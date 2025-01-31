KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 30, 2025).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.t Disc Pakistan National
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 30-01-2025
OP-2 Saehan Disc Alphine Marine 29-01-2025
Intrasia Palm Oil Services
OP-3 StoltPondo Load Alphine Marine 30-01-2025
Caustic Soda Services
B-1 Crazy Disc Alphine Marine 29-01-2025
Chemical Services
B-2 M.t Disc Pakistan National
Shargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt 25-01-2025
B-2 Hanyu Disc Alphine Marine 29-01-2025
Camellia Chemical Services
B-8/B-9 Cosco Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 29-01-2025
New York Containers Line Pak
B-14/B-13 Zhe Hai 168 Load Ocean 28-01-2025
Clinkers Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 CS Maram Disc Sharaf Shipping 20-01-2025
General Cargo Agency
B-26/B-27 Ever Urban Dis/Load Green Pak 29-01-2025
Containers Shipping
B-28B-29 Xin Chang Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 28-01-2025
Shu Containers Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 29-01-2025
Phonix Containers Ship Agency Pak
Sapt-4 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 29-01-2025
Jebel Ali Containers Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Chan Shu 30-01-2025 Dis/Load Cosco Shipping
Containers Line Pak
X-Press 30-01-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeders
Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Mac London 30-01-2025 L/17000 Ethanol Eastwind
Shipping Company
Fairchem 30-01-2025 D/16000 Base Oil Alphine Marine
Fortitude Services
Lady Yasso 30-01-2025 D/11000 Jet Oil Alphine Marine
Services
Msc Jasper VIII 30-01-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Hyundai Earth 30-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Beyond 2 30-01-2025 D/10000 Dap Bulk Shipping
Agencies
Ardmore 31-01-2025 L/12000 Naphtha Alphine Marine
Encounter Services
Atlantic Ibis 31-01-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Zhong Gu 31-01-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou Agency
JaruBhum 31-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Marsa Neptune 31-01-2025 D/L Container Associated Linner
Agencies
Mol Presence 31-01-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Jasmin 2 31-01-2025 L/16000 Rice Ocean World
Jin Yi 31-01-2025 D/21428 Seahawks
General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Gsl Eleni 30-01-2025 Container Ship -
Osaka Express 30-01-2025 Container Ship -
Zhong Gu
Nan Ning 30-01-2025 Container Ship -
Aframax Rio 30-01-2025 Tanker -
Addison 30-01-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Gall Palm oil Alpine Jan. 27, 2025
MW-2 Split Rice Ocean Service Jan. 25, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine Jan. 27, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO KK Marlin ULSD GAC Jan. 29, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP BW Canola Ocean Service Jan. 29, 2025
Matsuyama
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Milaha Ras LNG GSA Jan. 29, 2025
Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Epic Burano LPG Alpine Jan. 28, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Marathapolis Container GAC Jan. 30, 2025
APL
Southampton Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Gall Palm oil Alpine Jan. 30, 2025
Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do-
Epic Burano LPG Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Jaru Bhum Container United Marine Jan. 30, 2025
Tolten Container GAC -do-
Ayat Palm Kernel Alpine -do-
Rhine Palm oil Alpine -do-
Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do-
Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine -do-
Saga Palm oil Alpine -do-
Corona Palm oil Alpine -do-
Theresa
Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do-
DSM London Rice Star Shipping -do-
Hoang Anh Rice Ocean World -do-
GLBS Hero Rice East Wind -do-
Lady Lilly Rice Ocean Service -do-
Iskenderunm Rice East Wind -do-
Maria Cement East Wind -do-
Inlaco Express Iron Ore Gear Bulk Shipp -do-
NCC Sama Gas oil Alpine -do-
Leader Mogas Alpine -do-
MP MR
Tanker-1 Gasoline Trans Marine -do-
Alaa LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Ocean Banker Fuel Ocean Banker -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Isabel Kosan LPG GSA Jan. 30th, 2025
MSC
Mundra-VIII Contanier MSC PAK Jan. 31th, 2025
One Theseus Contanier GAC -do-
=============================================================================
