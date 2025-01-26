Chinese investors to approach SHC: Home Minister instructs IGP to appoint senior IO

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the Chinese investors’ decision to approach the Sindh High Court, issuing instructions to the IGP Sindh to immediately appoint a senior inquiry officer (IO) for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

This is aimed at further strengthening the unwavering trust of Chinese investors in the Sindh Government and Sindh Police. He stated that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring the security of Chinese nationals according to the set SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), and it is a top priority for the government to ensure all related matters and actions are properly executed.

Therefore, it must be ensured that at the provincial level, the “foolproof security” of Chinese nationals involved in both CPEC and non-CPEC projects is a joint responsibility of the Sindh government, Sindh Police, and local sponsors or hosts.

He further emphasized that the goal of the Sindh government and Sindh Police is to facilitate and provide security to Chinese investors through mutual cooperation. However, it is also essential that sponsors are regularly informed and that officers of the SPU (Special Protection Unit) take steps to monitor security measures.

Additionally, it is necessary to address any potential gaps, shortcomings, or deficiencies in the security measures for Chinese nationals. Implementing the measures outlined by law and SOPs is critical to eliminating any security gaps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025