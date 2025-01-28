Major Coca-Cola recall in Europe over chlorate content

BRUSSELS: The European bottling unit of soda giant Coca-Cola on Monday said it has ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite, Fanta and other beverages after checks identified high levels of chlorate.

The recall concerns cans and glass bottles distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg since the end of November, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium told AFP.

“We do not have a precise figure, but it is clear that it is a considerable quantity,” the firm said of the amount of drinks involved.

“The majority of the affected and unsold products have already been removed from store shelves and we continue to take measures to remove all remaining products from the market.”

Chlorate can be found in foods as it derives from chlorine disinfectants widely used in water treatment and food processing.

In a 2015 scientific opinion the European Food Safety Authority said that long-term exposure to the substance posed a potential health concern for children, especially those with mild or moderate iodine deficiency.

Acute exposure over a single day can also be toxic, according to the agency.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium apologised for the incident which it said was brought to light by a routine check at its production site in Ghent.

Affected products had a production code ranging from 328 GE to 338 GE, and included Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss and Tropico, the firm said.

It asked people not to drink them and return the beverages to the point of sale for a refund.

“We are in contact with the competent authorities in each of the affected markets,” it added.