KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 30, 2025).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t Disc Pakistan National Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 30-01-2025 OP-2 Saehan Disc Alphine Marine 29-01-2025 Intrasia Palm Oil Services OP-3 StoltPondo Load Alphine Marine 30-01-2025 Caustic Soda Services B-1 Crazy Disc Alphine Marine 29-01-2025 Chemical Services B-2 M.t Disc Pakistan National Shargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt 25-01-2025 B-2 Hanyu Disc Alphine Marine 29-01-2025 Camellia Chemical Services B-8/B-9 Cosco Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 29-01-2025 New York Containers Line Pak B-14/B-13 Zhe Hai 168 Load Ocean 28-01-2025 Clinkers Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 CS Maram Disc Sharaf Shipping 20-01-2025 General Cargo Agency B-26/B-27 Ever Urban Dis/Load Green Pak 29-01-2025 Containers Shipping B-28B-29 Xin Chang Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 28-01-2025 Shu Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 29-01-2025 Phonix Containers Ship Agency Pak Sapt-4 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 29-01-2025 Jebel Ali Containers Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Chan Shu 30-01-2025 Dis/Load Cosco Shipping Containers Line Pak X-Press 30-01-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Mac London 30-01-2025 L/17000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Fairchem 30-01-2025 D/16000 Base Oil Alphine Marine Fortitude Services Lady Yasso 30-01-2025 D/11000 Jet Oil Alphine Marine Services Msc Jasper VIII 30-01-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Hyundai Earth 30-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agency Beyond 2 30-01-2025 D/10000 Dap Bulk Shipping Agencies Ardmore 31-01-2025 L/12000 Naphtha Alphine Marine Encounter Services Atlantic Ibis 31-01-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Zhong Gu 31-01-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Hang Zhou Agency JaruBhum 31-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agency Marsa Neptune 31-01-2025 D/L Container Associated Linner Agencies Mol Presence 31-01-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Jasmin 2 31-01-2025 L/16000 Rice Ocean World Jin Yi 31-01-2025 D/21428 Seahawks General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gsl Eleni 30-01-2025 Container Ship - Osaka Express 30-01-2025 Container Ship - Zhong Gu Nan Ning 30-01-2025 Container Ship - Aframax Rio 30-01-2025 Tanker - Addison 30-01-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Gall Palm oil Alpine Jan. 27, 2025 MW-2 Split Rice Ocean Service Jan. 25, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine Jan. 27, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO KK Marlin ULSD GAC Jan. 29, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP BW Canola Ocean Service Jan. 29, 2025 Matsuyama ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Milaha Ras LNG GSA Jan. 29, 2025 Laffan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Epic Burano LPG Alpine Jan. 28, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Marathapolis Container GAC Jan. 30, 2025 APL Southampton Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Gall Palm oil Alpine Jan. 30, 2025 Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do- Epic Burano LPG Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Jaru Bhum Container United Marine Jan. 30, 2025 Tolten Container GAC -do- Ayat Palm Kernel Alpine -do- Rhine Palm oil Alpine -do- Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do- Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do- Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine -do- Saga Palm oil Alpine -do- Corona Palm oil Alpine -do- Theresa Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do- DSM London Rice Star Shipping -do- Hoang Anh Rice Ocean World -do- GLBS Hero Rice East Wind -do- Lady Lilly Rice Ocean Service -do- Iskenderunm Rice East Wind -do- Maria Cement East Wind -do- Inlaco Express Iron Ore Gear Bulk Shipp -do- NCC Sama Gas oil Alpine -do- Leader Mogas Alpine -do- MP MR Tanker-1 Gasoline Trans Marine -do- Alaa LPG Merchant Marine -do- Ocean Banker Fuel Ocean Banker -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Isabel Kosan LPG GSA Jan. 30th, 2025 MSC Mundra-VIII Contanier MSC PAK Jan. 31th, 2025 One Theseus Contanier GAC -do- =============================================================================

