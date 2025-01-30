AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 37.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.72%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.13%)
HUMNL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 204.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.86%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 176.56 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.33%)
PRL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
SYM 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 111,999 Increased By 511.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,095 Increased By 160.9 (0.46%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-30

PPL remains committed to skill enhancement of youth in Sui

Press Release Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:19am

KARACHI: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) remains steadfast in its commitment to skill enhancement and livelihood generation for the local communities in its operational areas.

One of the standout initiatives is the first-ever Computer Training Centre and Library (CTCL) established by PPL in 2009 in Sui, District Dera Bugti, home to the company’s flagship Sui Gas Fields. Located at Tehsil Bazaar, old Sui, the facility spans a covered area of 20,000 square feet and has been a beacon of learning and development for youth in Sui and its surrounding areas.

The CTCL facility is currently managed by The Education Consultancy (TEC), ensuring a high standard of operations and delivery of quality education. Recently, baseless claims regarding the closure of CTCL have been circulated by certain individuals with malicious intent, seeking to mislead the public and disrupt the educational progress of local youth. These claims have also been amplified by some media outlets, further exacerbating the misinformation.

PPL strongly condemns these unfounded allegations and reassures the community that CTCL remains operational and fully committed to its mission of empowering the youth of Sui and neighbouring areas. Such misleading narratives not only harm the institution but also detract from the opportunities being provided to the local community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL youth CSR Sui

Comments

200 characters

PPL remains committed to skill enhancement of youth in Sui

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories