Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

LAHORE: Commending Pakistan’s principle stance on the situation in Gaza, Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that in a war between Israel and the Palestinians, it would be the Palestinians who would emerge triumphant in the end, while Israel and Jews would be the losers.

During his visit to the mausoleum of national poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, the Iranian President said that ever since he had set foot on Pakistani soil, he did not feel he was a stranger.

While paying rich tributes to Allama Iqbal, the Iranian President underscored the pivotal role of Allama Iqbal’s poetry as a bridge in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. He added that both countries enjoy strong brotherly relations, which will be strengthened in future.

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

On this occasion, he laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered ‘fateha’ and penned his admiration for Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s literary legacy in the visitors’ book.

He also received a briefing on the ongoing restoration efforts at Lahore’s historical sites, particularly within the Old Walled City. Later, Khateeb of the Badshahi Mosque, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad offered special prayers for the enhancement of Pak-Iran relations and the well-being of Muslims in Gaza.

Later, the Iranian President, while addressing the students and faculty at the Government College University (GCU), said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural ties, and both countries were keen to develop centres of arts and learning besides promoting arts and sciences. “It was the need of the hour to pay special attention to arts, sciences and technology to shine among the comity of nations,” he said, adding: “Our universities were centres of learning and research, and a comprehensive strategy in the education sector may pay dividends.”

On Allama Iqbal, he averred that his (Iqbal) poetry enjoys special acceptance in Iran, adding that Pakistan and Iran maintain the same stance on the Palestine issue.

Iran Gaza Palestinians energy cooperation Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

