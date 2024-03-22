Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline: a case that deserves greater attention

The first 80 kilometers of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project have been approved for development inside Pakistan’s borders. The pipeline has been planned for decades, but Pakistan has failed to meet deadlines for the start of the project.

The pipeline’s failure casts some doubt on Pakistan’s capacity to successfully manage difficult diplomatic discussions in order to protect its national interests, as well as on the country’s credibility as a development partner.

Pakistan reportedly made the latest declaration to begin construction on its portion of the pipeline in order to avoid potentially paying a $20 billion fee. Pakistan was forewarned by Iran last year to complete construction of its portion of the pipeline by March 2024 or suffer billion-dollar financial penalties. Tehran warned that it will take the matter up with the International Criminal Court, which could leave Pakistan deeply in debt to its neighbour.

Although Pakistan says the project is in its national interest, it has not taken any tangible steps. Iran, on the other hand, has already finished construction on its portion of the pipeline, having spent $2 billion.

Although the pipeline’s construction is significant, what matters more is how poorly Pakistan has handled the situation, giving the impression to Iran and other international stakeholders that the government couldn’t keep its word and defend its interests.

For example, Pakistan has maintained for decades that it is unable to finish the project on its side of the border because of US sanctions against Iran. Given that energy shortages have had a devastating impact on Pakistan’s economy over the past ten years, this is an overly simplistic statement and a weak defence of its position when it comes to national interest initiatives.

Pakistan has been referred to as America’s close partner on numerous occasions for various reasons. Pakistan may have had significant influence to negotiate a deal on the project during the more recent tenacious period of cooperation with the US during the war on terror.

As a US ally in the fight against terrorism, Pakistan arguably had a lot of leeway to plan and strike agreements to clear the path for the project’s construction.

It’s likely that relevant officials at the time did not strongly support or commit to the construction because they did not think the matter was important enough. Or because they thought the US and the war on terror would last, and that they would address the matter at some point down the road.

We have used this poor strategy to manage the economy and matters of national interest in numerous other contexts. We put everything on hold until we reach a point where, as a country, we have to plead for assistance from foreign players while carrying a heavy burden of damaged credibility and mistrust.

Pakistan has already contacted the US to request a waiver of the restrictions imposed on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, as reported in the news. It is probably done to show Tehran that we are doing what we can to bypass a layer of restrictions keeping us away from building the pipeline.

It is unclear why, at a time when the US’s interest and focus on Pakistan are at an all-time low, the US, under President Joe Biden’s administration, will allow Pakistan to build a pipeline with Iran.

For example, to win over voters before a pivotal election later this year, Biden would not want Donald Trump, his Republican opponent and fierce opponent of Iran, to disparage him during the election campaign by pointing to his support of Iran’s gas pipeline for Pakistan.

Furthermore, no one in the US wants to be perceived as supporting Iran in any way, even if it means making headlines for something as trivial as helping Pakistan with its energy problems.

This is especially true given the current Middle East crisis and Israel’s months-long military aggression and the atrocities committed in Gaza. Many in the US administration and opposition politicians are almost entirely convinced that Iran is supporting numerous groups in the Middle East.

For years, we had this issue low on our list of priorities. Unfortunately, India, which was once member of the Iran gas pipeline project, withdrew by using it as leverage in its discussions with the US to secure a civilian nuclear accord. Could we have taken a similar action, or at the very least, engaged in more robust negotiations by bringing up our energy problems and making the point that the matter also benefited the US?

If the project had been built effectively inside Pakistan, there was a chance that India would eventually become involved. Gas near India’s borders may have even made New Delhi an unlikely ally with Pakistan to press for any concessions from the US, as the project’s expansion to India may have enormous benefits for that country as well.

But for any of this to be successful, Pakistani policymakers must reevaluate what they want most and choose a course that not only creates opportunities for collaboration and development but also serves as a rationale for forging agreements with countries like India to engage in negotiations with the US.

This may seem like a silly idea, but that’s what nations are supposed to do—think creatively and find unconventional solutions to seemingly insurmountable problems. Even if it means thinking about turning their enemy into allies.

And this is precisely what nations in difficulty, like Pakistan, ought to be considering to avert problems and safeguard their interests.

