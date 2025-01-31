AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Print 2025-01-31

ABL partners with Bookme for seamless e-Ticketing solutions

Published 31 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: In order to further expand digital banking services in Pakistan, Allied Bank, one of the leading financial institutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Bookme, a leading e-ticketing platform. This collaboration signifies a major advancement in Allied Bank’s efforts to enhance its digital ecosystem and provide innovative solutions to its customers.

By combining Allied Bank’s extensive financial network and Bookme’s expertise in digital ticketing, the partnership aims to revolutionize how customers access and purchase tickets, whether for travel, events, or entertainment. This initiative not only expands the bank’s portfolio of value-added services but also reaffirms its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to simplify and enrich customers’ everyday experiences.

The formalization of this partnership took place at Allied Bank’s Head Office, graced by Faizan Aslam, CEO of Bookme, Mohsin Mithani, Chief Digital Banking Group, and Mr. Muhammad Zaman, Group Head Digital Banking Group, alongside other senior executives from both organizations.

Allied Bank’s Chief Digital Banking Group highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration, stating, “Integrating Bookme’s e-ticketing services into our platforms reflects our vision to transcend traditional banking and offer a technology-driven ecosystem where convenience meets innovation.”

Bookme’s CEO emphasized the transformative nature of this partnership, stating, “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in digital ticketing innovation. By embedding our booking solutions into Allied Bank’s robust digital infrastructure, we aim to deliver unparalleled convenience and accessibility to millions of users, setting a benchmark for seamless, customer-centric digital services.”

