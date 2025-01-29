AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.76%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
MLCF 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
OGDC 203.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.18%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
PIBTL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.58%)
PTC 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.87%)
SEARL 107.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.67%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.56%)
SYM 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
TRG 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -123.2 (-1.04%)
BR30 34,986 Decreased By -233.6 (-0.66%)
KSE100 111,487 Decreased By -543 (-0.48%)
KSE30 34,934 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.57%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares close flat after central bank holds rate

  • CSE All-Share index settled largely unchanged at 17,117.18
Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares held steady on Wednesday, on the day its central bank retained rate as expected, as gains in utilities and materials stocks countered declines in energy and IT shares.

The CSE All-Share index settled largely unchanged at 17,117.18, compared with Tuesday’s close of 17,119.86.

Nation Lanka Finance was the top percentage gainer on the index, rising 33.33%, while Ceylinco Holdings bottomed the benchmark with a near 8% decline.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka’s central bank held key policy rate steady to underpin a stronger economic recovery, as the country gradually pulls ahead from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 386.7 million shares from 273.4 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares rise as IT, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 8.41 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($28.4 million) from 6.35 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.10 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 8.23 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares close flat after central bank holds rate

President Zardari assents to PECA amendments Act 2025

‘Lack of triggers’: KSE-100 closes 543 points lower as selling persists

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dismantling UNRWA for Palestinians

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Rupee registers marginal gain against dollar

Oil prices dip as US crude inventories surge, tariff concerns loom

Dozens killed in India’s Kumbh festival stampede, police sources and witness say

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

USAID pauses funding programmes for Pakistan

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Read more stories