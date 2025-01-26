AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-26

Chinese investors to approach SHC: Home Minister instructs IGP to appoint senior IO

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the Chinese investors’ decision to approach the Sindh High Court, issuing instructions to the IGP Sindh to immediately appoint a senior inquiry officer (IO) for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

This is aimed at further strengthening the unwavering trust of Chinese investors in the Sindh Government and Sindh Police. He stated that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring the security of Chinese nationals according to the set SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), and it is a top priority for the government to ensure all related matters and actions are properly executed.

Therefore, it must be ensured that at the provincial level, the “foolproof security” of Chinese nationals involved in both CPEC and non-CPEC projects is a joint responsibility of the Sindh government, Sindh Police, and local sponsors or hosts.

He further emphasized that the goal of the Sindh government and Sindh Police is to facilitate and provide security to Chinese investors through mutual cooperation. However, it is also essential that sponsors are regularly informed and that officers of the SPU (Special Protection Unit) take steps to monitor security measures.

Additionally, it is necessary to address any potential gaps, shortcomings, or deficiencies in the security measures for Chinese nationals. Implementing the measures outlined by law and SOPs is critical to eliminating any security gaps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SOPs Sindh Government Sindh High Court CPEC Projects IGP Sindh Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar

Comments

200 characters

Chinese investors to approach SHC: Home Minister instructs IGP to appoint senior IO

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

Diplomatic missions: AGPR ‘detects’ financial irregularities

Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Read more stories