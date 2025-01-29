AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.76%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
MLCF 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
OGDC 203.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.18%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
PIBTL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.58%)
PTC 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.87%)
SEARL 107.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.67%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.56%)
SYM 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
TRG 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -123.2 (-1.04%)
BR30 34,986 Decreased By -233.6 (-0.66%)
KSE100 111,487 Decreased By -543 (-0.48%)
KSE30 34,934 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.57%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs

AFP Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:26pm

GALLE: Australia’s Steve Smith on Wednesday joined a select group of batsmen to reach 10,000 career Test runs during the first morning of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Smith started the match on 9,999 runs and on his first ball pushed for a single off Prabath Jayasuriya in Galle to be the 15th Test batsman and fourth Australian to the milestone.

The stand-in skipper raised his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd.

The 35-year-old joined fellow Australians Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh in a list led by India’s Sachin Tendulkar, who made 15,921 runs in his red-ball career.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was the first to cross 10,000 runs in Test cricket when he achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1987 at Ahmedabad.

Ton-up Khawaja, Smith power Australia to 261-2 in first Test

Smith is leading Australia in the two-match series after regular captain Pat Cummins opted out due to the birth of his second child.

He has an impressive average of more than 55 across 114 prior Tests, including 34 centuries since his 2010 debut.

Smith started as a leg-spinner who batted at number eight but soon rose to become the number one Test batter and captain of Australia.

Smith is recognised as a modern-day great and part of a famous quartet of new-era batsmen including India’s Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson of New Zealand and England’s Joe Root.

Steve Smith Australia vs sri lanka test

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs

President Zardari assents to PECA amendments Act 2025

‘Lack of triggers’: KSE-100 closes 543 points lower as selling persists

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dismantling UNRWA for Palestinians

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Rupee registers marginal gain against dollar

Oil prices dip as US crude inventories surge, tariff concerns loom

Dozens killed in India’s Kumbh festival stampede, police sources and witness say

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

USAID pauses funding programmes for Pakistan

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Read more stories