His campaign is pursuing a series of lawsuits across battleground states that legal experts described as unlikely to succeed in altering the election outcome.
Trump's lead had steadily diminished in Georgia, a Southern state that has not voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since Bill Clinton took the White House in 1992, as officials worked through tens of thousands of uncounted votes, many from Democratic strongholds such as Atlanta.
The Georgia secretary of state reported late on Thursday there were about 14,000 ballots still to count in the state.
The state also will have to sift through votes from military personnel and overseas residents as well as provisional ballots cast on Election Day by voters who had problems with their registration or identification.
Biden has been steadily chipping away at the Republican incumbent's lead in Pennsylvania as well. His deficit there had been as high as 678,000 votes early on Wednesday.
Biden also maintained slim advantages in Arizona and Nevada. In Arizona, his lead narrowed to about 47,000 votes, and in Nevada he was ahead by about 11,500.
As the country held its breath for a result in the White House race, Georgia and Pennsylvania officials expressed optimism they would finish counting on Friday, while Arizona and Nevada were still expected to take days to complete their vote totals.
TRUMP'S DIMINISHING LEADS
Trump, 74, has sought to portray as fraudulent the slow counting of mail-in ballots, which surged in popularity due to fears of exposure to the coronavirus through in-person voting. As counts from those ballots have been tallied, they have eroded the initial strong leads the president had in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.
States have historically taken time after Election Day to tally all votes.
The close election has underscored the nation's deep political divides, and if he wins Biden will likely face a difficult task governing in a deeply polarized Washington.
Republicans could keep control of the US Senate pending the outcome of four undecided Senate races, including two in Georgia, and they would likely block large parts of his legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change.
The winner will have to tackle a pandemic that has killed more than 234,000 people in the United States and left millions more out of work, even as the country still grapples with the aftermath of months of unrest over race relations and police brutality.
Trump fired off several tweets in the early morning hours on Friday, and repeated some of the complaints he aired earlier at the White House. "I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST," he said on Twitter, without offering any evidence that any illegal votes have been cast.
Twitter flagged the post as possibly misleading, something it has done to numerous posts by Trump since Election Day.
In an extraordinary assault on the democratic process, Trump appeared in the White House briefing room on Thursday evening and baselessly alleged the election was being "stolen" from him.
Offering no evidence, Trump lambasted election workers and sharply criticized polling before the election that he said was designed to suppress the vote because it favored Biden.
Trump's campaign, meanwhile, has filed lawsuits in several states, though judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly rejected challenges there. Biden campaign senior legal adviser Bob Bauer called them part of a "broader misinformation campaign."
'RIG AN ELECTION'
"They're trying to rig an election, and we can't let that happen," said Trump, who spoke in the White House briefing room but took no questions. Several TV networks cut away during his remarks, with anchors saying they needed to correct his statements.
Biden, who earlier in the day urged patience as votes were counted, responded on Twitter: "No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever."
Trump supporters, some carrying guns, ramped up their demonstrations against the process on Thursday night. In Arizona, Trump and Biden supporters briefly scuffled outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix.
In Philadelphia, police said they arrested one man and seized a weapon as part of an investigation into a purported plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted.
SACRAMENTO: Democrats spent $50 million trying to win control of state legislatures in 2020, but the effort mostly failed, cementing regional power in their more conservative Republican opponents over such issues as abortion, education and criminal justice.
The losses also mean that in most of the 29 states with Republican-controlled legislatures, Democrats will not have a say in how Congressional districts are drawn when the once-a-decade process kicks off in 2021. That will make it more difficult for voters in more liberal areas of those states to elect their party's candidates to both the House of Representatives and statehouses for another 10 years.
"There needs to be a reckoning for Democrats, because we are losing these down-ballot races," said a Texas Democratic strategist who requested anonymity in order to speak frankly.
The Democrats' stagnation at the state level came despite massive turnout that flipped at least two states' choices for president from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, as vote-counting continued in several states before a presidential winner could be declared.
In Texas, party officials plan a post-mortem to determine what went wrong, said the strategist, who is familiar with the thinking of party leaders.
"The Biden brand didn't help us down-ballot," he said.
Biden lost to Trump in Texas, and the legislature stayed firmly in Republican hands despite years of demographic change benefitting Democrats.
TARGETED EIGHT STATEHOUSES
Democrats had targeted eight statehouses across the country. But with the possible exception of Arizona, where ballots were still being counted on Thursday, they failed to make inroads.
In Georgia, where a razor-thin margin separated Biden and Trump, Democrats were poised to pick up a couple of seats but not enough to gain a majority. In North Carolina, Democrats lost a few seats and Republicans held on to their majority.
Dave Abrams, who helped manage the Republicans' state-level efforts, said the mistake Democrats made was having candidates run on national issues, including healthcare, the coronavirus and President Donald Trump.
"The reality is that people vote on local issues, especially at the state level," said Abrams, who is deputy executive director of the Republican State Leadership Committee.
The 2020 elections are unlikely to alter the parties' representational balance in US state houses, where Republicans began with 52% of 7,383 state legislative seats, said Ben Williams, a policy specialist with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Since the Republican sweep of 2010 when the party picked up 20 legislative chambers, Democrats have taken back control of 17 of them, including some, such as the New Hampshire State House, that have swung back and forth, he said.
A major reason for Democrats' struggle to make inroads is partisan gerrymandering that has cemented Republican majorities in states including Texas and Georgia where demographic change appears to favor Democrats but districts are drawn to favor Republicans, said Eric McGhee, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California.
He cited Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin as states where most districts are drawn so favorably to Republicans it would take a particularly large change in local sentiment or demographics to elect Democrats.
In Texas, he said, districts are generally drawn in a way that favors the incumbent, whether Democrat or Republican, which has the effect of cementing Republican control.
'TRUMP ONLY REPUBLICANS'
Jessica Post, who headed the Democrats' state-level coordinating efforts, said an influx of Trump loyalists at the polls and Republican-drawn district maps in many states made it difficult for the party to gain ground.
"They were really drawn with strategic data to make sure that we could not flip these state legislative chambers," said Post, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC).
While the post-election data is still incomplete, Post also suspects the high turnout sparked by the presidential election brought in a wave of "Trump-only Republicans" whose party-line votes helped Republicans near the bottom of the ballots.
In addition to turnout and favorable district boundaries, many local representatives were re-elected because of the very nature of local politics - voters tend to like and keep their representatives even when they vote for someone of a different party at the presidential level, said political scientist Charles Bullock, a professor at the University of Georgia.
In addition, he said, Republicans in Georgia in 2020 had a better ground game than Democrats, encouraging supporters to go to the polls for local candidates as well as Trump.
" They were out door-knocking and doing the traditional things where the Democrats were hesitant to do so because of the coronavirus," Bullock said.
Republican attacks on Democrats as "socialist" or anti-police may have had an impact on some voters as well, particularly in rural areas, although such messages were probably less effective in urban and suburban neighborhoods, he said.
PHOENIX/PHILADELPHIA: Backers of President Donald Trump, some carrying guns, ramped up demonstrations on Thursday night against what he has baselessly called a rigged election, in battleground states where votes were still being counted.
The demonstrations were largely peaceful, although Trump supporters occasionally shouted with counterprotesters. Trump says the election is being stolen but there has been no evidence of fraud.
In Arizona, one of the closely contested states in the too-close-to-call race between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump and Biden supporters briefly scuffled outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix.
Several heavily armed right-wing groups assembled on the site as election workers counted votes inside, but the protests remained mostly peaceful despite mounting tension.
Local election officials continued to tabulate ballots across the country, in some cases processing an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots that accumulated as a preferred voting option during the coronavirus pandemic.
In Philadelphia, police said they arrested one man and seized a weapon as part of an investigation into a purported plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted.
But otherwise the scene in Philadelphia was less confrontational - festive, even - where pro-Trump and pro-Biden demonstrators were separated by waist-high portable barriers under a strong police presence.
With the future of the presidency in the balance, restive encounters also unfolded in New York and Washington as well as swing-state cities such as Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Las Vegas, Nevada; Detroit, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia.
On the internet, Facebook removed a fast-growing group in which Trump supporters posted violent rhetoric, as it and other social media companies tackled baseless claims and potential violence.
Trump supporters took their queue from the president, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that mail-in votes are especially prone to fraud.
In Phoenix, Trump supporters briefly chased a man who held up a sign depicting the president as a Nazi pig behind a stage where right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was speaking.
Police intervened and broke up the altercation after the man and his small group of counterdemonstrators were surrounded by Trump activists.
"They are trying to steal the election but America knows what happened and it's fighting back," Jones told the throng of some 300 people.
PHILADELPHIA FREEDOM
As mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania cut into Trump's lead, Philadelphia demonstrators danced. Two people wearing postal box costumes bounced to pulsating music while carrying a banner that read, "The battle isn't over." Others, backed by a live drum corps, marched behind the sign, "Union members fight to count every vote."
Trump activists waved flags and carried signs saying, "Vote stops on Election Day," and "Sorry, polls are closed."
"I think voter fraud is systemic. I didn't work five and a half years (for Trump) to sit home now," said Chris Cox of Bikers for Trump.
In Milwaukee, some 50 Trump supporters gathered for a "Stop the Steal" rally in front of a city building where votes were being counted, blasting country music, waving flags and carrying signs reading "Recount" and "Rigged".
At least one man had a gun in holster.
Roughly a dozen counterprotesters arrived later, shouting "Black lives matter" and "say their names," referring to victims of police brutality. Others threw eggs at the Trump supporters from a passing car.
"My country's future is what brings me out here tonight," said Mitchell Landgraf, a 21-year-old construction worker who cast his first vote in a presidential election for Trump. "I'm afraid if it goes one way that this country will go downhill fast."
At least 400 protesters gathered outside the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. Loud patriotic anthems blared over speakers as people waved giant Trump and American flags.
In Detroit, a Black Trump supporter and a Black Democratic supporter faced off for a yelling match. Earlier, police tried to separate Black Lives Matter-aligned protesters from the Trump group but soon relented, allowing them to mingle and shout at each other.
One woman carrying a holstered pistol she said she represented the Michigan Home Guard, a right-wing militia.
"I'm not going to violently burn the city down, but I'm going to continue to fight for election integrity," said Michelle Gregoire, 29, in a state where election returns showed Trump with a lead on election night that turned into a Biden victory on Wednesday. "It's not OK what they're doing in there."
According to a report by the Associated Press, President Trump continues to enjoy enormous support in the counties where the virus had the worse impact.
Out of a total of 376 counties which have the highest number of new cases per capita, an overwhelming majority (or 93%) voted for President Trump.
Most of these areas comprised of rural counties, which have noticeably lower rates of adherence to social distancing and other public health measures, including counties such as Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin. The lack of adherence to public health measures led to these areas becoming a "hot-spot" for the virus.
With the election finally in its latter stages, state health officials aim to reframe their messaging, especially as cases are on the rise.
WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on Thursday edged toward the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, but several battleground states were still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump cried foul over the ongoing vote count.
As it stands, there are five states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania, and key small state Nevada -- meaning both Trump and Biden still have a path to victory.
US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.
Biden has captured 22 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital.
The former vice president has flipped three states won by Trump in 2016 -- Michigan, Wisconsin and, according to two sources, Arizona.
In the case of Arizona, Fox News and the Associated Press have already called the race in Biden's favor, putting him at 264 electoral votes. Politico and The Wall Street Journal are also using this figure.
But other networks including CNN and NBC News have held back thus far from calling Arizona, giving him a total of 253.
Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two candidates -- four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but he seized only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last allocated to Trump.
So far, that gives Biden 264 electoral votes (or 253 without Arizona) and Trump 214.
If Biden holds on in Arizona, and wins Nevada, he would reach 270.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.
TRUMP (214)
Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (29)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Maine (1)***
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (3)
Nebraska (4)**
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (18)
Oklahoma (7)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (38)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (5)
Wyoming (3)
BIDEN (253/264)
Arizona (11)*
California (55)
Colorado (9)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (20)
Maine (3)***
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Michigan (16)
Minnesota (10)
Nebraska (1)**
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (29)
Oregon (7)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
WASHINGTON: Former vice president Joe Biden, making his third run at the White House, was tantalizingly close to victory on Thursday as President Donald Trump sought to stave off defeat with scattershot legal challenges and his campaign insisted he would be reelected.
Biden, 77, needs a total of 270 votes to capture the Electoral College that determines the White House winner and the magic figure was in reach with several states expected to announce their results on Thursday.
The former senator from Delaware and Democratic hopeful currently has 253 electoral votes -- or 264 if the 11 electoral votes from the southwestern state of Arizona are included.
Trump, 74, trails with 214 electoral votes but Jason Miller, his top campaign strategist, said the Republican incumbent will "again win the race."
"We think that as soon, possibly, as the end of tomorrow, on Friday it will be clear to the American public that President Trump and Vice President (Mike) Pence will serve another four years in the White House," Miller told reporters.
The current Electoral College tallies say otherwise with Biden on track to win Arizona and Nevada and possibly even pick off Georgia and Pennsylvania.
"Let me be very clear, our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States," his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters. "We're very confident, whatever happens with the counting and the timing, we will come out ahead."
Trump is currently ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania but Biden has been chipping away at his leads as the votes continue to be tallied -- slowly in some states this year because of the huge volume of mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump had a roughly 18,000 vote lead in Georgia early Thursday with about 60,000 votes remaining to be counted, much of it from the heavily Democratic suburbs of Atlanta.
He was leading by about 122,000 votes in Pennsylvania with 91 percent of the vote counted but Biden has been narrowing the margin.
"STOP THE COUNT!" Trump tweeted on Thursday morning. "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!"
While Trump was demanding that vote-counting be halted in Georgia and Pennsylvania -- where he is leading -- his supporters and campaign were insisting that it continue in Arizona and Nevada, where he is trailing.
Trump prematurely declared victory Wednesday and threatened to seek Supreme Court intervention to stop vote-counting but it has continued nonetheless.
'STOP THE COUNT!'
Fox News and AP news agency projected Biden as the winner in Arizona on Tuesday night. But other outlets have yet to do so and vote-counting continues in the state, where Biden has a fairly healthy 69,000 vote lead.
With 86 percent of the vote counted, Biden had a razor-thin 8,000-vote lead in Nevada, which has six electoral votes.
Nevada was won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and much of the outstanding vote is from areas of the western state that skew towards Democrats.
In Georgia, Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's office, appealed for patience and dismissed Trump campaign claims of irregularities among election workers.
"These people are not involved in voter fraud," Sterling said.
"This is a long process, but I think all of us would agree that having an accurate count is much more vital," he added.
Pennsylvania, Biden's birthplace, has 20 electoral votes and was considered one of the major prizes in Tuesday's election.
Georgia, with 16 electoral votes, has been a reliably Republican state but could land in the Democratic column for the first time since Bill Clinton won it in 1992.
Trump won both states in 2016 in carving out his upset victory over Hillary Clinton.
With potential defeat looming, Trump has launched multiple legal challenges, announcing lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania and demanding a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden won by just 20,000 votes.
Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the Biden campaign, dismissed the slew of lawsuits as "meritless."
"All of this is intended to create a large cloud," Bauer said. "But it's not a very thick cloud. We see through it. So do the courts and so do election officials."
'Count the votes!'
In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign said a court had given the green light for its "observers" to watch ballot-counting in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia. Earlier Trump supporters had been kept as much as 100 feet (30 meters) away.
Attempts to stop vote-counting in states where Trump is leading were not restricted to the courts.
In the Michigan city of Detroit, a majority-Black Democratic stronghold, a crowd of mostly-white Trump supporters chanting "Stop the count!" tried to barge into an election office Wednesday before being blocked by security.
Television networks have projected a Biden win in Michigan, but final ballots are still being counted.
In the Arizona county of Maricopa, which includes Phoenix, an aggressive pro-Trump crowd gathered outside a counting office chanting "Count the votes!" -- some of them openly carrying firearms, which is legal in the state.
In stark contrast to Trump's unprecedented rhetoric about being cheated, Biden has sought to project calm, reaching out to a nation torn by four years of polarizing leadership and traumatized by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We have to stop treating our opponents as enemies," Biden said Wednesday. "What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart."
The tight White House race and recriminations have evoked memories of the 2000 election between Republican George W Bush and Democrat Al Gore.
That race, which hinged on a handful of votes in Florida, eventually ended up in the Supreme Court, which halted a recount while Bush was ahead.
WASHINGTON: The US presidential election could be settled Thursday as a handful of battleground states complete their vote counts.
Democrat Joe Biden has racked up at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes that he needs, according to US network projections -- and 264 if Arizona is included, which Fox News and the Associated Press have called in his favor.
Donald Trump has amassed 214 electoral votes so far, and is still in contention in several states that would afford the Republican incumbent a path to reelection.
Expected to report final vote counts on Thursday are Georgia (16 electoral votes), North Carolina (15), and Nevada (6).
However, mail-in ballots sent on or before Election Day in North Carolina can be counted until November 12.
Biden could reach the magic number to gain the White House with a win in any of the three, if he keeps Arizona. Trump needs to capture all three to stay competitive.
Here is a look at the situation in the key states that are still up for grabs, and paths to victory for each candidate:
Nevada
Nevada, where Biden is favored, could put him precisely at the number needed to win, if he keeps Arizona. With more than 87 percent of the vote counted, Biden was leading by about 12,000 votes, according to CNN.
North Carolina
In North Carolina, Trump had a comfortable lead of about 77,000 votes with 95 percent of the ballots, about 5.38 million, tabulated.
Georgia
In Georgia just after midday, Biden lagged Trump by just over 13,500 votes with about 98 percent counted.
But he could pull in the lion's share of the final votes being counted, which include thousands in Democratic-leaning areas.
Gabriel Sterling, who works for Georgia's secretary of state, told reporters early Thursday that about 60,000 votes remained uncounted.
"Fast is great, and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy," he said.
Georgia has not chosen a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is the biggest prize remaining, with 20 electoral votes. As in Georgia, Trump is currently leading, but the majority of votes left to be counted are in Democratic-leaning areas like greater Philadelphia.
At midday, Trump's lead stood at about 116,000 votes, with 92 percent of the ballots counted.
Arizona
One wild card that could upset these calculations: Arizona. Fox News and the Associated Press have already called the race in Biden's favor, but other networks including CNN and NBC have said the race is still too close to call.
Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told ABC News that she did not expect a final count on Thursday -- but also that she doesn't expect a recount.
"It's not looking like today, probably closer to tomorrow that we'll be closer to getting through all those ballots," Hobbs said.
On Thursday, Biden had a lead of about 69,000 votes with more than 86 percent of the ballots counted.
Paths to victory
Much of the delay has resulted from a flood of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and those votes have tended to favor Democrats.
If Biden's lead in Arizona holds, and he wins Nevada or Georgia, he would pass the threshold of 270 electoral votes.
Should Trump hold North Carolina and Georgia but lose Arizona, he must take Nevada as well as Pennsylvania to win.
Simply winning Pennsylvania -- where Trump leads but faces a possible onslaught of pro-Biden mailed ballots -- will not be enough for the president, even if he takes Alaska's three electoral votes as expected.
Much to Trump's chagrin, Pennsylvania has decided to allow mailed ballots sent by Election Day but received up to three days afterwards to be counted. Authorities expect to complete the count by Friday.
Another factor that could keep the battle alive: the Trump campaign has unleashed a legal blitz in key states vital to the incumbent's reelection.
It has sued to disqualify late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, sued in Nevada and Georgia over alleged irregularities, and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin.
(Reuters) - President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballots will lead to widespread fraud by Democrats in the November presidential election.
The president has also repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if the vote count indicates he has lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
The comments have Democrats worried that Trump's campaign will seek to dispute the election results. That could set off one of many legal and political dramas in which the presidency could be decided by some combination of the courts, state politicians and Congress.
Here are some of the messy scenarios at play:
LAWSUITS: Early voting data shows Democrats are voting by mail in far greater numbers than Republicans. In states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that do not count mail-in ballots until Election Day, initial results could skew in Trump's favor, experts say, while the mail ballots counted more slowly are expected to favor Biden. Democrats have expressed concern that Trump will declare victory on election night and then claim mail-in ballots counted in the following days are tainted by fraud.
A close election could result in litigation over voting and ballot-counting procedures in battleground states. Cases filed in individual states could eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court, as Florida's election did in 2000, when Republican George W. Bush prevailed over Democrat Al Gore by just 537 votes in Florida after the high court halted a recount.
Trump has pushed the Republican-held Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court justice, which would create a 6-3 conservative majority that could favor the president if the courts weigh in on a contested election.
ELECTORAL COLLEGE: The U.S. president is not elected by a majority of the popular vote. Under the Constitution, the candidate who wins the majority of 538 electors, known as the Electoral College, becomes the next president. In 2016, Trump lost the national popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but secured 304 electoral votes to her 227.
The candidate who wins each state's popular vote typically earns that state's electors. This year, the electors meet on Dec. 14 to cast votes. Both chambers of Congress will meet on Jan. 6 to count the votes and name the winner.
Normally, governors certify the results in their respective states and share the information with Congress.
But some academics have outlined a scenario in which the governor and the legislature in a closely contested state submit two different election results. Battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina all have Democratic governors and Republican-controlled legislatures.
According to legal experts, it is unclear in this scenario whether Congress should accept the governor's electoral slate or not count the state's electoral votes at all.
While most experts view the scenario as unlikely, there is historical precedent. The Republican-controlled Florida legislature considered submitting its own electors in 2000 before the Supreme Court ended the contest between Bush and Gore. In 1876, three states appointed "dueling electors," prompting Congress to pass the Electoral Count Act (ECA) in 1887.
Under the act, each chamber of Congress would separately decide which slate of "dueling electors" to accept. As of now, Republicans hold the Senate while Democrats control the House of Representatives, but the electoral count is conducted by the new Congress, which will be sworn in on Jan. 3.
If the two chambers disagree, it's not entirely clear what would happen.
The act says that the electors approved by each state's "executive" should prevail. Many scholars interpret that as a state's governor, but others reject that argument. The law has never been tested or interpreted by the courts.
Ned Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University, called the ECA's wording "virtually impenetrable" in a 2019 paper exploring the possibility of an Electoral College dispute.
Another unlikely possibility is that Trump's Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as Senate president, could try to throw out a state's disputed electoral votes entirely if the two chambers cannot agree, according to Foley's analysis.
In that case, the Electoral College Act does not make clear whether a candidate would still need 270 votes, a majority of the total, or could prevail with a majority of the remaining electoral votes - for example, 260 of the 518 votes that would be left if Pennsylvania's electors were invalidated.
"It is fair to say that none of these laws has been stress-tested before," Benjamin Ginsberg, a lawyer who represented the Bush campaign during the 2000 dispute, told reporters in a conference call on Oct. 20.
'CONTINGENT ELECTION': A determination that neither candidate has secured a majority of electoral votes would trigger a "contingent election" under the 12th Amendment of the Constitution. That means the House of Representatives chooses the next president, while the Senate selects the vice president.
Each state delegation in the House gets a single vote. As of now, Republicans control 26 of the 50 state delegations, while Democrats have 22; one is split evenly and another has seven Democrats, six Republicans and a Libertarian.
A contingent election also takes place in the event of a 269-269 tie after the election; there are several plausible paths to a deadlock in 2020.
Any election dispute in Congress would play out ahead of a strict deadline - Jan. 20, when the Constitution mandates that the term of the current president ends.
It's still not clear yet if the next U.S. president will be incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but whoever triumphs will face monumental challenges on the economic front.
The recession has been ugly. It has wiped away more than a year of economic output and more than five years of jobs growth.
The workforce is now smaller than it was a year before Trump first took office.
One bright spot - consumer spending - is stronger than it was right after the pandemic exploded in March, but still only back to where it was last June.
Housing prices are on the rise, which is a great thing for U.S. homeowners but at the same time is worsening the affordability crisis for aspiring home buyers.
Manufacturing activity - a key concern in the Midwestern battleground states - has rebounded, but manufacturing employment is in worse shape than employment overall.
And the coronavirus is still surging across most of the United States. Nearly 6,000 people died last week, and there's growing concern that the U.S. might need to reinstate lockdowns that happened across Europe in order to get it under control.
But despite signs the economy has begun to slow again amid another viral onslaught, "it is almost certain that the economy will get better over the course of 2021," says Jason Furman, a key economic advisor to Barack Obama, the last U.S. president elected during a time of economic turmoil.
Late 2021 is still a long ways away, not just in political terms but for those living paycheck to paycheck, or out of work.
Federal Reserve policymaker projections put unemployment at 5.5% by the end of next year - worse than the 4.7% when Trump was first elected, but an improvement over the current 7.9%.
Beyond jobs lost and economic output curtailed, either Trump or Biden will face a list of long-term headwinds including deepening inequality, rising federal debt and tattered international trade relations.
In the run-up to the election, Trump consistently polled better than Biden on his ability to create jobs and manage the economy, if not the virus.
But even with the election outcome uncertain, and likely to remain so for some time amid legal challenges, stock market investors like what they see.
That's partly because Republicans look likely to keep their hold on the Senate, leaving policy priorities relatively unchanged if it's Trump emerging the winner, or as preventive force to a president Biden from trying to push through any big policy changes should he come out on top in the ballot box.
It's also because Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell signaled Wednesday he was open to a new coronavirus aid bill in the "lame duck" session before the elected members of Senate and U.S. House of Representatives are sworn in.
For the still-weak economy, a lot will depend on the timing, size and shape of a pandemic relief package, which eluded lawmakers and the White House before the election.
A more modest fiscal package could mean "the growth outlook and corporate profits may not be as vigorous as hoped," said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING.
A Biden presidency with a majority Republican Senate could offer the worst case for the economy in 2021 because Republicans are likely to oppose a substantial stimulus package, said Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.
That would be bad news for the millions of low- and middle-income Americans out of work and struggling to find jobs in sectors such as travel and entertainment that are likely to remain moribund until the pandemic is under better control.
A scenario where Trump is re-elected and the Senate stays in Republican control could potentially result in more stimulus because Trump has advocated for more stimulus and could have more sway if he is re-elected, Luzzetti said.
Whatever the election outcome, any aid package should provide additional assistance for the unemployed, help for small businesses and assistance for state and local governments, to keep economic momentum going, Luzzetti said.
MOSCOW: Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said outdated legislation and a lack of regulation had revealed flaws in the US electoral system, as votes were being tallied to decide the next American president.
The knife-edge US presidential race was tilted toward Democrat Joe Biden early Thursday, but President Donald Trump claimed he was being cheated and went to court to try and stop vote counting.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that both candidates had an equal chance of winning and pointed out "obvious shortcomings in the American electoral system."
"This is partly due to the archaic nature of the relevant legislation and a lack of regulation in a number of fundamental points," she said during her weekly press briefing.
Zakharova also said Russia hopes the United States will be able to elect the next president in "full compliance with the American constitution."
"And the most important thing is to avoid the occurrence of mass riots in the country," she added.
An observer mission from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which monitors votes around the West and the former Soviet Union, found no evidence of election fraud and said Trump's "baseless allegations" eroded trust in democracy.
A two-year investigation into links between Russian meddling in the 2016 election and Trump's campaign confirmed troubling behaviour but eventually ended in anticlimax.
On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a flight advisory for presidential nominee Joe Biden's hometown of Wilmington Delaware, as he pushes closer to securing victory.
A flight advisory from the federal agency has urged all pilots, and drone operators to maintain a no fly zone within the perimeter of the area. Drone operators were warned that any unauthorized flights could lead to "damage or destruction of their property".
The FAA frequently implements no fly zones around major political events, including the 2016 Republican and Democratic conventions, and President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.
After securing two critical battleground states (Michigan and Wisconsin), Biden is poised to secure the necessary delegates to win the presidency.
As world is anxiously waiting for the outcome of the US election, social media users in Pakistan have created some interesting memes and jokes as counting continues to elect the new president of the United States between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Like other parts of the world, Pakistan too keeping a close eye on the outcome of the highly-anticipated polls, which were conducted on November 3.
Two days after polls close, Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race on Thursday with only handful of states that will determine the outcome of the Election.
President Donald Trump alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided.
During this scenario, as usual Pakistanis have found a way to make people laugh. Twitter is filled with hilarious memes and comments which are worth of having a look.
Here are some of them:
Villagers in the Indian ancestral home of Kamala Harris painted slogans on roads wishing her victory on Thursday, as Joe Biden, her Democrat running mate in the U.S. presidential election, moved closer to the White House.
Thulasendrapuram, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.
“From yesterday, we are excited about the final result,” said Abirami, a resident of the village. “Now, we are hearing positive news. We are waiting to celebrate her victory.”
Many of her neighbours watched updates from the count on their mobile phones.
The lush, green village in the south of the country has also been decked out in posters of Harris, with prayers offered at the local Hindu temple.
Biden leads the count and has predicted he will win but closely contested states - including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina - were still tallying votes, leaving the election outcome uncertain.
Harris’s grandfather P.V. Gopalan and his family moved to Chennai nearly 90 years ago. He retired there as a high-ranking government official.
Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has repeatedly recalled walks with her grandfather on the beaches of Chennai.
Chanting “Stop the steal!”, and “Count my vote”, the mostly unmasked protesters stood in front of the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix, as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a razor thin lead in the critical battleground state. Some news outlets have called Arizona for Biden, but Trump’s campaign says it is still in play.
A victory for Biden in Arizona would give the Democrat 11 electoral votes, a major boost in his bid to win the White House, while severely narrowing Trump’s path to re-election, in a state the Republican won in 2016.
On Election night Fox News and the Associated Press called Arizona for Biden, even though only just over 70% of the vote had been counted, a move that infuriated Trump and his aides.
Some of the roughly 200 protesters, who were faced by a line of armed county sheriffs, chanted “Shame on Fox!”. Some said they came out after a tweet from Mike Cernovich, a right-wing activist.
Chris Michael, 40, from Gilbert, Arizona, said he came to make sure all votes are counted. He said he wants assurances that the counting was done “ethically and legally.”
Rumors spread here on Facebook Tuesday night that some Maricopa votes were not being counted because voters used Sharpie pens to mark their ballots. Local election officials insisted that was not true.
With the count still under way in several key states, Trump has accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election without evidence and filed lawsuits in several states related to vote-counting.
A similar scene played out on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Detroit, where city election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering a vote-counting hall amid unfounded claims that the vote count was fraudulent.
Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop vote-counting that the secretary of state called here "frivolous."
The protests echoed the “Brooks Brother riot” during the 2000 recount in Florida that ultimately handed the presidency to Republican George W. Bush. A crowd of blazer-clad Republican protesters stormed a building where a hand recount was underway in a heavily Democratic district, forcing poll workers to stop counting ballots.
The protest is now viewed as a significant event in keeping Bush’s slender vote advantage in Florida intact. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately stopped the Florida recount, handing Bush the presidency and defeat to Democrat Al Gore.
Police in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstrations, as Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated the state’s National Guard in response to “widespread violence” on the night after voting in the U.S. presidential election.
Portland Police said it arrested ten people in the demonstrations after declaring riots in the city’s downtown area while the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it made about 50 arrests in protests that spread in the city late on Wednesday.
“All of the gatherings that were declared riots were downtown. We have made 10 arrests”, a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Demonstrations were also seen in a few other U.S. cities on Wednesday night as activists demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded rallied in several cities, including Atlanta, Detroit, New York, and Oakland.
Earlier on Wednesday, about 100 people gathered for an interfaith event before a planned march through downtown Detroit, in the battleground state of Michigan, to demand a full vote count and what they called a peaceful transition of power.
Local partners of Protect the Results - a coalition of more than 165 grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and labor unions - have organised over 100 events planned across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.
Heading into the Nov. 3 elections, the United States had seen months of protests following the death in May of George Floyd, an African-American who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The protests once again picked up momentum following the police shooting later in the year of an African-American named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin and more recently of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. who was gunned down by two officers in Philadelphia.
Portland has seen several demonstrations since Floyd’s death, particularly in the city’s downtown area, with protests occasionally turning into clashes between demonstrators and police as well as between right- and left-wing groups.
The anti-racism protests have demanded an end to police brutality and racial inequality while the more recent demonstrations surrounding the Nov. 3 vote have demanded for a full count of the votes cast on Tuesday.
The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday as several states continued to count their ballots, including some of the most competitive battlegrounds where the tally could take days to complete.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a slight edge over Republican President Donald Trump with 227 to 213 electoral votes. That leaves 98 electoral votes to be allocated, and possible paths to victory for both candidates. The winner needs to secure 270 votes.
Here is the state of play in nine states. The vote counts are supplied by Edison Research.
Alaska
Trump has a wide lead and is broadly expected to carry the state. Still, just 56% of the expected vote has been counted, with Trump ahead by 62.9% to 33%.
Arizona
Biden has a significant lead, and the Associated Press and Fox News have already called the state for the Democrat. With 86% of the expected vote counted, Biden leads with 50.7% against 47.9% for Trump, according to Edison Research.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told ABC News that Maricopa County, which includes heavily populated Phoenix, had about 400,000 outstanding ballots to be counted and would release more results later on Wednesday.
Georgia
Trump is holding onto a narrow lead, but several of the large counties around Atlanta that lean Democratic have substantial numbers of ballots still to count. With 95% of the expected vote counted, Trump is ahead with 49.7% versus 49% for Biden.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he hoped to have a result by the end of Wednesday.
Under Georgia law, if the margin between the candidates is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage point, a candidate may request a recount within two business days following the certification of results.
Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit to require that Chatham County, which includes Savannah, separate and secure late-arriving ballots to ensure they are not counted. The campaign said it had received information that late-arriving ballots in the county were improperly mingled with valid ballots.
Maine
Maine is one of two states that divide their Electoral College votes between the winner of the statewide popular vote and the winner in each of its congressional districts. Edison Research has allocated Biden two votes for the statewide outcome, which he leads by 53.8% to 43.2% with 87% of the state’s expected votes counted. It also called the state’s 1st Congressional District for Biden, giving him a third electoral vote from the state.
Trump has a lead of 51.4% to 45.1% in the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press projected Trump the winner of the state’s fourth vote on Wednesday, with only 53.7% of the expected vote in.
Michigan
Biden has a growing margin, with CNN and NBC projecting Biden the winner there just before 4.30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday. Biden leads Trump by 50.3% to 48.1% with 99% of the state’s expected votes counted.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Wednesday night that all valid ballots in the state had been counted, and that a lawsuit by Trump seeking to halt counting of votes there was “frivolous.”
Nevada
Long seen as a solid Biden-leaning state, Nevada now appears in play. Edison Research data shows 86% of the expected vote is in and Biden’s lead is just 49.3% to 48.7% for Trump.
State officials expect the remaining votes - largely mail-in ballots - to be counted by 9 a.m. PST (1700 GMT) on Thursday. Clark County, the state’s largest and home to Las Vegas, has tallied 84% of expected votes so far and Biden is ahead there 52.9% versus 45.4% for Trump.
North Carolina
The margin between Trump and Biden is less than 2 percentage points as the president clings to a lead of 50.1% to 48.7% for the Democrat, with 95% of the expected vote counted.
The state allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to be counted if they are received by Nov. 12. On Wednesday morning, the Biden campaign said it expected a final result to take several days, and state officials said later on Wednesday that a full result would not be known until next week.
Pennsylvania
Of the battleground states, Pennsylvania has the furthest to go in counting votes, and Trump so far maintains a lead. With 88% of the expected vote counted, Trump is up 50.8% to 47.9% for Biden.
Officials there can accept mailed-in ballots up to three days after the election if they are postmarked by Tuesday. About 1 million votes remain to be counted, Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said on Wednesday.
If the margin of victory is within half of 1%, state law requires a recount.
The Trump campaign said on Wednesday it was suing to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and also asked to intervene in a U.S. Supreme Court case over mail-in ballots in the state, which could determine the winner of the election.
Wisconsin
The Trump campaign said on Wednesday it would request a recount of votes in Wisconsin, where the margin between the candidates is less than 1 percentage point.
Biden is up 49.4% to 48.8% for Trump with 99% of the expected vote tallied, according to Edison Research. Edison said that it would not call a race in Wisconsin or any state where the margin is narrow enough to allow a candidate to demand a recount under state law. Some media outlets, including NBC and the Associated Press, projected Biden the winner.
Note: Vote counts supplied by Edison Research, which provides exit polls and voting data to the National Election Pool media consortium. Reuters has not independently tabulated the ballots.
WASHINGTON: While President Donald Trump wants the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, it may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said.
They said it was doubtful that courts would entertain a bid by Trump to stop the counting of ballots that were received before or on Election Day, or that any dispute a court might handle would change the trajectory of the race in closely fought states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania.
With ballots still being counted in many states in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Trump made an appearance at the White House and falsely declared victory against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Trump railed against voting by mail during the election campaign, saying without providing evidence that it led to fraud, which is rare in U.S. elections. Sticking to that theme, Trump said: “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”
Trump did not provide any evidence to back up his claim of fraud or detail what litigation he would pursue at the Supreme Court. Later in the day, his campaign filed to intervene in a case already pending at the Supreme Court seeking to block late-arriving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
The Trump campaign and other Republicans have also filed various complaints in other states, including an attempt to stop votes being counted in Michigan.
As of Wednesday evening, the election still hung in the balance. A handful of closely contested states could decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, as a large number of mail-in ballots cast amid the coronavirus pandemic appears to have drawn out the process.
However, legal experts said that while there could be objections to particular ballots or voting and counting procedures, it was unclear if such disputes would determine the final outcome.
Ned Foley, an election law expert at Ohio State University, said the current election does not have the ingredients that would create a situation like in the 2000 presidential race, when the Supreme Court ended a recount in George W. Bush’s favor against Democrat Al Gore.
“It’s extremely early on but at the moment it doesn’t seem apparent how this would end up where the U.S. Supreme Court would be decisive,” Foley said.
Both Republicans and Democrats have amassed armies of lawyers ready to go to the mat in a close race. Biden’s team includes Marc Elias, a top election attorney at the firm Perkins Coie, and former Solicitors General Donald Verrilli and Walter Dellinger.
Trump’s lawyers include Matt Morgan, the president’s campaign general counsel, Supreme Court litigator William Consovoy, and Justin Clark, senior counsel to the campaign.
WILMINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expects to win the presidential election, saying he believes it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.
“After a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount.
Wisconsin and Michigan were giving Biden, the former vice president who has spent five decades in public life, a critical boost in the race to the 270 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College needed to win the White House. Trump won both states in his 2016 election victory. Losing them would narrow his path to securing another four years in office.
“And now after a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach (the) 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden, appearing with his running mate Kamala Harris, said in his home state of Delaware. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe will be the winners.”
Trump’s campaign asked to intervene in a pending U.S. Supreme Court case over whether Pennsylvania, another key state that was still working its way through hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, should be permitted to accept late-arriving ballots sent by Election Day.
His campaign also said it would request a recount in Wisconsin and added that it had filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania seeking to halt vote counting, arguing that officials had failed to allow fair access to counting sites.
Taken together, Trump’s legal maneuvers amounted to a broad effort to contest the results of an election yet to be decided a day after millions of Americans went to the polls during the coronavirus pandemic that has upended daily life. They followed Trump’s early-morning attacks on the integrity of the vote, as the president falsely claimed victory and suggested without substantiation that Democrats would try to steal the election.
Biden said, “Every vote must be counted. No one’s going to take our democracy away for us, not now, not ever. America’s come too far, America’s fought too many battles, America has endured too much to ever let that happen.”
Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to lose a re-election bid since George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Biden won Michigan by 67,000 votes, or 1.2%, while he was ahead in Wisconsin by just over 20,000 ballots, or 0.6%, according to figures from Edison Research, which projected Biden as the winner in Michigan. Several news outlets projected Biden as the winner in Wisconsin, though Edison did not, citing the pending recount.
Wisconsin law allows a candidate to request a recount if the margin is below 1%, which the Trump campaign immediately said it would do. In response to the Michigan lawsuit, Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for the state attorney general, said the elections had been “conducted transparently.”
Voting concluded as scheduled on Tuesday night, but many states routinely take days to finish counting ballots. There was a surge in mail-in ballots nationally amid the pandemic. Other closely contested states including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina were still counting votes, leaving the national election outcome uncertain.
At the moment, not including Wisconsin, Biden leads Trump 243 to 213 in Electoral College votes, which are largely based on a state’s population.
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT
The contentious aftermath capped a vitriolic campaign that unfolded amid a pandemic that has killed more than 233,000 Americans and left millions more jobless. The country has also grappled with months of unrest involving protests over racism and police brutality.
Supporters of both candidates expressed anger, frustration and fear with little clarity on when the election would be resolved.
Trump led in Georgia and North Carolina, while his lead dwindled in Pennsylvania. Without Wisconsin and Michigan, he would have to win all three as well as either Arizona or Nevada, where Biden was leading in the latest vote counts.
Biden would be only the second Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona in 72 years. Trump won the state in 2016.
In Pennsylvania, Trump’s lead dropped to around 320,000 votes as officials gradually worked their way through millions of mail-in ballots, which were seen as likely to benefit Biden. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien called the president the winner in Pennsylvania, even though state officials had not completed the count. Biden said he felt “very good” about his chances in Pennsylvania.
In the nationwide popular vote, Biden on Wednesday was comfortably ahead of Trump, with about 3 million more votes. Trump won the 2016 election over Democrat Hillary Clinton after winning crucial battleground states even though she drew about 3 million more votes nationwide.
Legal experts had warned the election could get bogged down in state-by-state litigation over a host of issues, including whether states can include late-arriving ballots that were mailed by Election Day. Both campaigns have marshaled teams of lawyers in preparation for any disputes.
In the case in which the Trump campaign sought to intervene, the Supreme Court previously allowed Pennsylvania to move forward with a plan to count ballots mailed by Election Day that arrive up to three days later.
But some conservative justices suggested they would be willing to reconsider the matter, and state officials planned to segregate those ballots as a precaution.
Ahead of the election, Trump had said he wanted his latest U.S. Supreme Court appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed by the Senate in case the court had to hear any electoral dispute. Democrats had criticized the president for appearing to suggest he expected Barrett to rule in his favor.
Trump has repeatedly said without evidence that widespread mail-in voting would lead to fraud, although U.S. election experts say fraud is very rare.
Trump continued to make unsubstantiated attacks on the vote-counting process on Twitter on Wednesday, hours after he appeared at the White House and declared victory in an election that was far from decided. Both Facebook and Twitter flagged multiple posts from the president for promoting misleading claims.
“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said before launching an extraordinary attack on the electoral process by a sitting president. “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”
Trump provided no evidence to back up his claim of fraud and did not explain how he would fight the results at the Supreme Court.
The election will also decide which party controls the U.S. Congress for the next two years, and the Democratic drive to win control of the Senate appeared to be falling short. Democrats had flipped two Republican-held seats while losing one of their own, and five other races remained undecided - Alaska, Michigan, North Carolina and two in Georgia.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday mounted challenges to vote counts in Wisconsin, which US media says Joe Biden has won, and Michigan, in which the Democrat holds a slim lead; two crucial states that could decide the election.
The Trump campaign alleged without evidence that there had been irregularities in "several" Wisconsin counties and that Michigan had not allowed the president's team to observe counting in "numerous" locations.
In Wisconsin, the Trump campaign said it had "serious doubts" about the validity of the results.
CNN and The New York Times, citing the Associated Press, have called the race in favor of the former vice president, giving him 10 more electoral votes and a total so far of 248. The magic number for victory is 270.
All votes have been counted and Biden enjoyed an edge of some 20,000 votes -- similar to Trump's margin when he won Wisconsin in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. "The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, said.
Although Biden's margin was just a sliver of the more than 3.2 million votes cast in Wisconsin, Trump may have a hard time recovering that many through a typical recount. A recount in Wisconsin during the 2016 presidential election -- requested by the Green Party after Clinton's camp decided not to pursue it -- found only 131 extra votes for Trump.
"20,000 is a high hurdle," former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, a Republican, tweeted.
The campaign also said it was taking legal action to suspend the counting of remaining votes in Michigan, where remaining ballots are largely from Democratic-leaning areas including majority African-American Detroit.
"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Stepien said in a statement.
"We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.
"President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else."
Michigan authorities have said they are committed to counting every note. As the campaign announced its suit, Michigan's secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, tweeted a map of the Great Lakes state that said next to it, "Patience is a Virtue."
With Trump and Biden neck and neck across the rest of the country in electoral votes, the deciding states in their contest have come down to Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Trump's campaign said on Wednesday afternoon it had filed a lawsuit seeking to halt vote counting in Michigan and asserting that it had not been given enough access to counting sites to observe the opening of ballots. Biden was ahead by 45,000 votes out of more than 5 million ballots in Michigan.
Wisconsin officials finished their tally at around midday after an all-night effort, showing Biden with a lead of just over 20,000 votes, or 0.6%, according to Edison Research. The Trump campaign immediately said it would seek a recount, which is permitted under state law when the margin is below 1%.
A Biden victory in Wisconsin would significantly narrow Trump's path to a second four-year term, though the outcome remained in doubt with Michigan and other closely contested states including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina still counting votes.
Voting concluded as scheduled on Tuesday night, but many states routinely take days to finish counting ballots.
Trump led in the two Southern states, Georgia and North Carolina, as well as in Pennsylvania, where more than 1 million ballots were yet to be processed. But if Trump loses Wisconsin, he would have to win all three as well as either Arizona or Nevada, where Biden was leading in the latest vote counts.
At the moment, not including Wisconsin, Biden leads Trump 227 to 213 in Electoral College votes, which are largely based on a state's population.
In dueling conference calls with reporters earlier on Wednesday, officials from each campaign insisted their candidate would prevail.
"If we count all legal ballots, we win," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said, setting the stage for the post-election litigation over ballot counting.
Biden campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley Dillon told reporters the former vice president was on track to win the election, while senior legal adviser Bob Bauer said there were no grounds for Trump to invalidate lawfully cast ballots.
"We're going to defend this vote, the vote by which Joe Biden has been elected to the presidency," said Bauer, adding that the campaign's legal team was prepared for any challenge.
Biden was expected to deliver an address later on Wednesday. The campaign also launched a new group, the Biden Fight Fund, to raise money for legal fights over the election.
Trump continued to make baseless attacks on the vote-counting process on Twitter on Wednesday, hours after he appeared at the White House and declared victory in an election that was far from decided. Both Facebook and Twitter flagged multiple posts from the president for promoting misleading claims.
"We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said before launching an extraordinary attack on the electoral process by a sitting president. "This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop."
Trump provided no evidence to back up his claim of fraud and did not explain how he would fight the results at the Supreme Court, which does not hear direct challenges.
In the nationwide popular vote, Biden on Wednesday was comfortably ahead of Trump, with 2.6 million more votes. Trump won the 2016 election over Democrat Hillary Clinton after winning crucial battleground states even though she drew about 3 million more votes nationwide.
The election uncertainty only added to the anxiety many Americans were feeling following a vitriolic campaign that unfolded amid a pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 Americans and left millions more jobless. The country has also grappled with months of unrest involving protests over racism and police brutality.
Biden's hopes of a decisive early victory were dashed on Tuesday evening when Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas.
Biden led in Arizona, a battleground state with a high Latino population, which would make him only the second Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 72 years. Trump won the state in 2016.
In Pennsylvania, Trump led by nearly 3 million votes, but officials said they were slowly working their way through millions of mail-in ballots, which were seen as likely to benefit Biden. Across the state, there were about twice as many ballots left to count in counties that backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 than in the counties won that year by Trump.
Among other undecided states, Nevada does not expect to update its vote count until Thursday, state officials said.
TEAMS OF LAWYERS
It was not clear what Trump meant by saying overnight that he would ask the Supreme Court to halt "voting." The high court does not hear direct challenges but instead reviews cases that have worked their way up from lower courts.
Trump has repeatedly said without evidence that widespread mail-in voting would lead to fraud, although U.S. election experts say fraud is very rare.
Legal experts have said the election outcome could get bogged down in state-by-state litigation over a host of issues, including whether states can include late-arriving ballots that were mailed by Election Day. Both campaigns have marshaled teams of lawyers in preparation for any disputes.
The Supreme Court previously allowed Pennsylvania to move forward with a plan to count ballots mailed by Election Day that arrive up to three days later, but some conservative justices suggested they would be willing to reconsider the matter. State officials planned to segregate those ballots as a precaution.
Ahead of the election, Trump had said he wanted his latest U.S. Supreme Court appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed by the Senate in case the court had to hear any electoral dispute. Democrats had criticized the president for appearing to suggest he expected Barrett to rule in his favor.
The election will also decide which party controls the U.S. Congress for the next two years, and the Democratic drive to win control of the Senate appeared to be falling short. Democrats had flipped two Republican-held seats while losing one of their own, and six other races remained undecided - Alaska, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina and two in Georgia.
Trump's strong performance in Florida, a must-win state for his re-election, was powered by his improved numbers with Latinos.
Edison's national exit poll showed that while Biden led Trump among nonwhite voters, Trump received a slightly higher proportion of the nonwhite votes than he did in 2016. The poll showed that about 11% of African Americans, 31% of Hispanics and 30% of Asian Americans voted for Trump, up 3 percentage points from 2016 in all three groups.-Agencies
WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden has won the vital battleground of Wisconsin, flipping a state won by Donald Trump in 2016, and boosting his own chances of winning the White House, US media projected.
CNN and The New York Times, citing the Associated Press, called the race in favor of the former vice president, giving him 10 more electoral votes and a total so far of 248. The magic number for victory is 270.
The Trump campaign has announced its intention to request a recount in the state, citing "reports of irregularities... which raise serious doubts about the validity of the result."
With 94 percent of votes counted in the state, Biden led Trump by about 20,000 votes.
Barack Obama won Wisconsin by seven points in 2012. But Hillary Clinton famously did not even bother to campaign there in 2016, and ended up suffering an embarrassing defeat to Trump, by less than a percentage point.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are squaring off for what could be a legal battle for the White House, running neck-and-neck in the electoral vote count, and several battleground states still in play on Wednesday.
As it stands, there are six states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania and Michigan -- meaning both Trump and Biden still have a path to victory.
US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.
Biden has captured 21 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital.
The former vice president has flipped two states won by Trump in 2016 -- Arizona and Wisconsin.
Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two -- four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but he seized only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last allocated to Trump.
So far, that gives Biden 248 electoral votes and Trump 214.
The magic number of electoral votes is 270.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.
In the case of Arizona, AFP used the projection made by the Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES: Voters in California have approved a ballot measure that will allow felons on parole to vote in elections, according to results published Wednesday.
Under Proposition 17, people on parole for felony convictions will be allowed to take part in elections once their state or federal prison term ends.
Currently, the state's constitution prohibits that segment of the population from voting until both their prison term and parole periods are completed.
The measure will affect about 50,000 Californians, according to state officials.
The initiative was backed by 59 percent of voters in Tuesday's election, according to a projection by the Los Angeles Times.
It was supported by California senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and US congressman Kevin McCarthy, a Californian who authored the proposal.
"Prop. 17 gives Californians the chance to right a wrong and restore voting rights for a marginalized community and people of color," McCarty said. "This is good for democracy and good for public safety."
Opponents of the measure, including the California Republican Party, had denounced it as an "affront" to crime victims.
The initiative was put forth as the United States has been grappling with widespread protests over police violence and racism in recent months.
"This is a victory for democracy and justice," Taina Vargas-Edmond, executive chair of the Yes On Prop 17 campaign and co-founder and executive director of Initiate Justice, an organization that has championed ending felony disenfranchisement, said in a statement.
"For far too long, Black and brown Californians have been excluded from our democracy.
"Today, California voters definitively righted a historic wrong."
Nineteen other states, including Colorado, Illinois and Michigan, allow voting by people with felony convictions who are on parole.
Two states as well as the nation's capital, Washington DC, allow felons to vote while they are still incarcerated.
WASHINGTON: Embattled Republican incumbent US Senator Susan Collins of Maine scored a come-from-behind election victory as her challenger conceded Wednesday, virtually closing Democrats' pathway to regaining control of the Senate.
Democrats saw the moderate Collins as being on the chopping block in part because of her support for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, and they invested heavily in her challenger Sara Gideon, who is Maine's speaker of the House.
But Collins weathered the storm, dealing a severe blow to Democratic efforts to end the 53-47 Republican majority and take back the Senate.
"I just received a very gracious call from Sara Gideon conceding the race," said Collins, who had trailed for months in polling against her Democratic rival.
"I feel this is an affirmation of the work that I'm doing in Washington to fight hard every day for the people of Maine."
Collins, 67, has occasionally clashed with the president. Trump tweeted last month that there was a "nasty rumor" that Collins would not vote for his latest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, and that supporting the senator's reelection effort was "not worth the work."
In October Collins indeed was the only Republican to vote against Barrett's confirmation.
With some 80 percent of the vote in Maine counted, Collins was ahead by six percent -- a sharply different result than the state's presidential race, which Democrat Joe Biden won.
Gideon said in a televised address that she spoke with Collins and "congratulated her on winning this election," which chalks up another victory for Republicans from Tuesday's election.
Republicans were scrambling to defend their Senate majority and Gideon's loss now makes it that much more difficult for Democrats to win back the upper chamber of Congress.
"Overall we had a better election than most people thought across the country," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who easily won his own reelection battle, told reporters in his home state of Kentucky.
Democrats have made a net gain of just one seat so far. There are three races outstanding that Democrats could flip -- one in North Carolina and two in traditionally Republican Georgia -- but their chances for doing so are slim.
"We are in a pretty good position in North Carolina but not yet able to declare victory," McConnell said.
WASHINGTON: Americans woke up on Wednesday not knowing who the next US president would be as votes were still being counted in six key states that could swing the bitterly contested election to Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden.
Fueling fears of a constitutional crisis, Trump prematurely declared victory overnight and threatened to demand the intervention of the Supreme Court to stop vote-counting but it continued nonetheless.
"We did win this election," the 74-year-old president told cheering supporters in the East Room of the White House before the final vote tallies were complete. "This is a fraud on the American public."
The Biden campaign slammed Trump's victory claim as "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect" and a "naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens."
"The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted," it said. "If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort."
The outcome appeared to hinge on the results from six states where a winner has not yet been declared -- Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
As of 9:00 am (1400 GMT), Biden had a slim lead in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin while Trump was ahead in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
But state election officials cautioned that with tens of thousands of ballots outstanding in some states -- millions in others -- the races could shift.
The tight White House race and recriminations evoked memories of the 2000 election between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore.
The Bush vs Gore race, which rested on a handful of votes in Florida, eventually ended up in the Supreme Court, which halted a recount while Bush was ahead.
A deluge of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the vote count in some states this year, several of which only began counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday.
Michigan officials, for example, said they hoped to have all of the votes counted by the end of the day while in Pennsylvania officials said it could be several more days.
"If everything keeps up, we'll have the total results in the next couple of days," Al Schmidt, the City Commissioner of Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, told CNN.
"But Pennsylvania allows votes to be received and counted up until Friday and three days after the election.
"So we can't count what we don't yet have."
Record turnout
The US Elections Project estimated total turnout at a record 160 million voters including more than 101.1 early voters, 65.2 million of whom voted by mail.
In an election that took cast under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 230,000 lives in the United States, Trump appeared to have avoided a Democratic wave predicted by some polls.
But it remained unclear Wednesday morning which candidate would capture the 270 votes needed for victory in the Electoral College that determines the winner of the presidential race.
Trump took the podium at the White House after 2:00 am and declared that he would go to the Supreme Court because "we want all voting to stop."
Voting had already ended by the time Trump began speaking and he appeared to be calling for the nation's highest court to stop vote counting.
Trump has railed for months against mail-in ballots, charging without evidence they could be fraudulent.
Biden had earlier warned that vote counting would take a while as he greeted his own backers at a socially distanced rally in his home state of Delaware.
"We believe we're on track to win this election," the 77-year-old former vice president and senator from Delaware said. "Keep the faith, guys, we're going to win this."
Trump for the past four years has often been quick to say he is being treated unfairly but even a few of his fellow Republicans voiced unease at his dramatic intervention.
"Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue," tweeted Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman who won reelection.
"I disagree with what he did tonight," said former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for his first debate against Biden.
"There's just no basis to make that argument tonight," Christie told ABC News. "There just isn't."
'Constitutional crisis'?
Foreign countries also sounded the alarm, with German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warning Trump could create a "constitutional crisis."
Biden is the first Democrat in 24 years to win Arizona, seizing on the southwestern state's changing demographics and the popularity of astronaut Mark Kelly, who won a Senate seat held by a Republican.
But no other states immediately flipped and Trump won an early prize in Florida, where his hard line against Latin American leftists helped him make inroads among Cuban Americans.
Democratic hopes fizzled of turning around Texas, a Republican bastion indispensable for Trump, and Ohio.
Biden, as expected, comfortably won the biggest prize of all, California, as well as New York and easily kept Minnesota and New Hampshire, two states where Hillary Clinton in 2016 had only eked out victories over Trump.
Attention again turned to three states that elected Trump four years ago -- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- with ballots still waiting to be counted from the Democratic stronghold cities of Detroit, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.
Biden said he was feeling "real good" about Michigan and Wisconsin and voiced confidence about Pennsylvania, where he was born.
Biden said he was also competitive in Georgia -- a state that until recently had not appeared to be in play -- as election workers in its largest city Atlanta halted counting for the night after a pipe burst.
Pundits had been warning for weeks that this year's election results would take time -- and voiced fears Trump would cause chaos or even violence by questioning the process.
While there were no immediate reports of unrest, stores have been boarded up throughout the capital Washington.
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that his campaign would not "rest until every vote is counted" in the US election after President Donald Trump sought Supreme Court intervention to halt the counting process.
"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted," Trump's Democrat rival Biden said on Twitter.
After months of protests about racism and police brutality, the United States is now likely to see street demonstrations over the cliffhanger presidential election, after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and called for voting to stop.
About 100 people gathered for an interfaith event before a planned march through downtown Detroit, in the battleground state of Michigan, on Wednesday morning to demand a full vote count and what they called a peaceful transition of power.
“We are coming together as Jews, Christians and Muslims to raise our moral voices that we want peace in our society. Whether we are a Democrats or Republicans, we are all human beings and we are all Americans,” said Dawud Walid, an imam, or Muslim prayer leader.
The protest flyer called people to action to stop Trump from “stealing the election.”
Democrat-leaning activists were planning “protect the vote” rallies around Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, including one in front of the state capitol in Lansing.
“The message is that Michigan is fighting back and every vote must be counted,” said Kenny Williams Jr., a spokesman for Detroit Action, one of the groups organizing a march in Detroit. “We understand that Republicans will likely try every trick in the book to win this election. But we are making our voices heard in saying that every vote must be counted.”
The excruciatingly close election hung in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.
Trump falsely claimed victory in the early hours of the morning and made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud in an extraordinary attack on the electoral process.
Michigan is still counting tens of thousands of ballots and expects to have an unofficial tally by the end of the day, the state’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, told reporters.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is narrowly leading Republican Trump with about 96% of the votes tallied in Michigan, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Trump’s remarks were the sort of call that protest organizers had planned for. The “Protect the Results” coalition of over 130 groups, from Planned Parenthood to Republicans for the Rule of Law, has said it had about 500 protests organized around the country.
“There were two criteria that were out there: One is Trump officially trying to block the counting of votes and other was falsely declaring that he won, and he did both last night,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a group that supports left-wing Democrats running for office.
Fears of violence on Tuesday did not materialize as Americans turned out by the millions to vote. There were only a handful of incidents reported on an otherwise tranquil Election Day.
The concerns about possible unrest were heightened after a summer of protests, some of which turned violent, against racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump alleged on Wednesday that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.
"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."
Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of "ballot dumps" and there have been no reports of any irregularities.
The leads in numerous states have shifted back-and-forth between the candidates as votes are counted.
Trump, who overnight prematurely declared himself the winner of Tuesday's election, has spent months denouncing mail-in ballots, making unsubstantiated claims that they are liable to fraud.
"How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?" he tweeted on Wednesday.
The usage of mail-in ballots soared this election amid the coronavirus pandemic and the US Elections Project said a record 65.2 million Americans voted by mail.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will suffer a harsh loss if he follows through on threats to challenge election vote counts in the US Supreme Court, a lawyer for Democrat Joe Biden's campaign warned Wednesday.
Trump "will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court in the land" if he asks it to invalidate ballots counted after Election Day, said former White House counsel Bob Bauer.
WASHINGTON: Twitter on Wednesday labeled as "misleading" a tweet from President Donald Trump claiming ballot irregularities, as a tight vote count in the presidential election was evolving.
Trump alleged that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.
Twitter had also taken a similar action against an earlier tweet by the president.
Users were able to read the tweets after clicking through a warning that "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading."
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he hoped Donald Trump would come out ahead in the down-to-the-wire US election, lashing out at Democratic contender Joe Biden's comments on protecting the Amazon rainforest.
The far-right leader, who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump," has cultivated a close relationship with the Republican president, and has not been shy about endorsing his bid for reelection.
"You know where I stand, I've been clear. I have a good relationship with Trump. I hope he'll be reelected," Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace in Brasilia.
He denied backing Trump amounted to "interference" in US affairs, saying, "Who are we to interfere anyway?"
"How do you want me to interfere? Economically? Militarily? A cyber attack?" he joked.
Turning to Biden, who is locked in a tight race with Trump that could stretch Tuesday's election into hours or days of vote-counting, Bolsonaro attacked the former vice president for urging Brazil to better preserve the Amazon.
"The Democratic candidate has spoken twice about the Amazon. Is that what you want for Brazil? Now that's what I call interference," he said.
The Amazon has been a touchy subject for Bolsonaro since Biden said in September in his first debate against Trump that he planned to raise funds from the international community to offer Brazil $20 billion to "stop tearing down the forest."
"If you don't, then you're going to have significant economic consequences," Biden said.
Bolsonaro, who has faced international condemnation for presiding over a surge in deforestation and wildfires since taking office in 2019, called the statement "disastrous and unnecessary" the following day.
WASHINGTON: With no clear winner in the US presidential election and hopes for more economic stimulus in limbo, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting beginning Wednesday for signs of whether the central bank will step up and do more.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been increasingly vocal in his calls for Washington to do more to help support the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, but has also said the central bank can deploy more of its monetary arsenal to prevent a worse downturn.
The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opened its two-day policy meeting hours after US polls closed, but with no clear winner yet in the tight race between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Some states showed razor-thin margins in the vote tallies, but should Biden pull off a victory, it appears likely Republicans will retain control of the Senate, calling into question the fate of a new spending package.
And the uncertainty around the election could weigh on the economic recovery, which has been showing signs of losing steam.
The FOMC is not expected to directly address the election in its policy statement on Thursday, but rather will repeat its commitment to keep the benchmark borrowing rate at zero for the foreseeable future.
However, analysts will be watching Powell's press conference that same day to see if central bank leaders again make their case that the United States needs more stimulus to aid its recovery after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill before the election.
"Covid doesn't care about election outcomes, but the Fed worries about the impact Covid has on the economy," economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton told AFP.
"A lapse and lack of fiscal aid at a time when the wounds triggered by Covid could fester means more scarring of the complexion of the US economy."
More lending?
The world's largest economy showed signs of a solid rebound over the summer after Congress approved a $2.2 trillion stimulus package, but key provisions, including extended unemployment benefits, have expired and recent data have shown job gains and other activity are slowing.
Private employers added 365,000 jobs in October, according to data from payroll services firm ADP released Wednesday, a significant undershoot in hiring.
Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management's services index slipped to 56.6 percent last month, reflecting softening growth in the dominant sector, amid a decline in new orders and hiring.
The Labor Department's monthly employment report will not be released until Friday, but at least 10 million US workers remain jobless, and new applications for unemployment benefits have remained high in recent weeks.
The Fed has pumped trillions of dollars in liquidity into financial markets and provided lending backstops to ensure corporations have access to funding, as well as rolling out loans for small and medium businesses -- although that program has made only 400 loans so far.
Economists say Powell could highlight his pledge to do more to support the economy, steps that could include increasing ongoing purchases of government and private debt, and potentially creating a financing vehicle for state and local governments.
"Despite the light usage of the emergency lending facilities, Fed officials see the facilities as a key backstop to help sustain market functioning and keep financial conditions accommodative," Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economic told AFP.
She said the Fed could extend the programs that are set to expire at the end of this year and also could look for ways to make the loans "more accessible to the businesses."
Powell may indeed signal the bank's intention to do more, Swonk said, because "the worry is that the Covid recession could suffer another leg down in the fourth quarter."
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it was demanding a recount in Wisconsin, where early returns show Democrat Joe Biden with a slender lead.
"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.
"The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."
Wisconsin is one of a handful of states where the fate of the US election now hangs in the balance.
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump fired off allegations of election fraud on Wednesday, setting the stage for a potential legal battle, as Democrat Joe Biden took a slim lead in key states that could decide the bitterly contested White House race.
Americans woke up on Wednesday not knowing who the next US president would be as votes were still being counted in six battleground states that could swing the election.
As Trump vented his frustration on Twitter over the slow vote count, the Biden camp expressed confidence it was on track to win enough of the remaining close state races.
Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said a victory by the former vice president was a "foregone conclusion."
Fueling fears of a constitutional crisis, Trump prematurely declared victory overnight and threatened to demand the intervention of the Supreme Court to stop vote-counting.
"We did win this election," the 74-year-old president said even before the final vote tallies were complete. "This is a fraud on the American public."
Trump, in a tweet Twitter labeled as potentially "misleading," continued to allege without evidence on Wednesday that there had been instances of fraud.
"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."
There have been no reports of any irregularities and the leads in numerous states have been shifting back-and-forth between the candidates as votes have been counted.
Vote-counting has been slow in several states this year because of the coronavirus-related surge in the use of mail-in ballots.
Trump has spent months denouncing mail-in ballots, making unsubstantiated claims that they are liable to fraud.
The outcome of the White House race appears to hinge on the results from six states where a winner has not yet been declared -- Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
As of 11:00 am (1600 GMT), Biden had slim leads in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin while Trump was ahead in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
But state election officials cautioned that with tens of thousands of ballots outstanding in some states -- millions in others -- the leaderboard could shift.
'We have to be patient'
Trump had a roughly 500,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania with an estimated 78 percent of the vote counted but votes were awaited from heavily Democratic parts of the state.
"We have to be patient," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said. "We may not know the results today.
"There are millions of mail-in ballots," he said. "They're going to be counted accurately and they will be counted fully."
The Democratic governor shrugged off criticism from the White House over the slow vote count and said "our democracy is being tested in this election."
"Pennsylvania will have a fair election," he said. "And that election will be free of outside influences."
Biden vowed on Wednesday to ensure that no American was disenfranchised.
"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted," the 77-year-old former vice president said on Twitter.
The Biden campaign also slammed Trump's victory claim as a "naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens."
"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," it said.
Trump "will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court in the land" if he asks it to invalidate ballots counted after Election Day, said former White House counsel Bob Bauer, a lawyer for Biden's team.
The tight White House race and recriminations evoked memories of the 2000 election between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore.
That race, which hinged on a handful of votes in Florida, eventually ended up in the Supreme Court, which halted a recount while Bush was ahead.
Record turnout
The US Elections Project estimated total turnout at a record 160 million voters including more than 101.1 million early voters, 65.2 million of whom voted by mail.
In an election that took place under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 230,000 lives in the United States, Trump appeared to have avoided a Democratic wave predicted by some polls.
But as of Wednesday afternoon neither candidate had captured the 270 votes needed for victory in the Electoral College that determines the winner of the presidential race.
Trump's premature declaration of victory was met with criticism from some of his Republican allies.
"Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue," tweeted Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman who won reelection.
"I disagree with what he did tonight," said former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for his first debate against Biden.
LONDON: Democratic candidate Joe Biden was back as clear favorite to win the US presidential election in online betting markets on Wednesday morning, a reversal of fortune for President Donald Trump who had been favored overnight.
The shift, according to data from three odds aggregators, came after Biden overtook Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin, with an estimated 89% of the vote tallied there.
British-based Smarkets exchange was giving Biden a 78% chance, while New Zealand-based predictions market PredictIt had Biden at nearly 80%. Trump's chances on Smarkets were sitting at 21% - a massive drop from nearly 80% overnight.
"Taking the lead in Wisconsin could be the turning point with the Democrat now also projected to win Nevada and Arizona, which would likely give him the 270 electoral college votes he needs for victory," Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.
Bettors on Betfair were giving Biden a 66% chance to win by breakfast time on the East Coast.
Trump earlier falsely claimed victory over Biden with millions of votes still uncounted.
Biden, meanwhile, was pinning his hopes on the so-called "blue wall" states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that sent Trump to the White House in 2016, although they could take hours or days to finish counting.
The 2020 election is shaping up to be the biggest betting event of all time, betting companies say, with one player on Monday placing a record-breaking bet of one million British pounds ($1.3 million) on a victory for Biden.
Biden had been favored before election day, but his chances according to oddsmakers plunged to less than one-in-three overnight, after Trump pushed ahead in the swing state of Florida.
Betfair Exchange said a record 425 million pounds has been bet on the outcome of the winner so far -- more than double that of 2016. It accepts bets right up until the result is announced.
LONDON: Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc flagged some of President Donald Trump's posts on the US election as votes were still being counted, in a real-time test of their rules on handling misinformation and premature claims of victory.
The two companies have been under fierce scrutiny over how they police rapidly spreading false information and election-related abuses of their platforms. In the weeks before Tuesday's vote, both vowed action on posts by candidates trying to declare early victory.
Twitter hid a Trump tweet that claimed "we are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election" behind a label that said it was potentially misleading. The company also restricted users' ability to share the post.
Facebook added a label to the same post, which had about 18,000 shares, that said "final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks."
A spokeswoman for Facebook said it was not restricting the reach or sharing of labeled content. She also said it would not flag premature claims of state wins, only of the final result of the presidential race.
Twitter did not label a separate post, in which Trump declared: "A big WIN!" A spokeswoman said this was because the language was vague and unclear on what victory was being claimed.
Facebook added a notice to that post, which had more than 33,000 shares, saying: "votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election has not been projected."
A Facebook spokesman said it would run top-of-feed notifications saying the same thing on Facebook and its photo-sharing site Instagram. Automatic labels would also start being applied to both candidates' posts with this information.
Twitter first began adding fact-checking labels to Trump's tweets in May. Facebook, which has been criticized by some lawmakers and employees for not taking action on inflammatory or misleading posts from the president, has also introduced more labels around the election.
On Wednesday, a group of Facebook critics that includes civil rights activists and platform experts, who recently formed their own rival 'oversight board' to review its content moderation, appeared to criticize Facebook for not restricting the reach of Trump's labeled content, tweeting: "You. Can. Still. Share. The. Post. #DoYourJob."
Trump claimed in a speech live-streamed on both platforms that he had won the election, with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival Joe Biden said earlier he was confident of winning the contest.
Facebook labeled the video, which had 2.6 million views on Wednesday morning, with a warning saying vote counting could continue for days or weeks. The video had no label or warning on Twitter, where it was posted by the Trump campaign and retweeted by the president.
"Recordings or clips of the press conference on their own are not a violation of our policies," a Twitter spokeswoman said.
Alphabet Inc's video service YouTube added a panel that said 'results may not be final' to election-related videos and directed users to a Google search for the election results.
False or exaggerated reports about voting fraud and delays at the polls, including in battleground states like Pennsylvania, also circulated on social media on Election Day, in some cases helped along by official Republican accounts and online publications. The hashtag #StopTheSteal also gained momentum during the day.
In fact, few if any major disruptions were reported at polling sites on Tuesday.
Twitter put fact-checking labels and sharing restrictions on some of these tweets, including from the Philadelphia Republican Party and Trump campaign official Mike Roman.
The FBI and the New York attorney general said they were looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States -- and the American people waiting for results in key battlegrounds still up for grabs.
As it stands, there are seven states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- meaning both Trump and Biden still have a path to victory.
US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.
Biden has captured 20 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital. The former vice president has flipped one state won by Trump in 2016 -- Arizona, in the southwest.
Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two -- four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but so far, he has only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last still to be decided.
So far, that gives Biden 238 electoral votes and Trump 213.
The magic number of electoral votes is 270.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.
In the case of Arizona, AFP used the projection made by the Associated Press.
(Reuters) - The U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday, with a handful of states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, even as Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and made unfounded allegations of electoral fraud.
President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden both still have possible paths to reach the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House, as states keep counting mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Shortly after Biden said he was confident of winning the contest once the votes are counted, Trump appeared at the White House in the early hours to declare victory and said his lawyers would be taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, without specifying what they would claim.
“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said, in an extraordinary attack on the electoral process by a sitting president. “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.” He provided no evidence to back up his claim of fraud.
Voting concluded as scheduled on Tuesday night, but many states routinely take days to finish counting ballots. Huge numbers of people voted by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic, making it likely the count will take longer than usual.
The trio of “blue wall” states that unexpectedly sent Trump to the White House in 2016 - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - remained too close to call. Biden held a slight lead in Nevada, where officials said they would not resume counting until Thursday.
Two Southern states, Georgia and North Carolina, were also still in play; Trump held leads in both. A win for Biden in either one would narrow Trump’s chances considerably.
Biden’s victory in Arizona - both Fox News and the Associated Press projected he would win the state - gave him multiple pathways to the White House.
If he holds onto Nevada, he could secure the presidency by winning the Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, where he held large leads in polls before Election Day, even if he loses Pennsylvania.
Trump’s most likely path goes through Pennsylvania; if he wins that state, he would secure re-election if he also held onto the Southern states and won at least one Midwestern state.
Biden leads 224 to 213 over Trump in the Electoral College vote count, according to Edison Research.
Betting market odds on the US presidential election have begun to tighten once again after clearly flipping overnight in favour of Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.
British-based Smarkets exchange is giving Trump and Biden an almost an equal chance of winning as of 1000 GMT, with Trump sitting at a 51% chance. The odds on Trump had risen to as much as 80% overnight.
Odds for a Biden win have fallen to 49% from 61% on Tuesday.
The shift came after Biden overtook Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin with an estimated 89% of the vote tallied so far. Trump has 49% and Biden has 49.3% of vote, according to Edison Research.
Trump earlier falsely claimed victory over Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a White House race that will not be decided until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.
The flip in betting markets overnight was mainly "driven by Trump seemingly holding the key swing state of Florida as a result of a very strong showing for him in the Miami-Dade county with a large Cuban population," said Patrick Flynn, political analyst at Smarkets.
Bettors on British betting exchange Betfair were giving Trump a 62% chance of winning a second term in the White House at 0800 GMT, up from 39% when polls opened on Tuesday morning. Biden's odds of a win on Betfair had fallen to 38% from 61% earlier.
"With thousands of votes still to be counted, it remains a coin flip over who will be victorious, but for now Donald Trump is the punters’ pick," Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.
President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a White House race that will not be decided until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days. A look at the latest in the race for the White House.
-Facebook and Twitter flagged some of Trump’s posts on the U.S. election as votes were still being counted, in a real-time test of their rules on handling misinformation and premature claims of victory.
-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign said on Wednesday it has legal teams standing by if Trump follows through with his threat to go to court to try to stop the counting of votes. A look at what might happen if the U.S. election result is disputed.
-The U.S. presidential election will be decided by a handful of states that could swing to either Trump or Biden.
-Fox News faced criticism from Trump’s campaign and its allies on Tuesday for projecting that Arizona’s 11 electoral votes would go to Biden, as other news networks sought more evidence before making a call.
-A Democratic drive to win control of the U.S. Senate appeared to fall short, with Democrats picking up only one Republican-held seat while six other races remained undecided early on Wednesday.
-Americans turned out by the millions to vote on Tuesday in a mostly calm show of political determination and civic duty amid the coronavirus pandemic and deep tensions around one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.
-As the U.S. presidential race remained undecided, Trump showed some surprising gains with Latino and other nonwhite voters, but they may have been offset by losses among those who supported him four years ago, according to exit polls conducted by Edison Research.
-Democrats entered the 2020 elections looking to win back much of the commanding presence Republicans gained in state government, but with voting results complete in more than 30 states, there were no changes in control of any lawmaking bodies by early Wednesday.
Global Perspective
-Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the result of the U.S. election was not important for the country’s clerical rulers, but that the next president in Washington should respect international treaties and laws.
-Praying that Biden wins, asylum seekers in Mexico hold their breath as the U.S. votes are counted.
-Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the U.S. presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.
Investor View
-Investors rushed to adjust portfolios for a tighter and later U.S. election result than many had assumed before Wednesday, with pre-poll expectations of a clear Democratic party win in White House and Senate races look wide off the mark.
-Asian share markets turned skittish and S&P futures wobbled on Wednesday as results from the U.S. presidential election showed an agonisingly close race with no clear winner yet in sight.
-Wall Street investors, hunting for clues on who will win the U.S. presidential race, are looking at the election results in a few dozen counties that could be indicative of broader trends.
By The Numbers
Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have begun to tighten once again after flipping in favour of Trump over Biden according to data from three aggregators. Britain-based Smarkets exchange is giving Trump 55% odds of winning, up from 39% when polls opened. The odds on Trump had risen to 80% at one point.
Facebook Inc FB.O and Twitter Inc TWTR.N flagged some of President Donald Trump's posts on the U.S. election as votes were still being counted, in a real-time test of their rules on handling misinformation and premature claims of victory.
The two companies have been under fierce scrutiny over how they police rapidly spreading false information and election-related abuses of their platforms. In the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s vote, they both vowed to take action on posts by candidates trying to declare early victory.
With votes still being counted early on Wednesday, Twitter hid a Trump tweet that claimed “we are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election” behind a label that said it was potentially misleading. The company also restricted users’ ability to share the post.
Facebook added a label to the same post that said “final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks.”
Twitter did not label a separate post, in which Trump said he would make a statement and added: “A big WIN!” A spokeswoman said this was because the language was vague and unclear about what victory was being claimed.
Facebook added a notice to that post saying: “votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected.”
A Facebook spokesman said it would run top-of-feed notifications saying the same thing on Facebook and its photo-sharing site Instagram. Automatic labels would also start being applied to both candidates’ posts with this information. Twitter first began adding fact-checking labels to Trump’s tweets in May. Facebook, which has been criticized by some lawmakers and employees for not taking action on inflammatory or misleading posts from the president, has also introduced more labels around the election.
On Wednesday, a group of Facebook critics who recently formed their own rival ‘oversight board’ to review its content moderation, appeared to criticize the company for not restricting the reach of Trump’s labeled content, tweeting: “You. Can. Still. Share. The. Post. #DoYourJob.”
Trump claimed in a speech live-streamed on both platforms that he had won the election, with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival Joe Biden said earlier he was confident of winning the contest.
Facebook labeled the video, which had 2.6 million views on Wednesday morning, with a warning saying vote counting could continue for “days or weeks after the polls close.” The video had no label or warning on Twitter, where it was posted by the Trump campaign and retweeted by the president.
“Recordings or clips of the press conference on their own are not a violation of our policies,” a Twitter spokeswoman said.
Pakistan has said that it looks forward to working with the next United States president be it Donald Trump or Joe Biden who wins the elections.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the election was an internal matter of the US and conveyed the country's best wishes to Americans. "Pakistan looks forward to working with anyone whoever wins today,” the FO spokesperson said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that the country expects evenhanded treatment from the US with respect to India, especially with the dispute in Kashmir regardless of who wins the elections. "The US thinks that India will contain China, which is a completely flawed premise," the PM further said.
The PM was of the opinion that while Biden is in front in the opinion polls, Trump is very unpredictable, 'because he is not like normal politicians'.
Meanwhile, as counting continues, Trump has claimed that he has won the US election and said he will approach the Supreme Court to stop all vote counting.
“If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.
Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.
Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying “WELP KANYE 2024.”
Earlier, the singer and fashion designer tweeted that he was “voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust ... me.”
He later posted video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot.
West, 43, got onto the presidential ballot in a handful of states, although not in battlegrounds like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He has spent recent weeks instructing followers how to vote for him as a write-in candidate elsewhere.
West’s celebrity wife, Kim Kardashian, did not appear to be supporting his bid. She has given no public endorsements of her husband and on Tuesday she retweeted a message about voter hot lines from Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris.
West, once one of Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, launched his campaign for the White House in July with erratic statements that raised concerns over his mental health. The 21-time Grammy Award winner said in 2018 that he suffers from bipolar disorder.
West loaned $6.7 million to his campaign, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, and in a recent video emphasized religion and family values.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the most votes out of any candidate in American history, notching a tally of over 70 million votes nationwide; crossing President Obama's previous record of 69.4 million votes in 2008.
It has also been reported that Biden has won the state of Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes, polling narrowly ahead of President Trump with 49.4% of the votes; in addition to maintaining a slender lead in Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona.
In comparison, incumbent President Donald Trump is currently trailing with 67.3 million votes. The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan, requesting the state to halt counting until it receives "meaningful access" to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.
The excruciatingly close U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, even as President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.
Donald Trump is seeking to continue his presidency for another four years. His Democratic challenger, 77-year-old Joe Biden is hoping to unseat him.
Democratic’s Biden has held a consistent lead in the polls throughout campaigning but in the last week, Trump has led energetic rallies as he seeks to produce another shock result.
Trump's lead in Georgia falls to 665 votes
Trump's lead in Georgia continues to fall as more mail-in ballots come in. The latest count indicates that Biden is only 665 votes away from overtaking Trump in Georgia. According to AP, 99% of votes have been counted and there are roughly 3000 more votes left to count.
Trump's lead in Georgia narrows further
President Trump’s lead in Georgia has narrowed over the past few hours, and that just happened again.
According to CNN, due to another batch of votes that just came in from Fulton County — the largest county in the state and home to Atlanta.
Fulton County reported the results of more than 8,000 additional ballots. Trump’s lead in the state narrowed from more than 30,000 at midnight to just more than 18,500.
Overnight, Fulton had about 20,000 absentee ballots to be counted. The county just reported the results of 8,351 of those, with Biden getting 6,410 of those votes and Trump getting 1,941 of them.
Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. vote
Portland Police said it arrested ten people in the demonstrations after declaring riots in the city’s downtown area while the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it made about 50 arrests in protests that spread in the city late on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania county finishes counting mail-in and absentee votes
Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, says it has finished tabulating mail-in and absentee ballots, CNN reported on Thursday.
County spokesperson Amie Downs told CNN that the county tabulated 313,072 absentee and mail-in votes.
Downs said the county will resume tabulating several precincts’ worth of in-person votes later Thursday morning.
Arizona's Maricopa County ballot results are slightly delayed
Maricopa County will post its next batch of ballot results closer to 1:30 a.m. ET/11:30 p.m. MT, because of the process of uploading the data, according to Diana Solorio, a spokesperson for Maricopa County Elections Department.
Joe Biden will win at least three of Maine's electoral votes, CNN projects. There are four electoral votes at stake in Maine.
Maine allows electoral votes to be split. In Maine, two of four electoral votes go to the statewide winner and one electoral vote goes to the winner in each of the two congressional districts.
200,000 ballots left to be counted in Georgia, secretary of state says From CNN’s Jason Morris and Wes Bruer
About 200,000 ballots are left to be counted in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
Speaking at a press conference at the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday, Raffensperger said “every legal ballot will be counted”.
U.S. election plagued by online misinformation about legitimate ballot counting
Online misinformation about the results of the U.S. election continued to spread on Wednesday as President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory with millions of votes still to be counted and pushed unfounded allegations about the counting of legitimate ballots.
Facebook Inc FB.O and Twitter have flagged multiple posts from the president as votes were still being counted, in a real-time test of their rules on handling misinformation and premature claims of victory.
Biden expected to address Americans today
As per CNN, Joe Biden will address the American people today as the nation awaits election results.
US president Donald Trump has questioned Joe Biden’s mail-in ballot lead saying that one by one, his lead started to magically disappear.
Republicans retain tight grip over Texas oil and gas regulator
A Texas Republican businessman swept to victory in the Texas Railroad Commission over a Democratic energy lawyer who had sought to put climate change on the state energy regulator’s agenda.
Jim Wright’s win keeps the Republican Party’s 25-year dominance over the commission and other state-wide offices. It overseas companies producing 4.7 million barrels of oil per day.
Texas voters also backed U.S. President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden and sent Republican John Cornyn to his fourth U.S. Senate term.
Georgia's Fulton County begins counting remaining absentee ballots
Fulton County, Georgia, has just begun counting absentee ballots at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after stopping Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m ET.
According to CNN, An estimated 48,000 absentee ballots are still outstanding.
Roughly 79,000 absentee mail ballots are still uncounted in DeKalb County. They are scheduled to start counting at 11a.m. ET this morning.
Bettors stampede back in favor of Biden as results stream in
Democratic candidate Joe Biden was back as clear favorite to win the U.S. presidential election in online betting markets on Wednesday morning, a reversal of fortune for President Donald Trump who had been favored overnight.
The shift, according to data from three odds aggregators, came after Biden overtook Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin, with an estimated 89% of the vote tallied there.
British-based Smarkets exchange was giving Biden a 78% chance, while New Zealand-based predictions market PredictIt had Biden at nearly 80%. Trump’s chances on Smarkets were sitting at 21% - a massive drop from nearly 80% overnight.
Joe Biden has won absentee ballots counted in Pennsylvania by an overwhelming margin so far, according to data from the Secretary of State early Wednesday.
President Trump leads by nearly 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, and Biden’s chances depend on whether he can win a large percentage of the more than 1.4 million absentee ballots that remain to be counted.
So far, Biden has won absentee voters in Pennsylvania, 78 percent to 21 percent, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The results comport with the findings of pre-election surveys and an analysis of absentee ballot requests, which all indicated that Mr. Biden held an overwhelming lead among absentee voters.
US election betting odds point to 50-50 chance
Betting market odds on the US presidential election have begun to tighten once again after clearly flipping overnight in favour of Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.
According to AP, Joe Biden has won Arizona, making him the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the longtime Republican stronghold. With Arizona win, Biden takes 11 important electoral votes.
Democrats' victory in Arizona is a huge blow to Trump’s chances for reelection.
US President says as far as I am concerned, we did win this election. Trump accuses Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him.
(Washington) Republican President Donald Trump alleges 'major fraud' in the elections, saying "we will be going to the US Supreme Court". He added "as far as I am concerned, we have won."
Addressing the nation at White House in Washington on Wednesday, he predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him, without citing any evidence.**
"Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said after claiming he was winning several battleground states where votes were still being tallied.
"This is a fraud on the American public," Trump said.
Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas, dashing Biden's hopes for a decisive early victory, but Biden said he was on track to winning the White House by taking three key Rust Belt states.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in his speech that he believed "we're on track to win" the US Election 2020. In his address to supporters in his home city of Wilmington, he added: "We know that this unprecedented vote count will take a little while. We are confident about Arizona that had a massive turn out."
Earlier, in a tweet Trump stated, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it." He added, "A big win" for re-election." His tweets came immediately after a statement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said he was optimistic about his prospects of winning.
U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to win Indiana’s electoral votes, Edison Research said on Tuesday, the first state to be decided in the race against Joe Biden in an election held amid a pandemic gripping a deeply divided United States.
As polls began to close in seven states, Trump also was projected to win Kentucky by the Associated Press, and Biden was projected by Fox News to win Democratic-leaning Vermont and Virginia in widely expected results. Indiana had been expected to go to Trump.
Voters, many wearing masks and maintaining social-distancing to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, experienced long lines in a few locales and short waits in many other places. There were no signs of disruptions or violence at polling sites, as some officials had feared.
The winner - who may not be determined for days - will lead a nation strained by a pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people and left millions more jobless, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign.
A third of U.S. voters listed the economy as the issue that mattered most to them when deciding their choice for president while two out of 10 cited COVID-19, according to an Edison Research exit poll on Tuesday.
In the national exit poll, four out of 10 voters said they thought the effort to contain the virus was going “very badly.” In the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina, battleground states that could decide the election, five of 10 voters said the national response to the pandemic was going “somewhat or very badly.”
The poll found that nine out of 10 voters had already decided whom to vote for before October, and nine out of 10 voters said they were confident their state would accurately count votes.
Biden, the Democratic former vice president, has put Trump’s handling of the pandemic at the center of his campaign and has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president.
Biden, 77, appeared to have multiple paths to victory in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner; at least 270 electoral votes, determined in part by a state’s population, are needed to win.
Opinion polls show Trump, 74, is close enough in several election battleground states that he could repeat the type of upset he pulled off in 2016, when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by about 3 million ballots.
The vote results will start to trickle in after 7 p.m. EST (2400 GMT) but counting could go on for several days in many states.
“I’m hopeful,” Biden told reporters in his home state of Delaware, after earlier appearing in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania to make an 11th-hour appeal to voters.
“What I’m hearing,” Biden added, “is that there’s overwhelming turnout, and overwhelming turnout particularly of young people, of women” and in some states of older Black voters - groups expected to favor him.
“I think we’re going to have a great night,” Trump said in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, where he thanked campaign workers. “But it’s politics and it’s elections, and you never know.”
“Winning is easy. Losing is never easy - not for me it’s not,” Trump added.
Ahead of Election Day, just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, driven by concerns about crowded polling places during the pandemic as well as extraordinary enthusiasm.
The total has broken records and prompted some experts to predict the highest voting rates since 1908 and that the vote total could reach 160 million, topping the 138 million cast in 2016.
Trump, admitting his voice was “a bit choppy” after making speeches at numerous raucous rallies in the final days of the campaign, said he was not yet thinking about making a concession speech or acceptance speech. Seeking a second four-year term, Trump said he would not declare victory prematurely, adding “there’s no reason to play games.”
In Pennsylvania, Biden first stopped at his childhood home in Scranton, where he signed one of the living room walls, writing: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020.”
He later visited Philadelphia and used a bullhorn to address supporters who chanted, “Joe, Joe, Joe.”
“It ain’t over till it’s over,” Biden said in front of a block of brick rowhouses.
In anticipation of possible protests, some buildings and stores were boarded up in cities including Washington, Los Angeles and New York. Federal authorities erected a new fence around the White House perimeter.
A referendum on Trump
Supporters of both candidates called the election a referendum on Trump and his tumultuous first term. No U.S. president has lost a re-election bid since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
In Atlanta, Cody Sellers, 32, a registered Republican and project manager at a home improvement store, voted for Biden.
“Trump is the issue,” Sellers said, shivering in the cold.
“I really think Trump is bad for our country,” he added. “He’s divisive. We’re on a path to trouble. I’m not thrilled about Biden, but he can do the job and he cares about our country.”
Polling shows Georgia, long a Republican stronghold, might be up for grabs this year but Victor Akinola, 44, stuck with Trump.
“The hopes that liberals have for a so-called blue wave is unfounded. Georgians won’t vote en masse against their own local interests,’ said Akinola, who works in information technology.
Among the most closely contested states that are expected to determine the outcome are Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia, with Democrats hoping that Biden may even threaten Trump in states that once seemed certain to go Republican such as Ohio, Iowa and Texas.
Voters on Tuesday will also decide which political party controls the U.S. Congress for the next two years, with Democrats narrowly favored to recapture a Senate majority and retain their control of the House of Representatives.
A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed election ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states, including closely fought battlegrounds like Pennsylvania and Florida.
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher as investors bet it would be decided without a prolonged process, leading to a swift deal on more pandemic-related fiscal stimulus.
TURBULENT PRESIDENCY
Trump is seeking another term in office after a chaotic four years marked by the coronavirus crisis, an economy battered by pandemic shutdowns, an impeachment drama, inquiries into Russian election interference, U.S. racial tensions and contentious immigration policies.
Biden is looking to win the presidency on his third attempt after a five-decade political career including eight years as vice president under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.
Biden has promised a renewed effort to fight the public health crisis, fix the economy and bridge America’s political divide. The country this year was also shaken by months of protests against racism and police brutality.
Some crucial states, such as Florida, begin counting absentee ballots ahead of Election Day and could deliver results relatively quickly on Tuesday night. Others including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are barred from processing the vast majority of mail-in ballots until Election Day, raising the possibility of a vote count that could stretch for several days.
Trump has asserted, without evidence, that mail-in ballots are subject to fraud and has hinted at court challenges.
