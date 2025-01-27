AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

Mayor urged to introduce dashboard for addressing civic complaints

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Expressing concern over growing civic issues in megacity Karachi and no proper and integrated system to resolve them swiftly, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday asked Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to introduce a complaint management dashboard system in the megacity.

He said the proposed dashboard should have options to record complaints in real time with tabs for tagging locations, pictures, videos clips and other information.

He said the complaints resolving could also be tracked by the complaint to the extent of his complaint, knowing which officer is dealing with it and what its current status is.

He said surveillance cameras should be installed as notorious traffic jam spots to monitor wrong parking and roadside encroachments of vendors.

He said the same vendors occupy designated places on roads allotted to them by corrupt police and city government officials and no other vendor could occupy that place.

He said with the help of surveillance cameras recording these culprits could be easily identified and FIRs could be registered against them and their patrons in police and city governments. He said this will also end the need for eye wash anti encroachment operations that result only in resurfacing of these encroachments.

Altaf Shakoor said with the help of artificial intelligence many civic issues could be resolved easily and swiftly.

He said it is a bitter fact that corrupt officials of police and other departments are themselves involved in many civic issues as they are the source of their bribe income.

These black sheep would never like use of foolproof modern devices like surveillance cameras and real time dashboards to get these issues resolved on a permanent basis. He said with the help of the proposed dashboard the issues like overflowing gutters, broken water pipelines, garbage, traffic jams and encroachments could be easily identified, reported, monitored and resolved.

He said the city mayor, town and UC nazims would also know the real-time situation on this dashboard.

He said this is high time to make Karachi a livable megacity which is necessary for facilitating our coming generations.

He appealed to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to personally take interest in the idea of real time complaint management dashboard not only for Karachi but the whole Sindh province.

He said that chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Syed Nasir Shah, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other concerned officers should take maximum efforts under the able leadership of Bilawal Bhutto to materialize the dream of complaints management dashboard for facilitating citizens of the megacity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Altaf Shakoor PDP

Comments

200 characters

Mayor urged to introduce dashboard for addressing civic complaints

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories