World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

ISLAMABAD: A World Bank Support Mission is visiting Pakistan from January 27-28, 2025 to develop a work plan and agree on next steps to advance the preparation of the Reactive Compensation Devices (STATCOMs) project which is critical for system stability and reliably of the north-south bidirectional power flows in the short to medium term, sources in NTDC told Business Recorder.

The World Bank, sources, said has proposed to conduct a mission lo continue the ongoing discussion on the potential programmatic support for the power transmission infrastructure.

Following the identification of four high-priority transmission projects under the Transmission System Expansion Program (TSEP), the Power Division sought assistance from the development sector, including the World Bank, to strengthen the transmission sector.

In response the World Bank’s energy team in collaboration with key donor partners such as ADB, IsDB, and USAID, initiated efforts to facilitate the successful preparation of these projects, as well as, required institutional support to NTDC restructuring plans.

The mission will engage with key stakeholders, including the Power Division and NTDC to ensure alignment, coordination and progress on these critical initiatives.

The proposed mission will focus on the following objectives: (i) discuss the WBG review for the techno-economic studies conducted by USAID for the priority transmission projects and next steps; (ii) discuss with the EAD, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC and respective stakeholders the request received from Economic Affairs Division for conducting a high-level feasibility study for the Matiari-Moro line including its scope and requirements; (iii) understand the status of government request for the support and coordinate the nomination of a focal point and members of the program implementation unit from NTDC and working arrangement between the technical teams; and (iv) develop a work plan and agree on next steps to advance the preparation of the Reactive Compensation Devices project which is critical for system stability and reliability of the north-south bidirectional power flows in the short to medium.

The mission team will comprise Waleed Saleh L Alsuraih (Lead Energy Specialist/ eam Lead), Mohammad Anis (Infrastructure Program Leader), Waqas Idrees (Senior Energy Specialist), Azhar Iqbal Hussain (Principal Investment Officer), Imran-ul-Haq (Senior Social Development Specialist) and Sarah Khokhar (Social Development Specialist). Teuta Kacaniku (Lead Infrastructure MIGIG) will also be joining the mission.

