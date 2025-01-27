AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-01-27

National Day of Australia: Message from Naeem Uddin Khan CEO-Limitless Solutions

Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

It gives me immense honor and pleasure to extend heartfelt wishes to the people of Australia on the occasion of their National Day.

Australia and Pakistan share robust economic and trade relations. Australia provides development assistance to Pakistan through various programs aimed at poverty reduction, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development. Additionally, thousands of Pakistanis are contributing to Australia's progress, holding positions ranging from skilled labor to high-level responsibilities. A significant number of Pakistani students are also pursuing higher education in Australia in emerging, globally relevant fields, benefiting both nations and further strengthening their ties.

When we speak about Pakistan and Australia, we cannot overlook the emotional bond shared through cricket--a sport that has united the two nations for decades and continues to strengthen their relationship.

On this special occasion, I would also like to draw attention to the critical impact of fossil fuel usage on the environment. The resulting consequences, such as unpredictable and massive rainfall, devastating floods, and uncontrollable wildfires, are inflicting severe harm on humanity. It is imperative that we promote and adopt sustainable green energy solutions to combat these challenges.

In this regard, I am proud to acknowledge the efforts of a renowned Australian Solar PV company that initiated its operations in Pakistan in the fall of 2010. As the CEO of its Pakistan chapter, I had the privilege of laying a strong foundation for other notable power companies in Pakistan to venture into the solar PV sector. Today, Pakistan boasts a thriving renewable energy landscape with a robust platform of sustainable power generation companies and a skilled workforce.

Sustainable green energy is one of the best ways to preserve our planet and protect humanity. It not only benefits the entire globe but also offers immense personal and economic rewards for those involved in renewable energy businesses.

At Limitless Solutions, a Solar PV installation and maintenance company, we have installed over 12 MW of solar power since 2012. This achievement has helped offset millions of metric tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to planting millions of trees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Day of Australia

Comments

200 characters

National Day of Australia: Message from Naeem Uddin Khan CEO-Limitless Solutions

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories