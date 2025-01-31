AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-31

‘Trump’s strategy to counter China’s BRI: too little, too late’

Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled ‘Trump’s strategy to counter China’s BRI: too little, too late’ by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to media reports, Senators John Cornyn and Todd Young warned that the BRI has expanded China’s influence across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with over 150 countries now part of the initiative, many of which are struggling with unsustainable debt burdens.

They noted that China provides large-scale infrastructure loans with opaque terms, and when countries fail to meet repayment obligations, Beijing seizes control of critical assets such as ports, railways, and energy infrastructure, effectively making these nations financially and politically subservient to Chinese interests. The senators called for a robust counter-strategy to curb China’s economic coercion and reassert US influence in global infrastructure and development financing.

Senators Maria Cantwell and Bill Cassidy further warned that China’s BRI projects often involve exploitative labor practices, where Chinese firms and workers dominate construction contracts, leaving little long-term benefit for local economies. To counter this, they advocated for stronger US trade and investment partnerships that prioritize local job creation and economic sustainability.

They proposed expanding US-backed alternatives, such as the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), to offer more transparent and sustainable financing options to emerging economies. Instead of relying solely on public funds, they suggested that the US encourage private-sector-led investments in infrastructure projects in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, providing a viable alternative to China’s state-backed lending.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump Maria Cantwell

Comments

200 characters

‘Trump’s strategy to counter China’s BRI: too little, too late’

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP to streamline registration procedure

PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

Read more stories