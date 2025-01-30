AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
Ziauddin University holds first-ever workshop on GFGP

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

KARACHI: Ziauddin University successfully conducted Pakistan’s first-ever workshop on the Good Financial Grant Practice (GFGP), the world’s first international standard for financial governance and grant management. This pioneering event demonstrated the university’s unwavering commitment to advancing global financial governance practices and empowering grant professionals with tools for transparency and efficiency.

The two-day international workshop brought together experts, Principal Investigators (PIs), and grant management professionals from various countries, underscoring its global significance. The workshop was facilitated by renowned experts Sarah Moore from Oxford University, and Ms Genny Kiff, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the event provided participants with invaluable insights and strategies to enhance financial transparency and governance excellence in grant-related endeavours.

Earlier in their welcome notes, Pro-Chancellor Prof Dr Nida Hussain and Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abbas Zafar of Ziauddin University highlighted the critical importance of transparent and efficient grant management practices. They emphasized that adopting international standards like GFGP reflects Ziauddin University’s dedication to fostering innovation and accountability in academia and beyond.

The event’s concluding remarks reinforced the significance of collaboration, capacity building, and adherence to global standards for financial governance. Participants left the workshop inspired to implement these practices within their organizations to drive meaningful change.

The event was organized under the leadership of Dr Zulfiqar Ali Umrani, Director ORIC, and Dr Madiha Hashmi, Lead CCRG, the workshop served as a transformative initiative aimed at equipping participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to maximize the impact of grant-funded projects.

