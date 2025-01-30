AIRLINK 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
Usman Khawaja hits double ton to put Australia in command of first Test

GALLE: Opener Usman Khawaja hit his first double century in Test cricket to steer Australia to 475-3 by Thursday lunch on day two of the opening match against Sri Lanka.

Khawaja and debutant Josh Inglis, with a whirlwind 44, were batting at the break in a partnership of 74.

The tourists resumed on 330-2 as overnight batsmen Khawaja, not out on 204, and Steve Smith extended their partnership to 266 and frustrated the opposition attack on a sunny morning in Galle.

Australia’s Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs

The left-handed Khawaja took a single off Prabath Jayasuriya to reach 200 as he removed his helmet, raised his bat and dropped down to kiss the turf while teammates and fans stood up to applaud.

His previous best was an unbeaten 195 against South Africa in 2023 at Sydney.

The 38-year-old struck his 16th Test ton on day one and resumed on 147 before becoming the first Australian batsman to make a double ton in Sri Lanka.

Smith, who crossed 10,000 Test runs with his opening shot on Wednesday after Australia elected to bat first, looked fluent until his departure.

Jeffrey Vandersay finally broke the marathon stand when he trapped Smith lbw, a decision denied by the on-field umpire but Sri Lanka reviewed it in their favour. He made 141.

Khawaja’s seven-hour vigil at the crease was a masterclass in playing spin as he played the sweep and the reverse sweep with aplomb.

He silenced his critics who questioned his future after his recent lean patch with just two half-centuries in the last 16 innings coming into this week’s Test.

