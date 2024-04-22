IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet included Pakistan on the agenda of its executive board meetings scheduled till May 1.

According to the Fund website, the IMF issued the schedule of the executive board meeting set to be held on April 29 and May 1, but a review under the $ 3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) programme with Pakistan is not on the agenda.

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Pakistan is hoping the approval from the executive board which would pave the way for the country to receive funds of around $1.1 billion as its final tranche of the $3-billion SBA signed last year in June 2023.

