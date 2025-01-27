AIRLINK 197.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-1.61%)
BOP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.15%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
HUBC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
OGDC 210.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.78%)
PACE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 180.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.8%)
PRL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.23%)
PTC 26.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.47%)
SEARL 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-8.58%)
SYM 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
BR100 12,156 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.12%)
BR30 36,220 Decreased By -368.5 (-1.01%)
KSE100 114,819 Decreased By -61 (-0.05%)
KSE30 36,107 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.05%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas tanker explosion kills 6, injures several in Multan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jan, 2025 11:41am

At least five people died and several were injured on Monday in LPG bowser explosion in Multan, Aaj News reported.

The blast caused a massive fire, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing on nearby residential areas.

Rescue teams successfully brought the fire under control.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the deaths and prayed for the departed souls, as per Radio Pakistan.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

The PM also directed to find out reasons of the explosion.

Multan cylinder blast

Comments

200 characters

Gas tanker explosion kills 6, injures several in Multan

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

Intra-day update: rupee records slight dip against US dollar

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

Eyeing expansion, Airlink acquires industrial land in Lahore

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

Read more stories