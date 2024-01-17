AIRLINK 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.45%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.91%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.45%)
FFL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
GGL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HBL 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
OGDC 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.46%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.02%)
PIAA 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
PPL 127.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.49%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
PTC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SEARL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SNGP 75.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.74%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
TRG 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 6,575 Increased By 31.6 (0.48%)
BR30 23,728 Increased By 85.2 (0.36%)
KSE100 63,994 Increased By 256.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 21,481 Increased By 124.9 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs says strike inside Pakistani territory has resulted in death of two children, injured three girls
Reuters | BR Web Desk | AFP Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 10:59am

Pakistan strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which Islamabad said resulted in death of two innocent children and injured three girls, a development that dramatically escalates regional tension between the two neighbours.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement early Wednesday morning.

Islamabad’s reaction comes hours after it was reported that “two bases of Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday”, according to Iranian state media, a day after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The strikes took place in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, according to reports.

Reuters added that the group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

“These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones,” Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran: Pakistan’s Foreign Office

Iran’s Nournews, affiliated with the country’s top security body, said the attacked bases were located in Pakistan’s Balochistan.

At the time, Jan Achakzai, information minister of the province, which borders Iran, declined to confirm or deny the attack.

“Wait for the response of ISPR,” he had said, referring to the Pakistani military’s public relations wing.

Later, Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed that the strike had taken place.

“It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran,” it added in its statement.

“Pakistan’s strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

“Additionally, the Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.

“Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.”

AP, quoting Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and state television, had earlier said missiles and drones were used in the strikes in Pakistan. Press TV, the English-language arm of Iranian state television, attributed the attack to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, according to AP.

AFP reported that Iran offered no immediate official comment but its state-run Nour News agency said the attack destroyed the headquarters of the Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice).

Formed in 2012, Jaish al Adl is blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group and has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

The United States has also labelled Jaish al Adl a terrorist organisation, saying the group “primarily targets Iranian security personnel” but also government officials and civilians with assassinations, kidnappings, and suicide bombings.

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel’s aggression in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Houthis in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Hours before the strike, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Late Tuesday, Iran’s Nour News agency posted on X: “Minutes ago, two important headquarters of the so called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group was targeted in Pakistan”.

“These headquarters were destroyed by rockets and drones.”

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center, warned of the seriousness of the strike.

“Iran has staged cross-border operations against Pakistan-based militants in the past, but I don’t recall anything on this scale,” he said on X.

“This plunges Pakistan-Iran ties – a delicate relationship even in the best of times – into serious crisis.”

Pakistan Iran Iranian security forces

Comments

1000 characters
Talha Jan 16, 2024 11:37pm
Vote only imran Khan love you
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Lubna Jan 16, 2024 11:46pm
May Allah keep Pakistan safe. Our Armed forces should respond as it violates our sovereignty
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Waleed Mohammad Ashraf Jan 17, 2024 09:04am
We are with the truth and the truth is Imran Khan, who sacrificed his life for the survival of the homeland is hanced and honored, we are with fairness and fairness from Imran Khan, we are with courage and courage in Imran Khan who said to America Absolutely not, we are with Islam whose words begin with you worship and we seek help اياك نعبد وإياك نستعين Imran Khan Zindabad
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aslam Tanoli Jan 17, 2024 09:05am
Praying for Pakistan that it avoid greater war. Pakistan army should react as this is violation of our border security and we should not condemn it only
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SECP Jan 17, 2024 09:12am
buss yehe rehgaya thaaa Pakistan mein hona
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Number One Jan 17, 2024 09:24am
Pakistan army is a slave army of America. Pakistan is not a country even for animals to live.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hamid Jan 17, 2024 09:25am
With a Syed as Chief in Pakistan...Iran has no problem attacking Pakistan...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Number One Jan 17, 2024 09:25am
Thank you Iran, please fire some missiles towards GHQ.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
John Jan 17, 2024 09:28am
When generals are busy playing politics and acquring wealth...who will guard borders?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Munir Jan 17, 2024 09:28am
@Lubna, our armed forces only respond to $$$.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arshad Jan 17, 2024 10:50am
Black Vegos are dispatched to abduct Iranian President. A press conference by him is expected soon begging for forgiveness. He will leave the presidency & politics after it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dexter Jan 17, 2024 10:52am
Elections delay is inevitable now.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Syed Amjad Ahmed Jan 17, 2024 10:54am
I am quite frustrated that my EOBI arrears starting July 01, 2023 has not been paid till writing of this note. Now its 17th January, 2024 and whenever I go to EOBI office SITE Zone, their reply is that I will receive my arrears next month. Please let me know when I will receive 17% increase arrear announced in the last budget.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Truthskr Jan 17, 2024 10:59am
@John, the compromised genersls have compromised the security of Pakistsn by aiming all of their guns at IK.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Truthskr Jan 17, 2024 11:00am
@Lubna, they have failed miserably.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

KSE-100 gains on falling bond yields, market brushes off Iranian strike

Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

Read more stories