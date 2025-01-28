AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-28

Major Coca-Cola recall in Europe over chlorate content

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

BRUSSELS: The European bottling unit of soda giant Coca-Cola on Monday said it has ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite, Fanta and other beverages after checks identified high levels of chlorate.

The recall concerns cans and glass bottles distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg since the end of November, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium told AFP.

“We do not have a precise figure, but it is clear that it is a considerable quantity,” the firm said of the amount of drinks involved.

“The majority of the affected and unsold products have already been removed from store shelves and we continue to take measures to remove all remaining products from the market.”

Chlorate can be found in foods as it derives from chlorine disinfectants widely used in water treatment and food processing.

In a 2015 scientific opinion the European Food Safety Authority said that long-term exposure to the substance posed a potential health concern for children, especially those with mild or moderate iodine deficiency.

Acute exposure over a single day can also be toxic, according to the agency.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium apologised for the incident which it said was brought to light by a routine check at its production site in Ghent.

Affected products had a production code ranging from 328 GE to 338 GE, and included Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss and Tropico, the firm said.

It asked people not to drink them and return the beverages to the point of sale for a refund.

“We are in contact with the competent authorities in each of the affected markets,” it added.

Coca Cola chlorate content

Comments

200 characters

Major Coca-Cola recall in Europe over chlorate content

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories