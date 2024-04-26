AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
PM to visit KSA from 28th

Ali Hussain Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from April 28-29 to participate in the special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, besides holding bilateral talks with Saudi leadership on issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will also be part of the prime minister’s delegation during the two-day visit to the Kingdom being held at the invitation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the WEF Special Meeting on “global collaboration, growth, and energy for development” on April 28 and 29 in Riyadh in which more than 1,000 global leaders, including heads of state and government, and thought leaders from across the public and private sectors, as well as from international organisations, academic institutions, and non-government organisations will participate in the two-day event.

The agenda of the special meeting has been designed to revive the spirit of cooperation and collaboration, includes several panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, and represents a unique convergence of global leaders and experts committed to forging a path towards a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable world.

Various sessions have been arranged to hold productive dialogues for enhancing global collaboration and stimulate collective international action to devise sustainable solutions in a world marked by growing social and economic disparities, as developed nations surpass pre-pandemic levels of activity, while emerging economies continue to play catch-up.

Informed sources said that the prime minister will attend the opening session of the WEF special meeting and also present Pakistan’s position on the pressing issues on the agenda.

While in Riyadh, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of heads of state and government, including with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

