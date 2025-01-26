International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Moin-ud-Din Ahmed Wani

TEXT: Collector of Customs Enforcement KarachiAs we mark International Customs Day on January 26, 2025, it is time to reflect on the critical role Customs plays in global trade and national development. This year’s theme, “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,” highlights Customs’ responsibility to ensuring smooth trade operations while safeguarding the nation’s interests and promoting economic progress.

Customs is the backbone of international trade, facilitating legitimate business while protecting societies from unlawful activities. Our mission is multifaceted: we support the growth of trade and ensure fair revenue collection while simultaneously safeguarding our borders. These sometimes conflicting responsibilities require continuous innovation, collaboration and dedication to excellence.

Streamlining trade operations is one of our key goals. By embracing advanced technologies and refining Customs processes, we aim to simplify Customs procedures, reduce clearance times, and create a conducive environment for both local and international businesses. Enhancing efficiency benefits trade and consequently strengthens the economy.

Another cornerstone of our role is security. Customs serves as the first line of defense against threats posed by smuggling, illicit trade, and other unlawful activities. Through the use of data-driven strategies, intelligence systems, and inter-agency cooperation, we ensure the safety of our borders and protect our communities from harm.

At the heart of all these efforts is our commitment to boosting economic prosperity. By enabling the smooth flow of goods, promoting legal trade practices, and supporting industry, we contribute significantly to the nation’s development. Customs also plays an important role in connecting local markets to global supply chains, driving growth and innovation.

On this special day, I wish to acknowledge the tireless efforts of Pakistan Customs officers and staff, whose dedication and professionalism are instrumental in achieving these goals.

As we move forward, let us renew our commitment to serving with integrity, embracing innovation, and working together to build a secure and prosperous future for all. With a collective effort, Customs can continue to be a cornerstone of economic resilience and national progress.

Wishing you all a meaningful Customs day!

