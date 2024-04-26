AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
Polish envoy sees potential to increase bilateral ties

Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Ambassador Maciej Pisarski has said that the relations between Pakistan and Poland are based on solid foundations with the potential to increase bilateral trade up to $1 billion.

“We are working with Pakistani partners in the development sector, and the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries is $930 million, with the potential to increase to $1 billion,” the ambassador said here in his interaction at “Meet The Press” at the National Press Club.

He said that 30 percent of Pakistan's exports go to Europe through Poland and Polish investment is present in Sindh and other provinces. “There are friendly and close relations between Poland and Pakistan, and economic cooperation is the center of our relations. Despite the distance, both countries have economic, political, and public ties,” he added.

He added that a Polish gas company is providing Pakistani gas to Pakistani consumers, and Polish companies are playing a role in addressing Pakistan's energy crisis.

“We are also providing humanitarian aid in Gaza, and Polish individuals are working as volunteers in Gaza. Poland has recognised the resolution for the establishment of an independent [Palestinian] state,” the ambassador said.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Poland are based on solid foundations, and both countries have trade, cultural, and other ties. “My priority is to strengthen the relations between the two countries, and we are working to address Pakistan's energy crisis through Polish companies,” he said.

He said that a vocational school in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has been established and a complete project for women in Hunza, which has been named "Safe Space".

The Polish ambassador further said that Pakistan is affected by environmental changes, and Polish companies are experts in green technology.

Recently, Polish companies showcased their expertise in green technology at an exhibition in Lahore, adding that 30 Polish pilots and instructors had arrived in Pakistan to enhance the capacity of the Pakistan Air Force.

He clarified that the Polish embassy does not charge any fees for interviews and appointments. “Those who demand money are fraudsters, and there is a fake website of the Polish embassy which has my picture on it,” he said.

Speaking on the situation in Gaza, the envoy claimed that Poland is a champion of human rights and follows the UN Charter and the country is providing humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“Polish individuals are working as volunteers in Gaza, and Poland has recognised the resolution for the establishment of an independent state. Palestine has an embassy in Poland,” he said. However, we are in a sensitive and tense environment, and we are facing a war on our border, he said while referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

