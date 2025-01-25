AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-25

PCDMA chief seeks cut in policy rate to single-digit

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Chairman Salim Valimohammad has urged the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan to reduce the policy rate to a single-digit, citing a decrease in the inflation rate.

This move, he believes, will boost business activities and have a positive impact on the economy. Chairman PCDMA emphasized that the Monetary Policy Committee should consider the decreasing inflation rate and significantly reduces the interest rate.

This reduction will encourage the business community to borrow from banks at a lower cost and address the capital shortage. He added that when interest rates were high, people invested in banks to earn higher returns. However, if the interest rate drops to a single-digit, capital will flow back to the markets and industries, reviving business and industrial activities.

Salim Valimohammad reiterated his demand for a single-digit interest rate, stressing that if the government genuinely wants to promote business and industrial activities, it must take business-friendly measures. Otherwise, all government efforts will be in vain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP interest rates policy rate policy rate cut PCDMA Salim Valimohammad PCDMA chief

Comments

200 characters

PCDMA chief seeks cut in policy rate to single-digit

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Credit to private sector hits Rs1.4trn mark

Controversial PECA Bill lands in upper house

Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

Banks & DFIs: SBP revises DFSs of all RCOA returns

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

PIA operates first international flight from NGIA

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

Extradition of Malik Riaz from UAE: Govt to pursue legal process: Asif

Read more stories