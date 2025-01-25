PPP made key amendments to PECA bill before passage: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday said the final proposed draft of “the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025” shows that the PPP continuously remained engaged with the government and brought several amendments which have improved the law more than before.

“We remained continuously engage with the government for preparation of the draft of the bill. We incorporated many amendments to the draft of the bill before passage. It is in better shape as compared to the previous law. Now, the process of legislation on the bill is not complete so far (bill would be presented in the Senate) as the other political parties can give input on it.

This is the way to give your party’s point of view in the Parliament. That opposition was not just for the sake of opposition as we had given our suggestion and input in that legislation which was included. There are other political parties as well and if they want to give any suggestions they can do so.

The PPP, thus, does not have a majority to legislate according to its wishes but with the numbers we have in the parliament we can play our positive role,” Bilawal said, while responding to the questions of journalists in the corridors of the parliament on Friday.

He said, “It would have been better for this legislation journalists’ organisations should have been consulted to forge a consensus and it would have been better to have consulted the representatives of media and digital media at the time when the legislation was at the committee level.”

Answering a question, Bilawal said that Pakistan’s foreign policy is intact and in place. He said that the nuclear and missile technology are the gifts to the Pakistani nation from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said that Pakistan People’s Party will never trade on the issue.

On the question of him attending President Trump’s inauguration, the PPP chairman said that this was the news on the media and one should ask this question to the media. He said, he will go to attend the breakfast event and for the PPP this has continued for a long time. “I don’t have an official position so I do not have any programme to hold official meetings with US authorities. I intend to meet Benazir Bhutto’s friends,” he said.

Regarding a question about attempts to roll back the26th constitutional amendment through the Supreme Court, the PPP chairman said that it is unfortunate that whenever there is a change in the position in the supreme court the judges instead of supporting the Chief Justice do exactly the opposite.

“Only the parliament has the power to roll back the 26th amendment and no one will accept it if any other institution tries to do so. The supreme court, whether a regular bench or the constitutional bench will have to accept and follow the constitution,” he concluded.

