PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend WEF special meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Saturday to attend a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on 'Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development'.

The premier was received by Riyadh's Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. The Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq was also present, as were other diplomatic staff.

The Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and WEF's Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab invited the prime minister to attend.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a press release said that the WEF meeting will be held on April 28-29.

"The invitation has been extended by HRH Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF," the FO said.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb are accompanying the PM along with a high-level delegation.

The statement further said that the ministers will participate in WEF discussions on issues related to trade and investment measures, new investment frameworks, restructuring of supply chains, sustainable growth, and the energy landscape.

PM to visit KSA from 28th

"The high level participation in the Forum will afford an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalizing regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption."

PM Shehbaz and his delegation will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Saudi leadership, heads of international organizations, and other prominent figures participating in the event, the FO concluded.