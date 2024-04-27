Launch ceremony for country first Hangor-class submarine in China

ISLAMABAD: The launch ceremony Pakistan's first Hangor-class submarine prepared in China took place at the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Limited in Shuangliu Base, China.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was special guest at the occasion.

This project will add a new dimension to Pakistan-China friendship.

During the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan, the Pakistani government signed agreements for the acquisition of eight Hangor-class submarines.

According to the agreements, four submarines will be built in China, while the other four will be constructed in Pakistan at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited.

These submarines will be equipped with the latest weapons and sensors, capable of targeting objectives from a distance.

