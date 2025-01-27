Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

At least five people died and several were injured on Monday in LPG bowser explosion in Multan, Aaj News reported.

The blast caused a massive fire, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing on nearby residential areas.

Rescue teams successfully brought the fire under control.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the deaths and prayed for the departed souls, as per Radio Pakistan.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

The PM also directed to find out reasons of the explosion.