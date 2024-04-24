AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
Iran threatens to annihilate Israel should it launch a major attack

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

DUBAI: An Israeli attack on Iranian territory could radically change dynamics and result in there being nothing left of the “Zionist regime”, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.

Raisi began a three-day visit to Pakistan on Monday and has vowed to boost trade between the neighbouring nations to $10 billion a year.

The two Muslim neighbours are seeking to mend ties after unprecedented tit-for-tat military strikes this year. On Friday, explosions were heard over the Iranian city of Isfahan in what sources said was an Israeli attack but Tehran played down the incident and said it had no plans for retaliation.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel on April 13 in what it said was retaliation for Israel's suspected deadly strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, but almost all were shot down.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will honourably continue to support the Palestinian resistance," Raisi added in the speech in Lahore.

