Jan 31, 2025
Markets Print 2025-01-31

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 30, 2025).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         30-01-2025
OP-2              Saehan         Disc           Alphine Marine     29-01-2025
                  Intrasia       Palm Oil       Services
OP-3              StoltPondo     Load           Alphine Marine     30-01-2025
                                 Caustic Soda   Services
B-1               Crazy          Disc           Alphine Marine     29-01-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-2               M.t            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Shargodha      Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         25-01-2025
B-2               Hanyu          Disc           Alphine Marine     29-01-2025
                  Camellia       Chemical       Services
B-8/B-9           Cosco          Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     29-01-2025
                  New York       Containers     Line Pak
B-14/B-13         Zhe Hai 168    Load           Ocean              28-01-2025
                                 Clinkers       Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              CS Maram       Disc           Sharaf Shipping    20-01-2025
                                 General Cargo  Agency
B-26/B-27         Ever Urban     Dis/Load       Green Pak          29-01-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
B-28B-29          Xin Chang      Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     28-01-2025
                  Shu            Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    29-01-2025
                  Phonix         Containers     Ship Agency Pak
Sapt-4            Kmtc           Dis/Load       United Marine      29-01-2025
                  Jebel Ali      Containers     Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Chan Shu      30-01-2025     Dis/Load                      Cosco Shipping
                                 Containers                          Line Pak
X-Press           30-01-2025     Dis/Load                     X-Press Feeders
Phoenix                          Containers                   Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Mac London        30-01-2025     L/17000 Ethanol                     Eastwind
                                                             Shipping Company
Fairchem          30-01-2025     D/16000 Base Oil              Alphine Marine
Fortitude                                                            Services
Lady Yasso        30-01-2025     D/11000 Jet Oil               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Msc Jasper VIII   30-01-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Hyundai Earth     30-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Beyond 2          30-01-2025     D/10000 Dap                    Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Ardmore           31-01-2025     L/12000 Naphtha               Alphine Marine
Encounter                                                            Services
Atlantic Ibis     31-01-2025     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Zhong Gu          31-01-2025     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou                                                              Agency
JaruBhum          31-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Marsa Neptune     31-01-2025     D/L Container              Associated Linner
                                                                     Agencies
Mol Presence      31-01-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Jasmin 2          31-01-2025     L/16000 Rice                     Ocean World
Jin Yi            31-01-2025     D/21428                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Gsl Eleni         30-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Osaka Express     30-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Zhong Gu
Nan Ning          30-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Aframax Rio       30-01-2025     Tanker                                     -
Addison           30-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Gall           Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 27, 2025
MW-2              Split          Rice           Ocean Service   Jan. 25, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Artemida       Palm oil       Trans Marine    Jan. 27, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             KK Marlin      ULSD           GAC             Jan. 29, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               BW             Canola         Ocean Service   Jan. 29, 2025
                  Matsuyama
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Milaha Ras     LNG            GSA             Jan. 29, 2025
                  Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Epic Burano    LPG            Alpine          Jan. 28, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Marathapolis      Container      GAC                            Jan. 30, 2025
APL
Southampton       Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Gall              Palm oil       Alpine                         Jan. 30, 2025
Artemida          Palm oil       Trans Marine                            -do-
Epic Burano       LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Jaru Bhum         Container      United Marine                  Jan. 30, 2025
Tolten            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Ayat              Palm Kernel    Alpine                                  -do-
Rhine             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Meissa            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Torm Diana        Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Yun Ding-19       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nakhal Silver     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Saga              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Theresa
Singapore         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
DSM London        Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Hoang Anh         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
GLBS Hero         Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Lady Lilly        Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Iskenderunm       Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Maria             Cement         East Wind                               -do-
Inlaco Express    Iron Ore       Gear Bulk Shipp                         -do-
NCC Sama          Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Leader            Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
MP MR
Tanker-1          Gasoline       Trans Marine                            -do-
Alaa              LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Ocean Banker      Fuel           Ocean Banker                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Isabel Kosan      LPG            GSA                          Jan. 30th, 2025
MSC
Mundra-VIII       Contanier      MSC PAK                      Jan. 31th, 2025
One Theseus       Contanier      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

