AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,494 Increased By 60.2 (0.81%)
BR30 24,599 Increased By 379.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spotlight: Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and some key facts

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:42pm
Image generated by AI
Image generated by AI

KARACHI: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan this week put the spotlight on a major gas pipeline deal between the two neighbours which has faced delays due to geopolitical issues and international sanctions.

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline: a case that deserves greater attention

The two nations reiterated the importance of cooperation in the energy domain, including trade in electricity, power transmission lines and the IP Gas Pipeline Project, a joint statement released following the culmination of the visit said.

Here are some facts about the project, which is also known as the Peace Pipeline:

  • The pipeline deal, signed in 2010, envisaged the supply of 750 million to a billion cubic feet per day of natural gas for 25 years from Iran’s South Pars gas field to Pakistan to meet Pakistan’s rising energy needs.

  • The pipeline was to stretch over 1,900 kilometres (1,180 miles) - 1,150 km within Iran and 781 km within Pakistan.

  • Tehran says it has already invested $2 billion to construct the pipeline on its side of the border, making it ready to export.

  • Pakistan, however, did not begin construction and shortly after the deal said the project was off the table for the time being, citing international sanctions on Iran as the reason.

  • Iran’s oil minister at the time responded by saying that Iran carried out its commitments and expects Pakistan to honour its own, adding that Pakistan needs to pick up the pace of work.

  • In 2014, Pakistan asked for a 10-year extension to build the pipeline, which expires in September this year. Iran can take Pakistan to international court and fine the country. Local media reported that Pakistan can be fined up to $18 billion for not holding up its half of the agreement.

  • Faced with a potential fine, Pakistan’s caretaker administration earlier this year gave the go ahead in principal to commence plans to build an 80-km segment of the pipeline.

IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

  • In March, Islamabad said it would seek a U.S. sanctions waiver for the pipeline. However, later that week, the U.S. said publicly it did not support the project and cautioned about the risk of sanctions in doing business with Tehran.

  • Washington’s support is crucial for Pakistan as the country looks to sign a new longer term bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in coming weeks.

  • Pakistan, whose domestic and industrial users rely on natural gas for heating and energy needs, is in dire need for cheap gas with its own reserves dwindling fast and LNG deals making supplies expensive amidst already high inflation.

  • Iran has the world’s second-largest gas reserves after Russia, according to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, but sanctions by the West, political turmoil and construction delays have slowed its development as an exporter.

  • Originally, the deal also involved extending the pipeline to India, but Delhi later dropped out of the project.

Pakistan Iran gas pipeline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Iran President Ebrahim Raisi IP gas pipeline

Comments

200 characters

Spotlight: Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and some key facts

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Expenditure cut steps likely in FY25 budget

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Read more stories