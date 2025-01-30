AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
Aurat March case: LHC seeks replies by Feb 3

Published 30 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the deputy commissioner and others by February 03 on a petition questioning non-implementation of a 2023 order related to the Aurat March and seeking contempt proceedings against the authorities.

The petitioner march organizers Khawar Mumtaz and others submitted that an application to hold the event on February 12 this year was not being processed in light of the 2023 order passed by the court.

It said the respondent authorities have been employing delaying tactics and not following the procedure previously adopted in compliance with the court’s order of 2023.

It argued that participating in the Aurat March is fundamental right of every citizen.

A law officer opposed the petition, stating that there had been no violation of court orders.

He argued that the request for permission for the Aurat March was rejected in 2023, but the current application was still pending a decision. Therefore, he said there was no question of contempt of court. The court after hearing the arguments sought replies from the respondent by next hearing.

