Shareholders: CDCSR introduces ‘WhatsApp e-voting’ platform

KARACHI: CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, announced the launch of its latest innovation: E-Voting through WhatsApp. This revolutionary feature is set to redefine the electronic voting process, making it more accessible, efficient and user-friendly for shareholders/members. By seamlessly integrating WhatsApp with the E-voting platform, CDCSR aims to enhance participation while maintaining the highest standards of security and transparency. Since its inception, CDCSR has been a pioneer in introducing various technology-based services, including the launch of its web-based system in 2017. This platform, which allows shareholders/members to register and vote electronically was widely appreciated across the industry. Over the years, CDCSR has continuously enhanced the system with value-added features to meet the evolving needs of its corporate clients.

