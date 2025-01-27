AIRLINK 195.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.8%)
FLYNG 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.97%)
MLCF 45.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.75%)
OGDC 210.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.1%)
PACE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.27%)
PRL 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-5.91%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.45%)
SEARL 107.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-3.84%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.86%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.85%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.79%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 12,071 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.82%)
BR30 36,019 Decreased By -569.6 (-1.56%)
KSE100 113,891 Decreased By -989.2 (-0.86%)
KSE30 35,774 Decreased By -351.2 (-0.97%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

BR Web Desk Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 12:29pm

At least five people died and several were injured on Monday in LPG bowser explosion in Multan, Aaj News reported.

The blast caused a massive fire, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing on nearby residential areas.

Rescue teams successfully brought the fire under control.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the deaths and prayed for the departed souls, as per Radio Pakistan.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

The PM also directed to find out reasons of the explosion.

Multan cylinder blast

Comments

200 characters

Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

Empowering LGs: Govt decides to review PSDP

Selling at PSX as investors await MPC's decision

Intra-day update: rupee records slight dip against US dollar

Hum Network rejects CEO resignation reports

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

Eyeing expansion, Airlink acquires industrial land in Lahore

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

Read more stories