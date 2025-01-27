AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Supplements Print 2025-01-27

Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

Cochlear is the global leader in implantable hearing solutions providing cochlear implants and bone conduction implants.

For more than 40 years, Cochlear has been connecting people all over the globe to the world of sound. Inspired by his father's struggles, Professor Graeme Clark developed the world’s first multi-channel cochlear implant to help treat hearing loss. Since then, Cochlear has provided more than 700,000 implantable devices, helping people of all ages to hear.

Cochlear continuously strives to develop new technologies and innovations for all recipients – whether they received their implant today or many years ago. Participating in over 100 collaborative research programs worldwide, Cochlear has invested more than AUD$2 billion in research and development to date.

Cochlear aims to support cochlear implantation becoming the standard of care for people with severe to profound hearing loss, and offers bone conduction solutions for conductive hearing loss, mixed hearing loss and single-sided deafness.

Cochlear commenced operations in 1981 as part of the Nucleus Group, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1995. Cochlear is a Top 50 ASX-listed company with annual global revenues of more than AUD$1.6billion.

Cochlear’s global headquarters are on the campus of Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia with regional headquarters in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. With a significant international footprint, Cochlear sells its products in over 180 countries and has a global workforce of close to 4,500 employees.

Cochlear strives to help people hear – aiming to provide them with a lifetime of hearing through the best possible support.

Hear now. And always

www.cochlear.com

Our mission

We help people hear and be heard. We empower people to connect with others and live a full life.

We help transform the way people understand and treat hearing loss.

We innovate and bring to market a range of implantable hearing solutions that deliver a lifetime of hearing outcomes.

