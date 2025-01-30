PPL remains committed to skill enhancement of youth in Sui

KARACHI: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) remains steadfast in its commitment to skill enhancement and livelihood generation for the local communities in its operational areas.

One of the standout initiatives is the first-ever Computer Training Centre and Library (CTCL) established by PPL in 2009 in Sui, District Dera Bugti, home to the company’s flagship Sui Gas Fields. Located at Tehsil Bazaar, old Sui, the facility spans a covered area of 20,000 square feet and has been a beacon of learning and development for youth in Sui and its surrounding areas.

The CTCL facility is currently managed by The Education Consultancy (TEC), ensuring a high standard of operations and delivery of quality education. Recently, baseless claims regarding the closure of CTCL have been circulated by certain individuals with malicious intent, seeking to mislead the public and disrupt the educational progress of local youth. These claims have also been amplified by some media outlets, further exacerbating the misinformation.

PPL strongly condemns these unfounded allegations and reassures the community that CTCL remains operational and fully committed to its mission of empowering the youth of Sui and neighbouring areas. Such misleading narratives not only harm the institution but also detract from the opportunities being provided to the local community.

