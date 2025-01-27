Mayor urged to introduce dashboard for addressing civic complaints

KARACHI: Expressing concern over growing civic issues in megacity Karachi and no proper and integrated system to resolve them swiftly, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday asked Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to introduce a complaint management dashboard system in the megacity.

He said the proposed dashboard should have options to record complaints in real time with tabs for tagging locations, pictures, videos clips and other information.

He said the complaints resolving could also be tracked by the complaint to the extent of his complaint, knowing which officer is dealing with it and what its current status is.

He said surveillance cameras should be installed as notorious traffic jam spots to monitor wrong parking and roadside encroachments of vendors.

He said the same vendors occupy designated places on roads allotted to them by corrupt police and city government officials and no other vendor could occupy that place.

He said with the help of surveillance cameras recording these culprits could be easily identified and FIRs could be registered against them and their patrons in police and city governments. He said this will also end the need for eye wash anti encroachment operations that result only in resurfacing of these encroachments.

Altaf Shakoor said with the help of artificial intelligence many civic issues could be resolved easily and swiftly.

He said it is a bitter fact that corrupt officials of police and other departments are themselves involved in many civic issues as they are the source of their bribe income.

These black sheep would never like use of foolproof modern devices like surveillance cameras and real time dashboards to get these issues resolved on a permanent basis. He said with the help of the proposed dashboard the issues like overflowing gutters, broken water pipelines, garbage, traffic jams and encroachments could be easily identified, reported, monitored and resolved.

He said the city mayor, town and UC nazims would also know the real-time situation on this dashboard.

He said this is high time to make Karachi a livable megacity which is necessary for facilitating our coming generations.

He appealed to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to personally take interest in the idea of real time complaint management dashboard not only for Karachi but the whole Sindh province.

He said that chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Syed Nasir Shah, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other concerned officers should take maximum efforts under the able leadership of Bilawal Bhutto to materialize the dream of complaints management dashboard for facilitating citizens of the megacity.

