International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan Member Customs-Operations

TEXT: Pakistan is commemorating International Customs Day 2025 as part of the global Customs community. World Customs Organization (WCO) has set the theme "Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity" for the year 2025. This year’s theme underscores the indispensable role played by Customs administrations in today’s interconnected world. It serves as a roadmap for Customs authorities and calls for a proactive approach to ensure global trade security in order to safeguard international and national interests.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, the global Customs community needs to adeptly navigate the intricate balance between efficiency and security to ensure progress and prosperity. Our commitment to excellence demands that we provide efficient service delivery to all stakeholders while at the same time implementing stringent security measures to ensure trade transparency and national security.

Customs administrations worldwide are facing multifaceted challenges, ranging from relentless pace of digital transformation, emerging cross-border threats and complexities in geopolitical arena. In this backdrop, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Transformation Plan is a prime example of how technologies like electronic data exchange and risk management systems can be applied for the provision of an efficient and secure trade environment. Through automated clearance systems, we're streamlining Customs processes to help businesses thrive and to make trade easier for everyone.

Today is a special day to recognize the essential role played by Customs administrations in helping to keep our borders safe. I extend my gratitude to the global Customs fraternity for their support and reaffirm that Pakistan Customs will continue to deliver on its commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity.

