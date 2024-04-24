Pakistan warned of risks in trade deals with Iran by US?

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) has cautioned Pakistan about potential risks associated with its trade agreements with Iran.

According to a private TV channel, the US State Department spokesperson in a statement emphasized the possibility of sanctions that could affect Pakistan’s trade.

The US spokesperson highlighted that Pakistan is one of the largest export markets for the United States, particularly in terms of agricultural produce.

The US State Department spokesperson advised Pakistan to be aware of the potential risks of sanctions related to trade deals with Iran. Furthermore, the spokesperson stated that the United States is not reviewing any sanctions and looking forward to continuing our partnership with Pakistan.