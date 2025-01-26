AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Supplements Print 2025-01-26

Technological advancements and their role in anti-smuggling operations in Pakistan

Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

TEXT: As the world marks International Customs Day 2025, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture in its fight against smuggling—a menace that continues to undermine its economy, national security, and legitimate trade. With porous borders shared with Afghanistan, Iran, China, and India, illicit trade has flourished, causing billions in revenue losses annually. However, with the advent of modern technology, Pakistan is revolutionizing its enforcement mechanisms to combat this persistent challenge effectively.

Traditional methods of anti-smuggling enforcement have struggled to keep pace with evolving smuggling networks. The reliance on manual inspections and outdated tracking systems has not only been inefficient but has also disrupted the flow of legitimate trade. Recognizing these challenges, Pakistan is now embracing advanced technological solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, drones, satellite surveillance, and automated scanning systems to strengthen its customs operations.

One of the key initiatives in this transformation is the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Transformation Plan, which has introduced a comprehensive technology-enabled counter-smuggling strategy. To enhance efficiency, the Automated Cargo Tracking System (CTS) is being deployed, allowing authorities to profile and target suspicious vehicles without disrupting normal traffic flow. AI-powered CCTV cameras, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) readers, and tethered balloon systems will provide real-time monitoring and improve enforcement capabilities at these checkpoints. The integration of blockchain technology will further help ensure transparency, preventing document forgery and illicit trade manipulation.

A significant component of this strategy is the introduction of an e-Transport Bill mechanism, which will digitally document the movement of commercial goods, capturing crucial details such as consignor and consignee information, origin, and delivery destinations. This system will be accessible through a user-friendly mobile application, allowing transporters, importers, and traders to register and manage their cargo digitally. Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology will complement this system by tracking shipments in real time and preventing unauthorized diversions.

To operationalize the CTS, extensive database integration with existing Pakistan Customs and Inland Revenue Service systems is being planned. This will enable authorities to differentiate between imported, transshipment, transit, and locally manufactured goods, ensuring better regulatory compliance. Additionally, collaboration with Motor Registration Authorities (MRAs) and other government agencies (OGAs) will enhance vehicle and owner profiling, making it harder for smugglers to exploit regulatory loopholes.

Given the sensitivity of trade data, cybersecurity measures, including end-to-end encryption, secure authentication, and robust data governance protocols, will be implemented to safeguard information integrity. A centralized data control room, supported by RFID readers and advanced networking infrastructure, will ensure seamless tracking and enforcement.

Despite challenges such as high costs, infrastructure deficits, and digital adoption resistance, public-private partnerships and regional cooperation can drive success. By embracing technology, Pakistan is making bold strides in disrupting smuggling networks and securing its economic future, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and trade security on International Customs Day 2025.

Syed Muhammad Raza Naqvi

Deputy Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi

International Customs Day 2025

