AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-04-24

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Pakistan has a trade surplus with US

Anjum Ibrahim Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

“So what’s up?” “The US has warned against trade pacts with Iran…” “Indeed, and Pakistan has a trade surplus with the US.”

“Right, but if trade can be upped with Iran to the tune of 10 billion dollars then that would surpass trade with the US right – I mean on average our trade with the US has been a little under 9 billion dollars…”

“Yes, but the US invests in our deficient social and physical infrastructure sector and…”

“Yes, but if we implement the multilaterals’ mandated reforms, we will move towards self-sufficiency and perhaps…”

“And the heavy reliance on multilateral support may kind of dissipate as they are headed by the US, Europe or Japan and…”

“But isn’t our objective to end all such assistance…”

“Correct, but given the current state of the economy, the promise of enhanced trade in the next five years isn’t going to help us much today, if you know what I mean.”

“That’s true, so what next?”

“Next I guess as the Americans say same o same o.”

“Unless China or Russia meet the slack.”

“Don’t play a dangerous game now: as they say, a bird in hand is worth two in the bush.”

“You know, the origin of this expression dates back to medieval falconry…”

“Our Arab brothers still enjoy falconry.”

“OK, but the expression referred to a bird in hand, which was the falcon, and the two in the bush referred to the prey.”

“Pray? That doesn’t make sense.”

“Prey as in the quarry, the target, the kill.”

“Oh, I get it, so who is the prey? Us or…or…them?”

“The prey at present is us, and the falcon is…is them?”

“Do you want to qualify that.”

“Not at the present moment. Give us time to sort our economy and then ask me this question.”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Trade PARTLY FACETIOUS US invests

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Pakistan has a trade surplus with US

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Meddling in judicial affairs in future: IHC judges decide to give ‘institutional response’

Supertax on rich: SC concerned at ‘no final decision’ by high courts

Missing persons’ cases relate to executive function: Tarar

US State Dept presents grim picture of rights abuses

IK rejects reports of any deal with powers that be

Read more stories