National Day of Australia: Message from Naeem Uddin Khan CEO-Limitless Solutions

It gives me immense honor and pleasure to extend heartfelt wishes to the people of Australia on the occasion of their National Day.

Australia and Pakistan share robust economic and trade relations. Australia provides development assistance to Pakistan through various programs aimed at poverty reduction, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development. Additionally, thousands of Pakistanis are contributing to Australia's progress, holding positions ranging from skilled labor to high-level responsibilities. A significant number of Pakistani students are also pursuing higher education in Australia in emerging, globally relevant fields, benefiting both nations and further strengthening their ties.

When we speak about Pakistan and Australia, we cannot overlook the emotional bond shared through cricket--a sport that has united the two nations for decades and continues to strengthen their relationship.

On this special occasion, I would also like to draw attention to the critical impact of fossil fuel usage on the environment. The resulting consequences, such as unpredictable and massive rainfall, devastating floods, and uncontrollable wildfires, are inflicting severe harm on humanity. It is imperative that we promote and adopt sustainable green energy solutions to combat these challenges.

In this regard, I am proud to acknowledge the efforts of a renowned Australian Solar PV company that initiated its operations in Pakistan in the fall of 2010. As the CEO of its Pakistan chapter, I had the privilege of laying a strong foundation for other notable power companies in Pakistan to venture into the solar PV sector. Today, Pakistan boasts a thriving renewable energy landscape with a robust platform of sustainable power generation companies and a skilled workforce.

Sustainable green energy is one of the best ways to preserve our planet and protect humanity. It not only benefits the entire globe but also offers immense personal and economic rewards for those involved in renewable energy businesses.

At Limitless Solutions, a Solar PV installation and maintenance company, we have installed over 12 MW of solar power since 2012. This achievement has helped offset millions of metric tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to planting millions of trees.

